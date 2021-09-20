UBS Launches the First US-listed 2x Leveraged ESG ETN

Aktien in diesem Artikel

UBS Investment Bank today announced the recent listing of the first US-listed 2x Leveraged ESG ETN, which is specified in the table below.

ETN

Ticker ETN Name ETN CUSIP Underlying Index

Bloomberg Ticker ESUS ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI USA ESG Focus TR ETN 90278V743 M2USESG

About the MSCI USA ESG Focus Gross Total Return USD Index

The MSCI USA ESG Focus Gross Total Return USD Index (the "Index) is derived by selecting constituents of the MSCI USA Index (Bloomberg: "M2US Index; referred to herein as the "Parent Index), through an optimization process that aims to maximize exposure of environmental, social and governance ("ESG) factors for a target tracking error budget under certain constraints. The Index is sector-diversified and targets companies with high ESG ratings in each sector. Companies involved in tobacco, controversial weapons, fossil fuel extraction and thermal coal power are not eligible for inclusion in the Index. The Parent Index is a market cap weighted benchmark index that includes large and mid-cap stocks across the U.S. equity markets. The Index was first disseminated publicly on August 11, 2016 and has no live performance history prior to that date.

For more information on the ETNs:

Prospectus Supplement

About ETRACS

ETRACS ETNs are senior unsecured notes issued by UBS AG, are traded on NYSE Arca, and can be bought and sold through a broker or financial advisor. An investment in ETRACS ETNs is subject to a number of risks, including the risk of loss of some or all of the investors principal, and is subject to the creditworthiness of UBS AG. Investors are not guaranteed any coupon or distribution amount under the ETNs. We urge you to read the more detailed explanation of risks described under "Risk Factors in the applicable prospectus supplement for the ETRACS ETN.

UBS AG has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus and supplements thereto) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, for the offerings of securities to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus, along with the applicable prospectus supplement to understand fully the terms of the securities and other considerations that are important in making a decision about investing in the ETRACS ETNs. The applicable offering document for the ETRACS ETNs may be obtained by clicking the Prospectus Supplement hyperlink above. You may also get these documents without cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. The securities related to the offerings are not deposit liabilities and are not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency of the United States, Switzerland or any other jurisdiction.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 31% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 20% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 68,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

