finanzen.net
+++ Geldanlage kostenlos und flexibel - garantiert bis zu 1,0 % Zinsen p.a*. Jetzt 15  Gutschein sichern -W- +++
05.10.2020 23:55

UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 18 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15 € Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.10. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

UBS Investment Bank today announced coupon payments for 18 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes (the "ETNs), all traded on the NYSE Arca.

NYSE Ticker

ETN Name and Prospectus/
Pricing Supplement*

Valuation
Date

Ex-
Date

Record Date

Payment
Date

Coupon
Amount

Payment
Schedule

Current Yield
(annualized)

PYPE**

ETRACS NYSE® Pickens Core
MidstreamTM Index ETN

9/30/2020

10/9/2020

10/13/2020

10/21/2020

$0.3658

Quarterly

13.07%

MLPI**

ETRACS Alerian MLP
Infrastructure ETN

9/30/2020

10/9/2020

10/13/2020

10/21/2020

$0.3143

Quarterly

13.42%

MLPB**

ETRACS Alerian MLP
Infrastructure Index ETN Series B

9/30/2020

 

10/9/2020

10/13/2020

10/21/2020

$0.3143

Quarterly

13.42%

AMNA**

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy
Index ETN

9/30/2020

10/9/2020

10/13/2020

10/21/2020

$0.5369

Quarterly

9.91%

AMND**

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy
High Dividend Index ETN

9/30/2020

10/9/2020

10/13/2020

10/21/2020

$0.6682

Quarterly

11.76%

MLPG**

ETRACS Alerian Natural Gas MLP
Index ETN

9/30/2020

10/9/2020

10/13/2020

10/21/2020

$0.3367

Quarterly

14.18%

MLPR**

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5x
Leveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN

9/30/2020

10/9/2020

10/13/2020

10/21/2020

$0.9332

Quarterly

23.00%

BDCS**

ETRACS Wells Fargo Business
Development Company Index ETN

9/30/2020

10/9/2020

10/13/2020

10/21/2020

$0.3773

Quarterly

10.62%

BDCZ**

ETRACS Wells Fargo Business
Development Company Index ETN
Series B

9/30/2020

10/9/2020

10/13/2020

10/21/2020

$0.3773

Quarterly

10.62%

BDCY**

ETRACS 2x Leveraged Long Wells
Fargo Diversified Business
Development Company Index ETN
Series B

9/30/2020

10/9/2020

10/13/2020

10/21/2020

$0.4351

Quarterly

23.69%

BDCX**

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5x
Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index
ETN

9/30/2020

10/9/2020

10/13/2020

10/21/2020

$1.0490

Quarterly

16.87%

SDYL***

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged
S&P Dividend ETN

9/30/2020

10/9/2020

10/13/2020

10/21/2020

$0.5082

Monthly

7.38%

LMLB***

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged
Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN
Series B

9/30/2020

10/9/2020

10/13/2020

10/21/2020

$0.0213

Monthly

14.32%

HDLB***

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged
US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN
Series B

9/30/2020

10/9/2020

10/13/2020

10/21/2020

$0.0807

Monthly

13.71%

SMHB***

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged
US Small Cap High Dividend ETN
Series B

9/30/2020

10/9/2020

10/13/2020

10/21/2020

$0.1050

Monthly

18.59%

PFFL***

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x
Leveraged Preferred Stock ETN

9/30/2020

10/9/2020

10/13/2020

10/21/2020

$0.1521

Monthly

13.07%

CEFD***

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X
Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index
ETN

9/30/2020

10/9/2020

10/13/2020

10/21/2020

$0.3022

Monthly

12.43%

MVRL***

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5x
Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN

9/30/2020

10/9/2020

10/13/2020

10/21/2020

$0.8058

Monthly

14.88%

 

* The table above provides a hyperlink to the relevant prospectus and supplements thereto for each of our ETRACS ETNs, which are identified by their names. For more information on each ETRACS ETN, see "List of ETNs.

** "Current Yield (annualized) equals the current quarterly Coupon Amount, multiplied by four (to annualize such coupon), divided by the closing Current Indicative Value of the ETN on its current Coupon Valuation Date rounded to two decimal places for ease of analysis. The Current Yield is not indicative of future coupon payments, if any, on the ETN. You are not guaranteed any coupon or distribution amount under the ETN.

*** "Current Yield (annualized) equals the current monthly Coupon Amount and the two immediately preceding monthly Coupon Amounts, multiplied by four (to annualize such coupons), divided by the closing Current Indicative Value of the ETN on its current Coupon Valuation Date rounded to two decimal places for ease of analysis. The Current Yield is not indicative of future coupon payments, if any, on the ETN. You are not guaranteed any coupon or distribution amount under the ETN.

