UBS Private Wealth Advisor Michael Matthews, Named #2 in Washington State on Forbes List of 2019's Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

UBS Private Wealth Management has announced that Michael Matthews, a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager located in Bellevue, WA has been named #2 in Washington State on the Forbes list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors for 2019. This is the third year that Michael has been named to the list.

The Forbes ranking of America's Top Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors with a minimum of seven years of experience and weighing factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes or SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

Michael has over 30 years of experience and is the founder of The Matthews Group at UBS. The Matthews Group consists of 14 financial service professionals. The team provides comprehensive wealth management for individuals, business owners, entrepreneurs, multi-generational families and retirees.

"Im very proud that Michael has received this recognition, said John Mathews, Head of Ultra High Net Worth Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management. "There were 3,000 advisors selected to the Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list this year, and of the 52 selected from Washington State, he was ranked as being one of the very best. This award is well deserved and a testament to his professionalism and dedication to the needs of his clients.

For the full list and further information, please visit: https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealthadvisors/#1f66298a291d

