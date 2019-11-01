finanzen.net
01.11.2019 19:55
UBS Proud to Launch the Minnesota Wild Blind Hockey 2019-2020 Season

As the presenting Sponsor of Minnesota Wild Blind Hockey, UBS is proud to launch the Minnesota Wild Blind Hockey 2019-2020 season on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Mariucci Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota.

UBS will be hosting a blind hockey exhibition game between the 1st and 2nd periods of the University of Notre Dame vs the University of Minnesota men's hockey game. The exhibition will feature two blind hockey teams facing off against each other during the break.

"We are really excited to be the presenting sponsor of Minnesota Wild Blind Hockey and we are proud to be part of such an inspirational program," said Stephen P. Glynn Managing Director and Market Head of the Minnesota-Northern Plains Market for UBS.

In addition to sponsoring Minnesota Wild Blind Hockey, UBS has entered into a multi-year sponsorship program with Gopher Properties. The sponsorship is tied to the University of Minnesota men's hockey team. The program will feature in arena signage and a season long radio advertising campaign. UBS will donate $500.00 to Minnesota Wild Blind Hockey every time the Gophers are victorious this season.

Notes to Editors

About Blind Hockey

In 2018, Minnesota Hockey, in partnership with the Minnesota Wild, announced the launch of Minnesota's first-ever blind hockey program. Blind Hockey is the same exhilarating, fast-paced sport as ice hockey, with minimal rule changes to adapt with game for players who are legally blind and ensure player safety. The most significant modification is the sport features an adapted puck that makes noise, and is both bigger and slower than a traditional puck.

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS' strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in 52 countries, with about 34% of its employees working in the Americas, 34% in Switzerland, 18% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 14% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs approximately 61,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2019. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

