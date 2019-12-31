finanzen.net
05.06.2020

UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes

UBS Investment Bank today announced coupon payments for 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes (the "ETNs), all traded on the NYSE Arca.

NYSE Ticker

ETN Name and Prospectus/
Pricing Supplement*

Valuation
Date

 

Ex-Date

 

Record
Date

 

Payment
Date

 

Coupon
Amount

 

Payment
Schedule

 

Current Yield
(annualized)

 

SDYL**

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN

6/1/2020

 

6/11/2020

 

6/12/2020

 

6/22/2020

 

$0.3636

 

Monthly

 

6.71%

 

LMLB**

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN Series B

6/1/2020

 

6/11/2020

 

6/12/2020

 

6/22/2020

 

$0.2825

 

Monthly

 

22.23%

 

HDLB**

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B

6/1/2020

 

6/11/2020

 

6/12/2020

 

6/22/2020

 

$0.1475

 

Monthly

 

13.58%

 

SMHB**

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B

6/1/2020

 

6/11/2020

 

6/12/2020

 

6/22/2020

 

$0.0458

 

Monthly

 

22.63%

 

PFFL**

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x

Leveraged Preferred Stock ETN

6/1/2020

 

6/11/2020

 

6/12/2020

 

6/22/2020

 

$0.2316

 

Monthly

 

12.52%

 
               

* The table above provides a hyperlink to the relevant prospectus and supplements thereto for each of our ETRACS ETNs, which are identified by their names. For more information on each ETRACS ETN, see "List of ETNs.

** "Current Yield (annualized) equals the current Coupon Amount and the two immediately preceding Coupon Amounts, multiplied by four (to annualize such coupons), divided by the closing Current Indicative Value of the ETN on its current Coupon Valuation Date rounded to two decimal places for ease of analysis. The Current Yield is not indicative of future coupon payments, if any, on the ETN. You are not guaranteed any coupon or distribution amount under the ETN.

Note: SDYL, LMLB, HDLB, SMHB and PFFL pay a variable monthly coupon linked to 2 times the cash distributions, if any, on the respective underlying index constituents, less withholding taxes, if any. Variations in the amount of monthly distributions will lead to large variations in the Current Yield as calculated above. As such, the Current Yield for each is not indicative of future coupon payments, if any, on these ETNs.

About ETRACS

ETRACS ETNs are senior unsecured notes issued by UBS AG, are traded on NYSE Arca, and can be bought and sold through a broker or financial advisor. An investment in ETRACS ETNs is subject to a number of risks, including the risk of loss of some or all of the investors principal, and is subject to the creditworthiness of UBS AG. Investors are not guaranteed any coupon or distribution amount under the ETNs. We urge you to read the more detailed explanation of risks described under "Risk Factors in the applicable prospectus supplement, or product supplement and pricing supplement, as applicable, for the ETRACS ETN.

UBS AG has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus and supplements thereto) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, for the offerings of securities to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus, along with the applicable prospectus, pricing, or product supplement to understand fully the terms of the securities and other considerations that are important in making a decision about investing in the ETRACS. The applicable offering document for each ETRACS may be obtained by clicking on the name of each ETRACS identified above. You may also get these documents without cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. The securities related to the offerings are not deposit liabilities and are not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency of the United States, Switzerland or any other jurisdiction.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 31% of its employees working in the Americas, 32% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 18% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 67,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

This material is issued by UBS AG and/or any of its subsidiaries and/or any of its affiliates ("UBS"). Products and services mentioned in this material may not be available for residents of certain jurisdictions. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Please consult the restrictions relating to the product or service in question for further information. Activities with respect to US securities are conducted through UBS Securities LLC, a US broker/dealer. Member of SIPC (http://www.sipc.org/).

ETRACS ETNs are sold only in conjunction with the relevant offering materials. UBS has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus, as supplemented by the applicable prospectus supplement, or product supplement and pricing supplement, for the offering of the ETRACS ETNs) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read these documents and any other documents that UBS has filed with the SEC for more complete information about UBS and the offering to which this communication relates. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, you can request the applicable prospectus supplement, or product supplement and pricing supplement, by calling toll-free (+1-877-387 2275). In the US, securities underwriting, trading and brokerage activities and M&A advisor activities are provided by UBS Securities LLC, a registered broker/dealer that is a wholly owned subsidiary of UBS AG, a member of the New York Stock Exchange and other principal exchanges, and a member of SIPC. UBS Financial Services Inc. is a registered broker/dealer and affiliate of UBS Securities LLC.

The Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index, the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index, and the S&P MLP Index ("Indexes) are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and have been licensed for use by UBS AG. Copyright © 2016 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI), a division of S&P Global. All rights reserved. S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poors Financial Services LLC ("S&P) and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones). UBSs ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes based on the Indexes are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed or sold by S&P DJI, S&P, Dow Jones, their affiliates or third party licensors and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Indexes.

The financial instrument is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index and/or Index trade mark or the Index Price at any time or in any other respect.

Wells Fargo Securities, Wells Fargo, Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index, Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index and the Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy Index are trademarks of Wells Fargo & Company and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by UBS. The ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes traded under the tickers BDCS, BDCZ, BDCY and LMLB are based on indices maintained by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and are not issued, sponsored, endorsed or advised by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Wells Fargo & Company or their affiliates ("Wells) and Wells makes no representation regarding whether such Products are suitable for investors generally or the advisability of trading in such Products. Wells does not guarantee that the Indices referenced by the Products have been accurately calculated or that the Indices appropriately represent particular investment strategies. Wells shall not have any liability for any error in the calculation of the Indices or for any infirmity in the Products. The Indices are calculated by third parties, including NYSE Arca, Inc., which are not affiliated with the issuer of the Products or with Wells and they do not approve, endorse, review or recommend the Indices, UBS or the Products.

NYSE Arca, Inc. ("NYSE Arca), which acts as calculation agent for the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index, Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index and the Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy Index (the "Indices), is not affiliated with UBS AG, Wells Fargo & Company or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC (together, "Wells Fargo) and does not approve, endorse, review or recommend the Products.

ICE Data and its suppliers disclaim any and all warranties and representations, express and/or implied, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or use, including the indices, index data and any information included in, related to, or derived therefrom ("index data). Ice data and its suppliers shall not be subject to any damages or liability with respect to the adequacy, accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the indices and the index data, which are provided on an "as is basis and your use is at your own risk.

UBS specifically prohibits the redistribution or reproduction of this communication in whole or in part without the prior written permission of UBS and UBS accepts no liability whatsoever for the actions of third parties in this respect.

© UBS 2020. The key symbol, UBS and ETRACS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Other marks may be trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

1 Individual investors should instruct their broker/advisor/custodian to call us or should call together with their broker/advisor/custodian.

