06.09.2018 22:13
Bewerten
(0)

UBS Suspends Further Sales of ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

UBS AG today announced that it has suspended further sales from inventory of its outstanding ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSE Arca Ticker: MORL). This suspension will remain in effect until further notice from UBS AG.

As previously announced on October 8, 2015, UBS AG does not intend to issue any new notes of this ETN, which is part of a series of UBS AG debt securities designated as "Medium-Term Notes, Series A. As a result, following this announcement, UBS does not intend to make further sales of previously issued but unsold notes of this ETN or notes of this ETN that UBS Securities LLC may acquire in the future. This ETN will continue to trade on the NYSE Arca, subject to further notice.

As disclosed in more detail in the applicable pricing and prospectus supplements, the market value of the notes may be influenced by, among other things, supply and demand for the notes. It is possible that the suspension of any further sales of these notes by UBS AG, as described above, may influence the market value of the notes and the liquidity of the market for the notes, potentially leading to insufficient supply and causing the notes to trade at a premium above their closing or intraday indicative value. Any such premium may subsequently decrease at any time and for any reason without warning, resulting in financial loss to sellers who paid this premium when they acquired their notes. In addition, if investors elect to redeem their ETNs, any redemption will be at the redemption value set forth in the applicable product supplement and will not include any premium above that value.

Investors should always consult their financial advisors and compare the intraday indicative value of the notes with the notes then-prevailing market price before purchasing or selling these notes, especially notes with premium or discount characteristics.

This announcement does not affect the terms of the outstanding ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs, including the right of noteholders to require UBS AG to redeem their notes on the terms and at the redemption price set forth in the applicable product supplement and pricing supplement. Additionally, this announcement does not impact the right of UBS AG to call the notes at the prices and under the circumstances set forth in the applicable product supplement and pricing supplement.

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (NYSE Arca Ticker: MRRL) will not be impacted by this notice and sales will not be suspended for MRRL at this time.

The pricing supplement for MORL can be accessed by clicking here.

The pricing supplement for MRRL can be accessed by clicking here.

About ETRACS

ETRACS ETNs are senior unsecured notes issued by UBS AG, are traded on NYSE Arca, and can be bought and sold through a broker or financial advisor. An investment in ETRACS ETNs is subject to a number of risks, including the risk of loss of some or all of the investors principal, and is subject to the creditworthiness of UBS AG. Investors are not guaranteed any coupon or distribution amount under the ETNs. We urge you to read the more detailed explanation of risks described under "Risk Factors in the applicable prospectus supplement, or product supplement and pricing supplement, as applicable, for the ETRACS ETN.

UBS AG has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus and supplements thereto) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, for the offerings of securities to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the applicable prospectus, pricing or product supplement, dated as of various dates, and the prospectus dated April 29, 2016 to understand fully the terms of the securities and other considerations that are important in making a decision about investing in the ETRACS. The applicable offering document for each ETRACS may be obtained by clicking on the relevant hyperlinks identified above in the text of this press release. You may also get these documents without cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, you can request the applicable prospectus supplement, or product supplement and pricing supplement, by calling toll-free (+1-877-387 2275). In the US, securities underwriting, trading and brokerage activities and M&A advisor activities are provided by UBS Securities LLC, a registered broker/dealer that is a wholly owned subsidiary of UBS AG, a member of the New York Stock Exchange and other principal exchanges, and a member of SIPC. UBS Financial Services Inc. is a registered broker/dealer and affiliate of UBS Securities LLC.

The securities related to the offerings are not deposit liabilities and are not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency of the United States, Switzerland or any other jurisdiction.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS' strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in 52 countries, with about 34% of its employees working in the Americas, 34% in Switzerland, 18% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 14% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs approximately 61,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

This material is issued by UBS AG and/or any of its subsidiaries and/or any of its affiliates ("UBS"). Products and services mentioned in this material may not be available for residents of certain jurisdictions. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Please consult the restrictions relating to the product or service in question for further information. Activities with respect to US securities are conducted through UBS Securities LLC, a US broker/dealer. Member of SIPC (http://www.sipc.org/).

ETRACS ETNs are sold only in conjunction with the relevant offering materials. UBS has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus, as supplemented by the applicable prospectus supplement, or product supplement and pricing supplement, for the offering of the ETRACS ETNs) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read these documents and any other documents that UBS has filed with the SEC for more complete information about UBS and the offering to which this communication relates. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN ("ETN) is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Market Vectors Index Solutions GmbH ("Licensor) and Licensor makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the ETN or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the ETN particularly or the ability of the Market Vectors® Global Mortgage REITs Index to track the performance of the mortgage REIT market.

UBS specifically prohibits the redistribution or reproduction of this material in whole or in part without the prior written permission of UBS and UBS accepts no liability whatsoever for the actions of third parties in this respect.

