UBS Declares Coupon Payments on Ten Monthly Pay ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes

UBS
Investment Bank today announced coupon payments for ten ETRACS
Exchange Traded Notes (the "ETNs), all traded on the NYSE Arca.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NYSE
Ticker
|
|
ETN Name and Prospectus/
Pricing Supplement*
|
|
Valuation
Date
|
|
Ex-
Date
|
|
Record
Date
|
|
Payment
Date
|
|
Coupon
Amount
|
|
Payment
Schedule
|
|
Current Yield
(annualized)**
|
DVYL
|
|
ETRACS
Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN
|
|
7/30/18
|
|
8/9/18
|
|
8/10/18
|
|
8/20/18
|
|
$0.1660
|
|
Monthly
|
|
7.30%
|
SDYL
|
|
ETRACS
Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN
|
|
7/30/18
|
|
8/9/18
|
|
8/10/18
|
|
8/20/18
|
|
$0.2944
|
|
Monthly
|
|
5.44%
|
MORL
|
|
ETRACS
Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN
|
|
7/30/18
|
|
8/9/18
|
|
8/10/18
|
|
8/20/18
|
|
$0.1198
|
|
Monthly
|
|
20.59%
|
DVHL
|
|
ETRACS
Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN
|
|
7/30/18
|
|
8/9/18
|
|
8/10/18
|
|
8/20/18
|
|
$0.0937
|
|
Monthly
|
|
14.04%
|
CEFL
|
|
ETRACS
Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN
|
|
7/30/18
|
|
8/9/18
|
|
8/10/18
|
|
8/20/18
|
|
$0.2113
|
|
Monthly
|
|
16.02%
|
LMLP
|
|
ETRACS
2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN
|
|
7/30/18
|
|
8/9/18
|
|
8/10/18
|
|
8/20/18
|
|
$0.0712
|
|
Monthly
|
|
12.14%
|
HDLV
|
|
ETRACS
Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN
|
|
7/30/18
|
|
8/9/18
|
|
8/10/18
|
|
8/20/18
|
|
$0.1755
|
|
Monthly
|
|
11.02%
|
SMHD
|
|
ETRACS
Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN
|
|
7/30/18
|
|
8/9/18
|
|
8/10/18
|
|
8/20/18
|
|
$0.1659
|
|
Monthly
|
|
19.13%
|
LRET
|
|
ETRACS
Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN
|
|
7/30/18
|
|
8/9/18
|
|
8/10/18
|
|
8/20/18
|
|
$0.0721
|
|
Monthly
|
|
8.49%
|
MRRL
|
|
ETRACS
Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B
|
|
7/30/18
|
|
8/9/18
|
|
8/10/18
|
|
8/20/18
|
|
$0.1198
|
|
Monthly
|
|
20.59%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* The table above provides a hyperlink to the relevant prospectus and
supplements thereto for each of our ETRACS ETNs, which are identified by
their names. For more information on each ETRACS ETN, see "List
of ETNs".
** Due to the monthly coupon payment schedule of these ETNs, "Current
Yield (annualized) equals the sum of the most recently announced Coupon
Amount and the two immediately preceding Coupon Amounts, multiplied by
four (to annualize such coupons), divided by the closing Current
Indicative Value of the ETN on its current Coupon Valuation Date rounded
to two decimal places for ease of analysis. The Current Yield is not
indicative of future coupon payments, if any, on the ETN. You are not
guaranteed any coupon or distribution amount under the ETN.
Note: The ETNs listed in the table pay a variable monthly coupon linked
to the cash distributions, if any, on the respective underlying index
constituents, less withholding taxes, if any. Variations in the amount
of monthly distributions will lead to large variations in the Current
Yield as calculated above. As such, the Current Yield for each is not
indicative of future coupon payments, if any, on these ETNs.
About ETRACS
ETRACS ETNs are senior unsecured notes issued by UBS AG, are traded on
NYSE Arca, and can be bought and sold through a broker or financial
advisor. An investment in ETRACS ETNs is subject to a number of
risks, including the risk of loss of some or all of the investors
principal, and is subject to the creditworthiness of UBS AG. Investors
are not guaranteed any coupon or distribution amount under the ETNs.
We urge you to read the more detailed explanation of risks described
under "Risk Factors in the applicable prospectus supplement, or product
supplement and pricing supplement, as applicable, for the ETRACS ETN.