Note: SDYL, LMLB, HDLB, SMHB and PFFL pay a variable monthly coupon linked to 2 times the cash distributions, if any, on the respective underlying index constituents, less withholding taxes, if any. CEFD and MVRL pay a variable monthly coupon linked to 1.5 times the cash distributions, if any, on the respective underlying index constituents, less withholding taxes, if any. Variations in the amount of monthly distributions will lead to large variations in the Current Yield as calculated above. As such, the Current Yield for each is not indicative of future coupon payments, if any, on these ETNs.

About ETRACS
ETRACS ETNs are senior unsecured notes issued by UBS AG, are traded on NYSE Arca, and can be bought and sold through a broker or financial advisor. An investment in ETRACS ETNs is subject to a number of risks, including the risk of loss of some or all of the investors principal, and is subject to the creditworthiness of UBS AG. Investors are not guaranteed any coupon or distribution amount under the ETNs. We urge you to read the more detailed explanation of risks described under "Risk Factors in the applicable prospectus supplement, or product supplement and pricing supplement, as applicable, for the ETRACS ETN.

UBS AG has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus and supplements thereto) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, for the offerings of securities to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus, along with the applicable prospectus, pricing, or product supplement to understand fully the terms of the securities and other considerations that are important in making a decision about investing in the ETRACS. The applicable offering document for each ETRACS may be obtained by clicking on the name of each ETRACS identified above. You may also get these documents without cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. The securities related to the offerings are not deposit liabilities and are not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency of the United States, Switzerland or any other jurisdiction.

About UBS
UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 31% of its employees working in the Americas, 32% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 18% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 67,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

This material is issued by UBS AG and/or any of its subsidiaries and/or any of its affiliates ("UBS"). Products and services mentioned in this material may not be available for residents of certain jurisdictions. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Please consult the restrictions relating to the product or service in question for further information. Activities with respect to US securities are conducted through UBS Securities LLC, a US broker/dealer. Member of SIPC (http://www.sipc.org/).

ETRACS ETNs are sold only in conjunction with the relevant offering materials. UBS has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus, as supplemented by the applicable prospectus supplement, or product supplement and pricing supplement, for the offering of the ETRACS ETNs) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read these documents and any other documents that UBS has filed with the SEC for more complete information about UBS and the offering to which this communication relates. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, you can request the applicable prospectus supplement, or product supplement and pricing supplement, by calling toll-free (+1-877-387 2275). In the US, securities underwriting, trading and brokerage activities and M&A advisor activities are provided by UBS Securities LLC, a registered broker/dealer that is a wholly owned subsidiary of UBS AG, a member of the New York Stock Exchange and other principal exchanges, and a member of SIPC. UBS Financial Services Inc. is a registered broker/dealer and affiliate of UBS Securities LLC.

The Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index, the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index, and the S&P MLP Index ("Indexes) are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and have been licensed for use by UBS AG. Copyright © 2020 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI), a division of S&P Global. All rights reserved. S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poors Financial Services LLC ("S&P) and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones). UBSs ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes based on the Indexes are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed or sold by S&P DJI, S&P, Dow Jones, their affiliates or third party licensors and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Indexes.

The financial instrument is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index and/or Index trade mark or the Index Price at any time or in any other respect.

Alerian MLP Index, Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index, Alerian Midstream Energy Index, Alerian Midstream Energy Dividend Index, AMZ, AMZI, AMNA and AEDW are trademarks of Alerian and their use is granted under a license from Alerian.

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN ("ETN) is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Market Vectors Index Solutions GmbH ("Licensor) and Licensor makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the ETN or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the ETN particularly or the ability of the Market Vectors® US Mortgage REITs Index to track the performance of the US mortgage REIT market. The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN ("ETN) is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Market Vectors Index Solutions GmbH ("Licensor) and Licensor makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the ETN or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the ETN particularly or the ability of the Market Vectors® US Mortgage REITs Index to track the performance of the US mortgage REIT market.

Wells Fargo Securities, Wells Fargo, Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index, Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index and the Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy Index are trademarks of Wells Fargo & Company and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by UBS. The ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes traded under the tickers BDCS, BDCX, BDCZ, BDCY and LMLB are based on indices maintained by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and are not issued, sponsored, endorsed or advised by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Wells Fargo & Company or their affiliates ("Wells) and Wells makes no representation regarding whether such Products are suitable for investors generally or the advisability of trading in such Products. Wells does not guarantee that the Indices referenced by the Products have been accurately calculated or that the Indices appropriately represent particular investment strategies. Wells shall not have any liability for any error in the calculation of the Indices or for any infirmity in the Products. The Indices are calculated by third parties, including NYSE Arca, Inc., which are not affiliated with the issuer of the Products or with Wells and they do not approve, endorse, review or recommend the Indices, UBS or the Products.

NYSE Arca, Inc. ("NYSE Arca), which acts as calculation agent for the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index, Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index and the Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy Index (the "Indices), is not affiliated with UBS AG, Wells Fargo & Company or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC (together, "Wells Fargo) and does not approve, endorse, review or recommend the Products.