© UBS 2018. The key symbol, UBS and ETRACS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Other marks may be trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu UBS AG (N)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07.08.18
DGAP-AFR: UBS AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen (EQS Group)
07.08.18
DGAP-AFR: UBS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements (EQS Group)
25.06.18
DGAP-CMS: UBS AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
25.06.18
DGAP-CMS: UBS AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 50 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
22.05.18
DGAP-AFR: UBS AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
22.05.18
DGAP-AFR: UBS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
22.05.18
DGAP-AFR: UBS AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen (EQS Group)
22.05.18
DGAP-AFR: UBS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr UBS News
RSS Feed
UBS zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu UBS AG (N)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene UBS News

07.08.18DGAP-AFR: UBS AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen
07.08.18DGAP-AFR: UBS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
Weitere UBS News
Anzeige

Inside

Was macht Scalable Capital? (In 80 Sekunden erklärt)
Die Top-Aktien für den Rest des Jahres und darüber hinaus  Teil 2
BNP Paribas: Trader's Box App | BNP Paribas
Das große Börsenspiel 2018: Jetzt anmelden und einen Jaguar F-TYPE, jede Woche 2.222 Euro und 9x iPhone X gewinnen!
DZ BANK  Traden wie die Profis  Feingold Research, die neuen Referenten in der DZ BANK Webinarreihe
Vontobel: Endspurt - Nur noch wenige Tage!: Jetzt Aktienanleihen, Protect Aktienanleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen zeichnen
UBS: Commerzbank  Trotz Anstieg weiter einbruchsgefährdet
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag  DAX schließt das Aprilgap
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur UBS-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

UBS Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Ökonomen prophezeien das Comeback der Dauer-Inflation
Privatversichert? Das muss nicht den Ruin bedeuten
Diese Aktie hat enormes Wachstumspotential, noch auf Jahrzehnte hinaus
Commerzbank ist in einem noch desolateren Zustand als der HSV
Ende einer Ära  Commerzbank fliegt aus dem Dax

News von

BB Biotech, Henkel und Co.: Diese acht robusten Aktien haben keine Angst vor Trump
Dax-Chartanalyse: Frisches Abwärtspotenzial
Wirecard-Aktie: Mit Rekordtempo in den Dax, was Experten sagen
Wirecard-Aktie vor DAX-Einzug: Warum man den Wert haben muss
Fünf deutsche Aktien, die auch bei einem Handelskrieg steigen können

News von

Menschen zwischen 20 und 50 erklären, wie viel sie gespart haben - und wie sie so weit gekommen sind
Paradox: Warum die westlichen Sanktionen Russlands wichtigster Branche helfen
Warum der Eurostoxx-50-Rauswurf der Deutschen Bank eine Chance für Anleger sein kann
Erdogan riskiert einen unkontrollierten Kollaps der Türkei, sagt Ifo-Chef Fuest
Warum man mit einer Investition in einen Ferrari mehr verdienen könnte, als mit Aktien

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Minus -- Dow wenig bewegt -- Erster Auftritt von Ex-Steinhoff-Chef nach Skandal -- Commerzbank fliegt aus DAX - Wirecard steigt auf -- Kryptowährungen brechen ein -- Tesla im Fokus

Studien und MDAX-Abstieg drücken LEONI-Aktie auf Tief seit Ende 2016. DWS-Aktien rutschen auf Rekordtief - Topmanager geht zu Berenberg. Facebook investiert eine Milliarde in erstes Rechenzentrum in Asien. Überraschende Aussagen: Erster Auftritt von Ex-Steinhoff-Chef nach Skandal. US-Präsident Trump ruft zum Boykott auf: "Die Nike-Aktie wird gekillt". Rückzieher von Goldman Sachs beim Bitcoin-Handel lassen Kryptowährungen einbrechen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Dauerkartenpreise der Fußball-Bundesliga 2018/2019
Wo gibt es die günstigsten Dauerkarten?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
So viel erhalten Bundesliga-Clubs durch Trikotsponsoring
Das Trikotsponsoring der Bundesliga 2018/2019
Deutschlands wohlhabendste Selfmade-Milliardäre
Das sind die reichsten Selfmade-Milliardäre in Deutschland
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Seit wie vielen Jahren beschäftigen Sie sich mit strukturierten Wertpapieren?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:03 Uhr
DAX schließt im Minus -- Dow wenig bewegt -- Erster Auftritt von Ex-Steinhoff-Chef nach Skandal -- Commerzbank fliegt aus DAX - Wirecard steigt auf -- Kryptowährungen brechen ein -- Tesla im Fokus
Sonstiges
21:46 Uhr
Analyst: Das könnte den Bitcoin Richtung 3.000 US-Dollar schicken
Aktie im Fokus
21:34 Uhr
Updates zu RWE, Vapiano, adidas und LEONI
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Apple Inc.865985
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
TeslaA1CX3T
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Netflix Inc.552484
Amazon906866
Saint-Gobain S.A. (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain)872087
TwitterA1W6XZ
BayerBAY001
Intel Corp.855681
GoProA1XE7G
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Daimler AG710000