20.09.2021 16:00

UBS Launches the First US-listed 2x Leveraged ESG ETN

UBS Investment Bank today announced the recent listing of the first US-listed 2x Leveraged ESG ETN, which is specified in the table below.

ESUS

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI USA ESG Focus TR ETN

90278V743

M2USESG

About the MSCI USA ESG Focus Gross Total Return USD Index

The MSCI USA ESG Focus Gross Total Return USD Index (the "Index) is derived by selecting constituents of the MSCI USA Index (Bloomberg: "M2US Index; referred to herein as the "Parent Index), through an optimization process that aims to maximize exposure of environmental, social and governance ("ESG) factors for a target tracking error budget under certain constraints. The Index is sector-diversified and targets companies with high ESG ratings in each sector. Companies involved in tobacco, controversial weapons, fossil fuel extraction and thermal coal power are not eligible for inclusion in the Index. The Parent Index is a market cap weighted benchmark index that includes large and mid-cap stocks across the U.S. equity markets. The Index was first disseminated publicly on August 11, 2016 and has no live performance history prior to that date.

For more information on the ETNs:
Prospectus Supplement

About ETRACS

ETRACS ETNs are senior unsecured notes issued by UBS AG, are traded on NYSE Arca, and can be bought and sold through a broker or financial advisor. An investment in ETRACS ETNs is subject to a number of risks, including the risk of loss of some or all of the investors principal, and is subject to the creditworthiness of UBS AG. Investors are not guaranteed any coupon or distribution amount under the ETNs. We urge you to read the more detailed explanation of risks described under "Risk Factors in the applicable prospectus supplement for the ETRACS ETN.

UBS AG has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus and supplements thereto) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, for the offerings of securities to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus, along with the applicable prospectus supplement to understand fully the terms of the securities and other considerations that are important in making a decision about investing in the ETRACS ETNs. The applicable offering document for the ETRACS ETNs may be obtained by clicking the Prospectus Supplement hyperlink above. You may also get these documents without cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. The securities related to the offerings are not deposit liabilities and are not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency of the United States, Switzerland or any other jurisdiction.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 31% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 20% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 68,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

This material is issued by UBS AG and/or any of its subsidiaries and/or any of its affiliates ("UBS"). Products and services mentioned in this material may not be available for residents of certain jurisdictions. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Please consult the restrictions relating to the product or service in question for further information. Activities with respect to US securities are conducted through UBS Securities LLC, a US broker/dealer. Member of SIPC (http://www.sipc.org/).

ETRACS ETNs are sold only in conjunction with the relevant offering materials. UBS has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus, as supplemented by the applicable prospectus supplement, for the offering of the ETRACS ETNs) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read these documents and any other documents that UBS has filed with the SEC for more complete information about UBS and the offering to which this communication relates. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, you can request the applicable prospectus and prospectus supplement by calling toll-free (+1-877-387 2275). In the US, securities underwriting, trading and brokerage activities and M&A advisor activities are provided by UBS Securities LLC, a registered broker/dealer that is a wholly owned subsidiary of UBS AG, a member of the New York Stock Exchange and other principal exchanges, and a member of SIPC. UBS Financial Services Inc. is a registered broker/dealer and affiliate of UBS Securities LLC.

The securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by MSCI, and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such securities or any index on which such securities are based. The respective ETN prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with UBS.

UBS specifically prohibits the redistribution or reproduction of this material in whole or in part without the prior written permission of UBS and UBS accepts no liability whatsoever for the actions of third parties in this respect.

© UBS 2021. The key symbol, UBS and ETRACS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Other marks may be trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

1 Individual investors should instruct their broker/advisor/custodian to call us or should call together with their broker/advisor/custodian.

 

