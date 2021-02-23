  • Suche
23.02.2021 15:15

UBS partners with Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference to invest in the next generation of talent

UBS and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference ("SIAC) are proud to announce a partnership to invest in students attending SIACs 14 colleges and universities across six states. The initiative will focus on delivering a financial literacy and wellness curriculum to SIAC students, and to introduce students to the opportunities available for them in the financial services industry. Students will also gain access to UBSs recruiting and development programs, including UBS Tomorrows Talent Program, a virtual accelerator aimed at increasing college and career success for diverse college students.

"Were excited to partner with the SIAC to empower students with the skills, knowledge and experience necessary to succeed in college and in the marketplace, said Marc Montanaro, Head of Human Resources, UBS Global Wealth Management and Americas Region. "By building career pathways for students who may not envision themselves in financial services, we believe that we can positively impact generational wealth and opportunity, and hope that this new relationship will further encourage students to continue their personal and professional financial journey.

"We are extremely excited about the opportunity to partner with UBS to provide critically important professional development, scholarship and financial education opportunities to our SIAC student-athletes, member school students as well as important community stakeholders, said Gregory Moore, SIAC Commissioner. "Our institutions take great pride in producing talented graduates who make significant contributions within a broad array of fields and professions. We look forward to working with UBS to provide our students with increased access and exposure to career opportunities within the financial services industry.

Working with EVERFI, a leading social impact education technology company, UBS will deliver financial literacy programs and workshops to SIAC students. Through this effort, UBS aims to create pathways that open up financial services career opportunities for the next generation of talent.

"We are delighted to work with UBS to support students for long-term success, said Ray Martinez, Co-Founder and President of EVERFI. "There is no question that higher education plays a critical role in opening many doors of opportunity. Combining higher education with a financial wellness curriculum can provide students all of the tools necessary in achieving their professional aspirations and financial goals.

UBS Tomorrow's Talent Program is virtual accelerator program combined with personal development sessions to enhance students ability to communicate, engage, network, present, interview and manage their own finances. The goal of the program is to provide insights into UBS across all of its divisions through immersive exposure to the firms business areas, culture, philanthropy, diversity efforts, and career opportunities. Students will interact with a wide variety of UBS speakers ranging from recent college graduates to senior executives in order to better understand what a career in financial services entails.

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 31% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 20% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 68,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

About Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC)

The SIAC is a NCAA athletic conference consisting primarily of historically black colleges and universities with headquarters in downtown Atlanta, Georgia. The SIAC includes 14 member institutions (Albany State University, Allen University, Benedict College, Central State University, Clark Atlanta University, Fort Valley State University, Kentucky State University, Lane College, LeMoyne-Owen College, Miles College, Morehouse College, Savannah State University, Spring Hill College, and Tuskegee University), which are located within a contiguous six-state footprint (Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio). The SIAC sponsors seven men's and six women's sports and is a proud member of the NCAA Division II. For more information, visit www.thesiac.com.

About EVERFI, Inc.

EVERFI is an international technology company driving social change through education to address the most challenging issues affecting society ranging from financial wellness to prescription drug safety to workplace conduct and other critical topics. Founded in 2008, EVERFI is fueled by its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) community engagement platform and has reached more than 41 million learners globally. In 2020, the company was recognized as one of the Worlds Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and was featured on Fortune Magazines Impact 20 list. Some of Americas leading CEOs and venture capital firms are EVERFI investors including Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, Twitter founder Evan Williams, as well as Advance, Rethink Education, Rethink Impact, The Rise Fund, and TPG Growth. To learn more about EVERFI and how you can #answerthecall please visit everfi.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or Twitter @EVERFI.

© UBS 2021. All rights reserved.

