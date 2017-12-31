02.04.2018 16:26
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

UBS Commits Additional $2 Million to Expand Project Entrepreneur with the Rent the Runway Foundation

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

UBS and Rent the Runway Foundation today announced the continued expansion of Project Entrepreneur through a two-year, $2 million grant from UBS. The additional funding will help build on the programs early success and brings the firm's total commitment to $5 million, along with the ongoing programmatic and strategic support provided with the objective of leveling the playing field for female founders.

200 female-founded startups have been selected to participate in the third annual Project Entrepreneur Intensive in New York City on April 13-14, 2018, with a keynote address delivered by Arianna Huffington. Among the 200 are 10 finalists who have been given the additional opportunity to participate in the event's pitch competition for a chance to receive grant funding and a spot in a five-week accelerator program hosted at Rent the Runways headquarters.

"Startups led by all-male teams are four times more likely to receive funding than companies with one woman leader [1]. This needs to change," said Jennifer Hyman, CEO and Co-Founder of Rent the Runway. "We are thrilled to continue to partner with UBS in breaking down the barriers for female founders by democratizing the knowledge, resources and networks necessary to build impactful companies."

Since its founding in 2015, Project Entrepreneur has trained over 1,600 women entrepreneurs through its educational programs and events, and has maintained its commitment to inclusivity with an ethnic diversity rate of 50% amongst applicants from nearly every state and across 25 industries. More than $18 million has been raised by program alumnae and 100% of the 2016 Project Entrepreneur Accelerator Participants raised seed rounds within 16 months of participating in the program.

"Project Entrepreneur illustrates that companies who share a common commitment to changing the narrative for women can be a catalyst for sustainable change," said Jamie Sears, UBS Head of Community Affairs & Corporate Responsibility, Americas. "We've seen firsthand what our UBS Investor Watch research finds  that female founders are the disruptors of our time, more often tapping into a new customer base and looking to make a social impact; we need to ensure they have the resources they need to continue innovating and improving the world around them."

The annual PE Intensive provides founders with the opportunity to work with leading entrepreneurs, investors and experts as they transform their early stage ventures into high-growth companies.

Among the highlights of this years PE Intensive:

  • Keynote conversation between Jennifer Hyman and Arianna Huffington, Huffington Post Co-Founder and CEO of Thrive Global
  • Keynote conversation with Alexandra Wilkis Wilson and Alexis Maybank, Co-Founders of GILT Groupe and other ventures, moderated by Jenny Fleiss, Co-Founder of Rent the Runway and Code Eight
  • Sessions led by Fran Hauser (angel investor), Alli McCartney and Rina Kupfersmidt-Rojas (UBS), Jacqui Canney (Walmart), Carley Roney (XO Group/The Knot), and Amanda Johnson and KJ Miller (Mented)

"The two-day intensive will bring together the most innovative rising entrepreneurs in the country with some of the most influential and inspiring VC's, Founders and CEOs," said Jenny Fleiss, Co-Founder of Rent the Runway and Co-Founder and CEO of Code Eight. "We're excited to continue to have such a wide range of industries represented through our participants and to help propel their businesses and expand their networks."

Finalists for the Project Entrepreneur pitch competition were chosen from over 700 applicants across 219 U.S. cities. The 10 selected companies plus two additional wildcard companies (to be chosen during the Intensive) will present at the live pitch competition on Saturday, April 14. Judges will include female investors from First Round Capital, BBG Ventures, 1000 Angels, Greycroft, Advance Venture Partners and Female Founders Fund.

Winners will receive a $10,000 grant and participate in the aforementioned five-week accelerator program at Rent the Runway. The accelerator includes on-site training, introductions to investors and coaching and mentorship from Rent the Runway, UBS and other top entrepreneurs and executives. The finalists include:

