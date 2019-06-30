finanzen.net
17.09.2019 16:00
UBS Financial Advisor Sean Dillon Named to Forbes List of Top Wealth Advisors

UBS announced yesterday that Sean Dillon, Managing Director  Wealth Management at The Dillon Group in Boston has been named to Forbes/SHOOK list of Top 250 Wealth Advisors, listed on Forbes.com

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005263/en/

Sean Dillon, Managing Director - Wealth Management at The Dillon Group (Photo: Business Wire)

Sean Dillon, Managing Director - Wealth Management at The Dillon Group (Photo: Business Wire)

The Forbes ranking of Americas Top Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors and weighing factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews.

Sean Dillon leads a seven person team in downtown Boston, overseeing $1.5 billion in client assets. Their mission is to provide quality strategies customized to their client's needs. In addition to extensive wealth management and planning experience, his team offers specialized expertise in corporate employee financial services and business retirement plans.

"We congratulate Sean Dillon for earning a spot on the Forbes Top 250 Wealth Advisors." Commented James Ducey, Greater Boston Market Head at UBS Financial Services Inc. "Sean has spent his entire 33-year career at UBS, working towards making a significant impact on his clients' lives by helping them achieve their personal and financial goals. His hard work and dedication to clients has earned him many industry recognitions throughout his career and we are grateful to have him as one of our top Boston advisors."

For the full list and more, please visit: https://www.forbes.com/top-wealth-advisors/#89feaf21a148

Notes to Editors
About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS' strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in 52 countries, with about 34% of its employees working in the Americas, 34% in Switzerland, 18% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 14% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs approximately 61,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2019. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