Source ICE Data Indices, LLC, is used with permission. "NYSE® is a service/trade mark of ICE Data Indices, LLC or its affiliates and has been licensed, along with the NYSE® Pickens Core MidstreamTM Index ("Index) for use by UBS AG in connection with ETRACS NYSE® Pickens Core MidstreamTM Index ETN (the "Product). Neither UBS AG nor the Product, as applicable, is sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by ICE Data Indices, LLC, its affiliates or its Third Party Suppliers ("ICE Data and its Suppliers). ICE Data and its Suppliers make no representations or warranties regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally, in the Product particularly, the Trust or the ability of the Index to track general market performance. Past performance of an Index is not an indicator of or a guarantee of future results.

ICE Data and its suppliers disclaim any and all warranties and representations, express and/or implied, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or use, including the indices, index data and any information included in, related to, or derived therefrom ("index data). Ice data and its suppliers shall not be subject to any damages or liability with respect to the adequacy, accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the indices and the index data, which are provided on an "as is basis and your use is at your own risk.

UBS specifically prohibits the redistribution or reproduction of this communication in whole or in part without the prior written permission of UBS and UBS accepts no liability whatsoever for the actions of third parties in this respect.

© UBS 2020. The key symbol, UBS and ETRACS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Other marks may be trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

1 Individual investors should instruct their broker/advisor/custodian to call us or should call together with their broker/advisor/custodian.

Nachrichten zu UBS AG (N)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr UBS News
RSS Feed
UBS zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu UBS AG (N)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene UBS News

09.09.20Art Basel and UBS art market survey shows online sales and millennial collectors increasingly important to an art market hit hard by COVID-19
10.09.20UBS makes sustainable investments the preferred recommendation for clients of its USD 2.6 trillion global wealth management business
Weitere UBS News
Werbung

Trading-News

Ein ETF für alle(s)! So würden wir als Einsteiger investieren
DZ BANK - Trump oder Biden: Wer gewinnt, welche Aktien profitieren?
Metro vor der Übernahme?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones ohne Befreiungsschlag
Vontobel: Flexibel Traden mit Hebelprodukten und clever investieren mit Discount-Zertifikaten: Wie Sie erfolgreich das Jahr beenden
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Diese Turnaround-Aktien kauften Trader letzte Woche
Die Rente versteuern - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
Wie Selbstständige dreimal mehr Rente im Alter beziehen können
Eine Garantie gibt es nicht
Allianz startet Allvest: Jetzt Ersparnisse sicher und renditestark anlegen!
Vermögenswirksame Leistungen (VL) mit ETFs von OSKAR
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur UBS-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

UBS Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So klimaschädlich sind transparente Gebäude
So entkommen Rentner ihrer teuren Krankenversicherung
Plötzlich steht eines der wichtigsten Gesetze der GroKo auf der Kippe
Hohe oder niedrige Zinsen? Sparer und Anleger stehen vor einem Dilemma
Streit um den Unterhalt. Wer zahlt nach der Trennung  und wie viel?

News von

Nel Asa bekommt Millionenauftrag - Aktie steigt
DAX-Ausblick: Corona-Fall Trump bringt Börsen in schwierigeres Fahrwasser
Newsticker Corona: Trumps Sprecherin McEnany gibt positiven Test bekannt
Goldman Sachs zu Wasserstoff-Aktien: Warum Anleger hier Versorger auf der Rechnung haben sollten
Bayer-Aktie nach Gewinnwarnung: Wie tief die Kurse jetzt noch fallen können

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street im Plus -- GRENKE erhält Bestätigung für Vorhandensein der Zahlungsmittel -- Deutsche Börse erwägt DAX-Erweiterung -- Sartorius, S&T, K+S, Shop Apotheke im Fokus

RWE nimmt 25. Windpark in den USA in Betrieb. Siemens will für Wasserstoffzüge auch die Tankstellen bauen. Munich Re-Chef Wenning hält an Dividenden-Plänen fest. CTS Eventim vermarktet Tickets für Handball-Europameisterschaften. Cineworld schließt vorerst Kinos in Großbritannien und USA. Weir verkauft Öl-, Gas-Geschäft an Caterpillar für hunderte Millionen Dollar. Adler Real Estate erhöht Eigenkapital. BVB wendet dank Haaland Saison-Fehlstart ab.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
05.10.20
DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street im Plus -- GRENKE erhält Bestätigung für Vorhandensein der Zahlungsmittel -- Deutsche Börse erwägt DAX-Erweiterung -- Sartorius, S&T, K+S, Shop Apotheke im Fokus
Ausland
05.10.20
Nicht mehr nur Privilegierte: Anleger werden laut Umfrage jünger und diverser - mit weitreichenden Folgen
Aktie im Fokus
05.10.20
Apple händigt zwei Aktienpakete aus: Bis zu eine Million neue Aktien für CEO Tim Cook
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTechA2PSR2
BayerBAY001
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
XiaomiA2JNY1
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
CureVacA2P71U
Siemens Energy AGENER6Y
K+S AGKSAG88