UBS AG has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus and
supplements thereto) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or
SEC, for the offerings of securities to which this communication
relates. Before you invest, you should read the applicable prospectus,
pricing or product supplement, dated as of various dates, and the
prospectus dated April 29, 2016 to understand fully the terms of the
securities and other considerations that are important in making a
decision about investing in the ETRACS. The applicable offering document
for each ETRACS may be obtained by clicking on the name of each ETRACS
identified above. You may also get these documents without cost by
visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.
The securities related to the offerings are not deposit liabilities and
are not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance
Corporation or any other governmental agency of the United States,
Switzerland or any other jurisdiction.
About UBS
UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional
and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in
Switzerland. The operational structure of the Group is comprised of our
Corporate Center and five business divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth
Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management and
the Investment Bank. UBS's strategy builds on the strengths of all of
its businesses and focuses its efforts on areas in which it excels,
while seeking to capitalize on the compelling growth prospects in the
businesses and regions in which it operates, in order to generate
attractive and sustainable returns for its shareholders. All of its
businesses are capital-efficient and benefit from a strong competitive
position in their targeted markets.
UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices
in 52 countries, with about 34% of its employees working in the
Americas, 34% in Switzerland, 18% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East
and Africa and 14% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs approximately
61,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss
Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
This material is issued by UBS AG and/or any of its subsidiaries and/or
any of its affiliates ("UBS"). Products and services mentioned in this
material may not be available for residents of certain jurisdictions.
Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Please
consult the restrictions relating to the product or service in question
for further information. Activities with respect to US securities are
conducted through UBS Securities LLC, a US broker/dealer. Member of SIPC
(http://www.sipc.org/).
ETRACS ETNs are sold only in conjunction with the relevant offering
materials. UBS has filed a registration statement (including a
prospectus, as supplemented by the applicable prospectus supplement, or
product supplement and pricing supplement, for the offering of the
ETRACS ETNs) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) for
the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you
should read these documents and any other documents that UBS has filed
with the SEC for more complete information about UBS and the offering to
which this communication relates. You may get these documents for free
by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.
Alternatively, you can request the applicable prospectus supplement, or
product supplement and pricing supplement, by calling toll-free
(+1-877-387 2275). In the US, securities underwriting, trading and
brokerage activities and M&A advisor activities are provided by UBS
Securities LLC, a registered broker/dealer that is a wholly owned
subsidiary of UBS AG, a member of the New York Stock Exchange and other
principal exchanges, and a member of SIPC. UBS Financial Services Inc.
is a registered broker/dealer and affiliate of UBS Securities LLC.
The ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN
is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dow Jones, CME or their
respective affiliates. Dow Jones, CME and their respective affiliates
make no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of
the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN
or any member of the public regarding the advisability of trading in the
Product. Dow Jones', CMEs and their respective affiliates only
relationship to the Licensee is the licensing of certain trademarks and
trade names of Dow Jones, the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real
Estate Securities Index, and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index
which are determined, composed and calculated by CME without regard to
UBS AG or the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend
Index ETN. Dow Jones and CME have no obligation to take the needs of UBS
AG or the owners of the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select
Dividend Index ETN into consideration in determining, composing or
calculating "Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities
IndexSM or the "Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend IndexSM. Dow Jones, CME
and their respective affiliates are not responsible for and have not
participated in the determination of the timing of, prices at, or
quantities of the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select
Dividend Index ETN to be sold or in the determination or calculation of
the equation by which the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones
Select Dividend Index ETN are to be converted into cash. Dow Jones, CME
and their respective affiliates have no obligation or liability in
connection with the administration, marketing or trading of the ETRACS
Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN.
Notwithstanding the foregoing, CME Group Inc. and its affiliates may
independently issue and/or sponsor financial products unrelated to the
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN
currently being issued by UBS AG, but which may be similar to and
competitive with the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select
Dividend Index ETN. In addition, CME Group Inc. and its affiliates may
trade financial products which are linked to the performance of the Dow
Jones U.S. Select Dividend IndexSM. It is possible that this trading
activity will affect the value of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend
IndexSM or the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend
Index ETN.
The Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index, the S&P High Yield Dividend
Aristocrats Index, and the S&P MLP Index ("Indexes) are products of S&P
Dow Jones Indices LLC and have been licensed for use by UBS AG.
