UBS Commits Additional $2 Million to Expand Project Entrepreneur with the Rent the Runway Foundation

UBS and Rent the Runway Foundation today announced the continued
expansion of Project Entrepreneur through a two-year, $2 million grant
from UBS. The additional funding will help build on the programs early
success and brings the firm's total commitment to $5 million, along with
the ongoing programmatic and strategic support provided with the
objective of leveling the playing field for female founders.
200 female-founded startups have been selected to participate in the
third annual Project Entrepreneur Intensive in New York City on April
13-14, 2018, with a keynote address delivered by Arianna Huffington.
Among the 200 are 10 finalists who have been given the additional
opportunity to participate in the event's pitch competition for a chance
to receive grant funding and a spot in a five-week accelerator program
hosted at Rent the Runways headquarters.
"Startups led by all-male teams are four times more likely to receive
funding than companies with one woman leader [1]. This needs to change,"
said Jennifer Hyman, CEO and Co-Founder of Rent the Runway. "We are
thrilled to continue to partner with UBS in breaking down the barriers
for female founders by democratizing the knowledge, resources and
networks necessary to build impactful companies."
Since its founding in 2015, Project Entrepreneur has trained over 1,600
women entrepreneurs through its educational programs and events, and has
maintained its commitment to inclusivity with an ethnic diversity rate
of 50% amongst applicants from nearly every state and across 25
industries. More than $18 million has been raised by program alumnae and
100% of the 2016 Project Entrepreneur Accelerator Participants raised
seed rounds within 16 months of participating in the program.
"Project Entrepreneur illustrates that companies who share a common
commitment to changing the narrative for women can be a catalyst for
sustainable change," said Jamie Sears, UBS Head of Community Affairs &
Corporate Responsibility, Americas. "We've seen firsthand what our UBS
Investor Watch research finds that female founders are the disruptors
of our time, more often tapping into a new customer base and looking to
make a social impact; we need to ensure they have the resources they
need to continue innovating and improving the world around them."
The annual PE Intensive provides founders with the opportunity to work
with leading entrepreneurs, investors and experts as they transform
their early stage ventures into high-growth companies.
Among the highlights of this years PE Intensive:
-
Keynote conversation between Jennifer Hyman and Arianna
Huffington, Huffington Post Co-Founder and CEO of Thrive Global
-
Keynote conversation with Alexandra Wilkis Wilson and Alexis
Maybank, Co-Founders of GILT Groupe and other ventures, moderated
by Jenny Fleiss, Co-Founder of Rent the Runway and Code Eight
-
Sessions led by Fran Hauser (angel investor), Alli McCartney
and Rina Kupfersmidt-Rojas (UBS), Jacqui Canney
(Walmart), Carley Roney (XO Group/The Knot), and Amanda
Johnson and KJ Miller (Mented)
"The two-day intensive will bring together the most innovative rising
entrepreneurs in the country with some of the most influential and
inspiring VC's, Founders and CEOs," said Jenny Fleiss, Co-Founder of
Rent the Runway and Co-Founder and CEO of Code Eight. "We're excited to
continue to have such a wide range of industries represented through our
participants and to help propel their businesses and expand their
networks."
Finalists for the Project Entrepreneur pitch competition were chosen
from over 700 applicants across 219 U.S. cities. The 10 selected
companies plus two additional wildcard companies (to be chosen during
the Intensive) will present at the live pitch competition on Saturday,
April 14. Judges will include female investors from First Round Capital,
BBG Ventures, 1000 Angels, Greycroft, Advance Venture Partners and
Female Founders Fund.