  • Bloomer Health Tech - Alicia Chong R, Founder & CEO (Cambridge, MA): MIT startup transforming women's health with advanced fabrics technology
  • Bundl - Tracy Bitterolf, Co-Founder & CEO (Los Angeles, CA): A long-term rental service for premium baby items
  • Floss Bar - Eva Sadej, Co-Founder & CEO (New York, NY): Oral health reimagined through a convenient, affordable and fun way to get basic dental services in major cities
  • Leche Lounge - Stephanie Conduff, Founder & CEO (Tulsa, OK): Portable lactation suites empowering women in the workplace by solving a legal mandate
  • Natakallam - Aline Sara, Co-Founder & CEO (New York, NY): Provides refugees/displaced people with an income by connecting them to remote language teaching and translation opportunities
  • NaturAll Club - Muhga Eltigani, Co-Founder & CEO (Philadelphia, PA): Subscription service for food grade hair products using food preservation technology
  • OmniVis - Katherine Clayton, Co-Founder & CEO (West Lafayette, IN): A biotechnology company that has developed an integrated portable pathogen detection platform
  • PathSpot Technologies - Christine Schindler, Co-Founder & CEO (New York, NY): A system that protects restaurants and their customers from the threat of food-borne illness
  • SmartSpark - Ariel McNichol, Co-Founder & CEO (Los Angeles, CA): Chronic disease & addiction recovery support via AI-driven, personalized video platform
  • The Crafters Box - Morgan Spenla, Founder & CEO (San Diego, CA): A monthly crafting subscription pairing thoughtfully sourced materials and tools with detailed, digital, artist-led workshops

To see the full Project Entrepreneur Class of 2018, speakers, and program agenda, visit http://www.peintensive2018.org/.

Follow Project Entrepreneur on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @pjtentrepreneur, and with the hashtag #PEIntensive18, and learn more about UBS @UBS.

ABOUT PROJECT ENTREPRENEUR:

Project Entrepreneur is a collaboration between Rent the Runway Foundation and UBS Elevating Entrepreneurs, the firm's flagship philanthropic initiative committed to driving toward a more inclusive landscape for entrepreneurs everywhere.

Rent the Runway Foundation and UBS joined forces in September of 2015 to launch Project Entrepreneur, a program designed to address the fact that while women are starting more businesses than ever before, only a small fraction  three percent  generate $500K or more in annual revenue [2]; women also account for less than 10% of founders at high-growth firms [3]. In addition to the venture competition, accelerator program and two-day intensive, Project Entrepreneur also includes multi-city educational events, robust digital resources including #TheTools podcast and an online hub with education modules, feature articles, blog posts and inspirational stories from entrepreneurs.

Cooley is the pro bono legal partner of Project Entrepreneur. Creative Artists Agency (CAA), and its philanthropic arm The CAA Foundation, also worked closely with Rent the Runway and UBS to help bring Project Entrepreneur to life.

Project Entrepreneur is informed by its Community Advisors: Black Founders; HBCU Innovation, Commercialization and Entrepreneurship Initiative; Latino Startup Alliance and Venture for America. Advisory Council members can be found at projectentrepreneur.org/about.

ABOUT UBS:

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. The operational structure of the Group is comprised of our Corporate Center and five business divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management and the Investment Bank. UBS's strategy builds on the strengths of all of its businesses and focuses its efforts on areas in which it excels, while seeking to capitalize on the compelling growth prospects in the businesses and regions in which it operates, in order to generate attractive and sustainable returns for its shareholders. All of its businesses are capital-efficient and benefit from a strong competitive position in their targeted markets.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in 52 countries, with about 34% of its employees working in the Americas, 34% in Switzerland, 18% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 14% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs approximately 61,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

ABOUT RENT THE RUNWAY:

Rent the Runway is transforming the way modern women get dressed - and in turn disrupting the $1.7 trillion fashion industry - through the concept of renting over buying clothing. Founded in 2009 by Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Fleiss, RTR pioneered the closet in the cloud and believes that women everywhere will soon have a subscription to fashion, making renting an indispensable utility while also empowering them to feel like their best selves every day. RTR carries hundreds of thousands of pieces of apparel and accessories by 550+ designer partners with options for work, weekends and special occasions. The company has built proprietary technology, one-of-a-kind reverse logistics operation, and retail stores of the future that bring the dream closet to life. RTR has raised more than $210M from top-tier investors, has more than eight million users, and prides itself on the entrepreneurial, dream-big culture at the company which employs 1,200 people -- 70% of whom are women and 71% are minority/non-white. In 2015, the co-founders launched the Rent the Runway Foundation, supporting thousands of female entrepreneurs in building and scaling their businesses.