Copyright © 2016 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI), a division of
S&P Global. All rights reserved. S&P® is a registered trademark of
Standard & Poors Financial Services LLC ("S&P) and Dow Jones® is a
registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones).
UBSs ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes based on the Indexes are not
sponsored, endorsed, marketed or sold by S&P DJI, S&P, Dow Jones, their
affiliates or third party licensors and none of such parties make any
representation regarding the advisability of investing in such
product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or
interruptions of the Indexes.
The ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN ("ETN) is not
sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Market Vectors Index Solutions
GmbH ("Licensor) and Licensor makes no representation or warranty,
express or implied, to the owners of the ETN or any member of the public
regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in
the ETN particularly or the ability of the Market Vectors® Global
Mortgage REITs Index to track the performance of the mortgage REIT
market.
The NYSE® Diversified High Income Index is a service mark of NYSE
Euronext or its affiliates ("NYSE Euronext) and has been licensed for
use by UBS AG in connection with the ETNs. The ETNs are not sponsored,
endorsed, sold or promoted by NYSE Euronext. NYSE Euronext makes no
representations or warranties regarding the ETNs or the ability of the
Index to track the general stock market performance.
The financial instrument is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported
in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any
express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the
results of using the Index and/or Index trade mark or the Index Price at
any time or in any other respect.
ISE High IncomeTM" "ISE®, and "International Securities Exchange are
registered trademarks of International Securities Exchange LLX (which
with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations) and are
licensed for use by UBS AG. The financial instruments have not been
passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The
financial instruments are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the
Corporations. The Corporations make no warranties and bear no liability
with respect to the financial instruments.
Wells Fargo Securities, Wells Fargo and the Wells Fargo® MLP Ex-Energy
Index are trademarks of Wells Fargo & Company and have been licensed for
use for certain purposes by UBS. The ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes traded
under the ticker LMLP is based on an index maintained by Wells Fargo
Securities, LLC and is not issued, sponsored, endorsed or advised by
Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Wells Fargo & Company or their affiliates
("Wells) and Wells makes no representation regarding whether such
Product is suitable for investors generally or the advisability of
trading in such Product. Wells does not guarantee that the Index
referenced by the Product has been accurately calculated or that the
Index appropriately represents a particular investment strategy. Wells
shall not have any liability for any error in the calculation of the
Indexes or for any infirmity in the Products. The Indexes are calculated
by third parties, including NYSE Arca, Inc., which are not affiliated
with the issuer of the Products or with Wells and they do not approve,
endorse, review or recommend the Indexes, UBS or the Products.
NYSE Arca, Inc. ("NYSE Arca), which acts as calculation agent for the
Wells Fargo Master Limited Partnership Ex-Energy Index (the "Index), is
not affiliated with UBS AG, Wells Fargo & Company or Wells Fargo
Securities, LLC (together, "Wells Fargo) and does not approve, endorse,
review or recommend this Product.
The MSCI information may only be used for your internal use, may not be
reproduced or re-disseminated in any form and may not be used as a basis
for or a component of any financial instruments or products or indices.
None of the MSCI information is intended to constitute investment advice
or a recommendation to make (or refrain from making) any kind of
investment decision and may not be relied on as such. Historical data
and analysis should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of any
future performance analysis, forecast or prediction. The MSCI
information is provided on an "as is basis and the user of this
information assumes the entire risk of any use made of this information.
MSCI, each of its affiliates and each other person involved in or
related to compiling, computing or creating any MSCI information
(collectively, the "MSCI Parties) expressly disclaims all warranties
(including, without limitation, any warranties of originality, accuracy,
completeness, timeliness, non-infringement, merchantability and fitness
for a particular purpose) with respect to this information. Without
limiting any of the foregoing, in no event shall any MSCI Party have any
liability for any direct, indirect, special, incidental, punitive,
consequential (including, without limitation, lost profits) or any other
damages. The product(s) referred to herein is not sponsored, endorsed,
issued, sold or promoted by MSCI.
UBS specifically prohibits the redistribution or reproduction of this
material in whole or in part without the prior written permission of UBS
and UBS accepts no liability whatsoever for the actions of third parties
in this respect.
© UBS 2018. The key symbol, UBS and ETRACS are among the registered and
unregistered trademarks of UBS. Other marks may be trademarks of their
respective owners. All rights reserved.
