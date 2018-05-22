finanzen.net
03.04.2019 19:00
Bewerten
(0)

UBS Private Wealth Advisor Michael Matthews, Named #2 in Washington State on Forbes List of 2019's Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

UBS Private Wealth Management has announced that Michael Matthews, a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager located in Bellevue, WA has been named #2 in Washington State on the Forbes list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors for 2019. This is the third year that Michael has been named to the list.

The Forbes ranking of America's Top Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors with a minimum of seven years of experience and weighing factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes or SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

Michael has over 30 years of experience and is the founder of The Matthews Group at UBS. The Matthews Group consists of 14 financial service professionals. The team provides comprehensive wealth management for individuals, business owners, entrepreneurs, multi-generational families and retirees.

"Im very proud that Michael has received this recognition, said John Mathews, Head of Ultra High Net Worth Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management. "There were 3,000 advisors selected to the Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list this year, and of the 52 selected from Washington State, he was ranked as being one of the very best. This award is well deserved and a testament to his professionalism and dedication to the needs of his clients.

For the full list and further information, please visit: https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealthadvisors/#1f66298a291d

Notes to Editors

UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS' strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in 52 countries, with about 34% of its employees working in the Americas, 34% in Switzerland, 18% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 14% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs approximately 61,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2019. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu UBS AG (N)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr UBS News
RSS Feed
UBS zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu UBS AG (N)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene UBS News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere UBS News
Anzeige

Inside

DZ BANK - Symrise: Hier liegt was in der Luft!
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT BASTIAN GALUSCHKA
Scalable Capital Webinar: Finanztipps für Frauen
DekaBank: Fünfzehn neue Express-Zertifikate Relax auf europäische Standardtitel und europäische Indizes
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie - Wie Gewinne sichern? | BNP Paribas
S&P 500: Nächster charttechnischer Knoten könnte platzen
Kursexplosion bei Bitcoin Cash
Einmalanlage oder Sparplan?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur UBS-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

UBS Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Diese Zölle belasten den Standort USA
Das billige Geld beschert der Börse einen Rekord
Trotz Milliardenüberschuss beharren Kommunen auf hoher Grundsteuer
Schon mit 500 Euro sind Sie beim Immobilienboom dabei
Kein besseres Verkaufsargument als Angst vor sinkendem Lebensstandard

News von

Diese fünf Aktien aus Europa empfehlen die Goldman Sachs-Analysten jetzt zum Kauf
Der große Dividenden-Check: Bis Ostern mehr Geld im Nest
DAX auf Kurs zu 12.000 Punkten - und dann?
So werden Sparer beim Zinseszins ausgetrickst
DAX auf Sechs-Monats-Hoch - Chip-Aktien gefragt

News von

Lukrativer Untergang: Daten aus 200 Jahren zeigen, wie erfolgreich eine kontroverse Form der Geldanlage ist
Milliardär erklärt, warum er seinen Kindern nur einen Bruchteil seines Vermögens vererbt
"Systemversagen": Luftfahrtexperte erklärt die ungeahnten Folgen der Boeing-Krise
Trügerische Ruhe: Chinas Wirtschaft steht mitnichten so gut da, wie Anleger hoffen
Brisante Studie: In vier Jahren könnten in Deutschlands Metropolen die Mieten sinken

Heute im Fokus

DAX beendet den Handel deutlich höher -- Handelsstreit zwischen China & USA bald vorbei? -- Wirecard-Chef: Habe nicht an Rücktritt gedacht -- thyssenkrupp, Deutsche Bank, Bayer, Coba im Fokus

UBS: Jobportal von Axel Springer kann Krisen meistern. Bombenanschlag auf BVB-Bus: Urteil rechtskräftig. Shop Apotheke wächst zum Auftakt rasant. Ethiopian-Piloten handelten vor Absturz wohl zunächst nach Boeing-Handbuch. UBS ist offenbar an Deutsche-Bank-Tochter DWS interessiert.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in Q1 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in im März 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in Q1 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2019
So viel verdienen die Deutschen in diesen Branchen
Städte für Millionäre
Hier fühlen sich die Vermögenden am wohlsten
Die teuersten Scheidungen
Diesen Menschen kommt das Liebes-Aus teuer zu stehen
In diesen Ländern ist Netflix am teuersten
Hier müssen Abonnenten tief in die Tasche greifen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Bedeutung messen Sie ethischen, sozialen und ökologischen Aspekten in Ihrer Geldanlage bei?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:00 Uhr
DAX beendet den Handel deutlich höher -- Handelsstreit zwischen China & USA bald vorbei? -- Wirecard-Chef: Habe nicht an Rücktritt gedacht -- thyssenkrupp, Deutsche Bank, Bayer, Coba im Fokus
Immobilien
19:15 Uhr
London oder Paris waren gestern: Diese deutsche Stadt ist der neue Geheimtipp für Luxus-Immobilien
Aktie im Fokus
19:13 Uhr
JPMorgan: Hier liegt die Obergrenze für die US-Börsen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BayerBAY001
CommerzbankCBK100
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
EVOTEC SE566480
Allianz840400
Infineon AG623100
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Nordex AGA0D655