###

[1] Candida Brush, Patricia Greene, Lakshmi Balachandra & Amy Davis (2017) The gender gap in venture capital- progress, problems, and perspectives, Venture Capital, 20:2, 115-136, DOI: 10.1080/13691066.2017.1349266

[2] According to the 2014 State of Women-Owned Businesses Report [ http://www.womenable.com/content/userfiles/2014_State_of_Women-owned_Businesses_public.pdf ]

[3] According to November 2014 Kauffman Foundation Report, Sources of Economic Hope: Women Entrepreneurship

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu UBS AG (N)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
02.03.18
DGAP-Kapitalmarktinformation: UBS AG (N) (EQS Group)
02.03.18
DGAP-Kapitalmarktinformation: UBS AG (N) (EQS Group)
09.01.18
DGAP-Kapitalmarktinformation: UBS AG (N) (EQS Group)
09.01.18
DGAP-Kapitalmarktinformation: UBS AG (N) (EQS Group)
28.11.17
DGAP-Kapitalmarktinformation: UBS AG (N) (EQS Group)
28.11.17
DGAP-Kapitalmarktinformation: UBS AG (N) (EQS Group)
31.10.17
DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: UBS AG (N) (EQS Group)
31.10.17
DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: UBS AG (N) (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr UBS News
RSS Feed
UBS zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu UBS AG (N)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene UBS News

02.03.18DGAP-Kapitalmarktinformation: UBS AG (N)
02.03.18DGAP-Kapitalmarktinformation: UBS AG (N)
Weitere UBS News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
Richtig für die Rente sparen
Ab in die Defensive!
DAX, Gold, Öl und Aktien: Die wichtigsten News & Analysen per WhatsApp!
HSBC: DAX®-Tafel-Interview: WTI weiterhin mit Potential?
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 30. März bis 06. April 2018
UBS: Deutsche Bank AG - Einstelliger Kursbereich möglich
ING Markets: DAX - Effektive Gegenwehr oder letztes Aufgebot?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur UBS-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

UBS Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wohnungsbesichtigung auf dem Holodeck
Das ändert sich im April für die Verbraucher
Deutschlands Pendler-Problem verschärft sich
Das sollten Sie wissen, bevor Sie die Sommerreifen aufziehen
Tausende Leihfahrräder fluten deutsche Städte

News von

Max Otte: Jede Hausse hat ein Ende
Der große Check: Die besten Aktien aus dem TecDax
Tech-Aktien unter Druck: Warum Amazon, Google und Co. jetzt ins Depot gehören
Holper-Börse: Bei diesen sechs Aktien winken jetzt Einstiegskurse
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten

News von

Darum könnte der Datenskandal Facebook schon bald wirtschaftlich ruinieren
adidas hat eine App auf den deutschen Markt gebracht, die über die Zukunft des Unternehmens entscheiden kann
Darum sollten Sie Ihr iPhone nicht im Auto aufladen
Skandale und schlechte Nachrichten in der Wirtschaftswelt: Ein Experte verrät, was wirklich Sorgen machen sollte
Grafik zeigt: Die aggressive Werbestrategie von Facebook geht auf - zumindest derzeit

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht deutlich fester ins Osterwochenende -- So könnte Trump Amazon schwächen -- Nissan und Renault sprechen offenbar über Komplett-Fusion -- Tesla und Facebook im Fokus

Microsoft spaltet sich anscheinend auf. Barclays zahlt 2 Milliarden Dollar zur Beilegung von Rechtsstreit. Fusionspartner Linde und Praxair anscheinend wegen EU-Kartellprüfung in Sorge. Glencore sichert sich für Refinanzierung 9,09 Milliarden Dollar. S&T peilt Milliardenumsatz und Ergebnisplus an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 13: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 13: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
KW 12: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese deutschen Börsengänge haben sich 2017 für Anleger gelohnt
Welche Aktie verzeichnete die beste Performance?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
Sechsstelliges Einkommen
So viel Geld lässt sich in Deutschland mit YouTube verdienen
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights
Starke Unterschiede
In diesen Ländern ist Bitcoin-Mining am teuersten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Der katalanische Separatistenführer Puigdemont ist in Deutschland festgenommen worden. Sollte er an Spanien ausgeliefert werden?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
30.03.18
DAX geht deutlich fester ins Osterwochenende -- So könnte Trump Amazon schwächen -- Nissan und Renault sprechen offenbar über Komplett-Fusion -- Tesla und Facebook im Fokus
Private Finanzen
17:18 Uhr
Fünf Tipps für junge Leute, um finanziell unabhängig zu werden
Sonstiges
17:12 Uhr
Offene Immobilienfonds haben sich deutlich verändert
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Apple Inc.865985
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Amazon906866
TeslaA1CX3T
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Allianz840400
BMW AG519000
AlibabaA117ME
E.ON SEENAG99
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
adidas AGA1EWWW