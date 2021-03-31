  • Suche
31.03.2021 19:18

UBS Financial Advisor Lauren Konstantin Recognized by Forbes/SHOOK Research for Dedication to Clients

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Lauren Konstantin, a Financial Advisor in the firms White Plains office has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list, and the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top Women Wealth Advisors list for 2021.

"Were extremely proud that Lauren has been recognized to these prestigious lists," said Mara Glassel, Soundview Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. "She has achieved an incredible level of success as a Financial Advisor through her dedication, focus, and commitment to her clients.

Lauren joined UBS in 2015 after working for five years in Global Markets at Deutsche Bank. In her role as a Financial Advisor, Lauren works with clients to present them with a clear course of action to help them achieve their goals.

She earned a bachelors degree in Business Administration from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan, and holds the Series 7, 63, 66, life and health insurance licenses. In addition, Lauren has the Accredited Wealth Management AdvisorSM designation from the College for Financial Planning, as well as the Certified Financial PlannerSM designation.

This year's Top Women Wealth Advisors list recognizes 1,000 women advisors across the US, who have been selected by SHOOK Research after undergoing extensive interviews covering areas such as client service, compliance and investing process. For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/top-women-advisors.

This years Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list is comprised of over 5,000 Advisors across the country, managing more than $6 trillion in client assets. Each advisor is chosen based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative measures including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records, and revenue generated for their firms. For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management
As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS
UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 31% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 20% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 68,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