Winners will receive a $10,000 grant and participate in the
aforementioned five-week accelerator program at Rent the Runway. The
accelerator includes on-site training, introductions to investors and
coaching and mentorship from Rent the Runway, UBS and other top
entrepreneurs and executives. The finalists include:
-
Bloomer
Health Tech - Alicia Chong R, Founder & CEO (Cambridge, MA):
MIT startup transforming women's health with advanced fabrics
technology
-
Bundl
- Tracy Bitterolf, Co-Founder & CEO (Los Angeles, CA): A long-term
rental service for premium baby items
-
Floss
Bar - Eva Sadej, Co-Founder & CEO (New York, NY): Oral health
reimagined through a convenient, affordable and fun way to get basic
dental services in major cities
-
Leche
Lounge - Stephanie Conduff, Founder & CEO (Tulsa, OK):
Portable lactation suites empowering women in the workplace by solving
a legal mandate
-
Natakallam
- Aline Sara, Co-Founder & CEO (New York, NY): Provides
refugees/displaced people with an income by connecting them to remote
language teaching and translation opportunities
-
NaturAll
Club - Muhga Eltigani, Co-Founder & CEO (Philadelphia, PA):
Subscription service for food grade hair products using food
preservation technology
-
OmniVis
- Katherine Clayton, Co-Founder & CEO (West Lafayette, IN): A
biotechnology company that has developed an integrated portable
pathogen detection platform
-
PathSpot
Technologies - Christine Schindler, Co-Founder & CEO (New
York, NY): A system that protects restaurants and their customers from
the threat of food-borne illness
-
SmartSpark
- Ariel McNichol, Co-Founder & CEO (Los Angeles, CA): Chronic disease
& addiction recovery support via AI-driven, personalized video platform
-
The
Crafters Box - Morgan Spenla, Founder & CEO (San Diego, CA):
A monthly crafting subscription pairing thoughtfully sourced materials
and tools with detailed, digital, artist-led workshops
To see the full Project Entrepreneur Class of 2018, speakers, and
program agenda, visit http://www.peintensive2018.org/.
ABOUT PROJECT ENTREPRENEUR:
Project Entrepreneur is a collaboration between Rent the Runway
Foundation and UBS Elevating Entrepreneurs, the firm's flagship
philanthropic initiative committed to driving toward a more inclusive
landscape for entrepreneurs everywhere.
Rent the Runway Foundation and UBS joined forces in September of 2015 to
launch Project Entrepreneur, a program designed to address the fact that
while women are starting more businesses than ever before, only a small
fraction three percent generate $500K or more in annual revenue [2];
women also account for less than 10% of founders at high-growth firms
[3]. In addition to the venture competition, accelerator program and
two-day intensive, Project Entrepreneur also includes multi-city
educational events, robust digital resources including #TheTools podcast
and an online hub with education modules, feature articles, blog posts
and inspirational stories from entrepreneurs.
Cooley is the pro bono legal partner of Project Entrepreneur. Creative
Artists Agency (CAA), and its philanthropic arm The CAA Foundation, also
worked closely with Rent the Runway and UBS to help bring Project
Entrepreneur to life.
Project Entrepreneur is informed by its Community Advisors: Black
Founders; HBCU Innovation, Commercialization and Entrepreneurship
Initiative; Latino Startup Alliance and Venture for America. Advisory
Council members can be found at projectentrepreneur.org/about.
ABOUT UBS:
UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional
and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in
Switzerland. The operational structure of the Group is comprised of our
Corporate Center and five business divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth
Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management and
the Investment Bank. UBS's strategy builds on the strengths of all of
its businesses and focuses its efforts on areas in which it excels,
while seeking to capitalize on the compelling growth prospects in the
businesses and regions in which it operates, in order to generate
attractive and sustainable returns for its shareholders. All of its
businesses are capital-efficient and benefit from a strong competitive
position in their targeted markets.
UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices
in 52 countries, with about 34% of its employees working in the
Americas, 34% in Switzerland, 18% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East
and Africa and 14% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs approximately
61,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss
Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
ABOUT RENT THE RUNWAY:
Rent the Runway is transforming the way modern women get dressed - and
in turn disrupting the $1.7 trillion fashion industry - through the
concept of renting over buying clothing. Founded in 2009 by Jennifer
Hyman and Jennifer Fleiss, RTR pioneered the closet in the cloud and
believes that women everywhere will soon have a subscription to fashion,
making renting an indispensable utility while also empowering them to
feel like their best selves every day. RTR carries hundreds of thousands
of pieces of apparel and accessories by 550+ designer partners with
options for work, weekends and special occasions. The company has built
proprietary technology, one-of-a-kind reverse logistics operation, and
retail stores of the future that bring the dream closet to life. RTR has
raised more than $210M from top-tier investors, has more than eight
million users, and prides itself on the entrepreneurial, dream-big
culture at the company which employs 1,200 people -- 70% of whom are
women and 71% are minority/non-white. In 2015, the co-founders launched
the Rent the Runway Foundation, supporting thousands of female
entrepreneurs in building and scaling their businesses.
