UBS Suspends Further Sales of ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN

UBS AG today announced that it has suspended further sales from
inventory of its outstanding ETRACS
Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSE Arca Ticker: MORL).
This suspension will remain in effect until further notice from UBS AG.
As previously announced on October 8, 2015, UBS AG does not intend to
issue any new notes of this ETN, which is part of a series of UBS AG
debt securities designated as "Medium-Term Notes, Series A. As a
result, following this announcement, UBS does not intend to make further
sales of previously issued but unsold notes of this ETN or notes of this
ETN that UBS Securities LLC may acquire in the future. This ETN will
continue to trade on the NYSE Arca, subject to further notice.
As disclosed in more detail in the applicable pricing and prospectus
supplements, the market value of the notes may be influenced by, among
other things, supply and demand for the notes. It is possible that the
suspension of any further sales of these notes by UBS AG, as described
above, may influence the market value of the notes and the liquidity of
the market for the notes, potentially leading to insufficient supply and
causing the notes to trade at a premium above their closing or intraday
indicative value. Any such premium may subsequently decrease at any time
and for any reason without warning, resulting in financial loss to
sellers who paid this premium when they acquired their notes. In
addition, if investors elect to redeem their ETNs, any redemption will
be at the redemption value set forth in the applicable product
supplement and will not include any premium above that value.
Investors should always consult their financial advisors and compare the
intraday indicative value of the notes with the notes then-prevailing
market price before purchasing or selling these notes, especially notes
with premium or discount characteristics.
This announcement does not affect the terms of the outstanding ETRACS
Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs, including the right of
noteholders to require UBS AG to redeem their notes on the terms and at
the redemption price set forth in the applicable product supplement and
pricing supplement. Additionally, this announcement does not impact the
right of UBS AG to call the notes at the prices and under the
circumstances set forth in the applicable product supplement and pricing
supplement.
The ETRACS
Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (NYSE Arca
Ticker: MRRL)
will not be impacted by this notice and sales will not be suspended for
MRRL at this time.
The pricing supplement for MORL can be accessed by clicking here.
The pricing supplement for MRRL can be accessed by clicking here.
About ETRACS
ETRACS ETNs are senior unsecured notes issued by UBS AG, are traded on
NYSE Arca, and can be bought and sold through a broker or financial
advisor. An investment in ETRACS ETNs is subject to a number of
risks, including the risk of loss of some or all of the investors
principal, and is subject to the creditworthiness of UBS AG. Investors
are not guaranteed any coupon or distribution amount under the ETNs. We
urge you to read the more detailed explanation of risks described under
"Risk Factors in the applicable prospectus supplement, or product
supplement and pricing supplement, as applicable, for the ETRACS ETN.
UBS AG has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus and
supplements thereto) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or
SEC, for the offerings of securities to which this communication
relates. Before you invest, you should read the applicable prospectus,
pricing or product supplement, dated as of various dates, and the
prospectus dated April 29, 2016 to understand fully the terms of the
securities and other considerations that are important in making a
decision about investing in the ETRACS. The applicable offering document
for each ETRACS may be obtained by clicking on the relevant hyperlinks
identified above in the text of this press release. You may also get
these documents without cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.
Alternatively, you can request the applicable prospectus supplement, or
product supplement and pricing supplement, by calling toll-free
(+1-877-387 2275). In the US, securities underwriting, trading and
brokerage activities and M&A advisor activities are provided by UBS
Securities LLC, a registered broker/dealer that is a wholly owned
subsidiary of UBS AG, a member of the New York Stock Exchange and other
principal exchanges, and a member of SIPC. UBS Financial Services Inc.
is a registered broker/dealer and affiliate of UBS Securities LLC.
The securities related to the offerings are not deposit liabilities and
are not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance
Corporation or any other governmental agency of the United States,
Switzerland or any other jurisdiction.
About UBS
UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional
and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in
Switzerland. UBS' strategy is centered on our leading global wealth
management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland,
enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses
on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted
markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term
structural growth or profitability outlook.
UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices
in 52 countries, with about 34% of its employees working in the
Americas, 34% in Switzerland, 18% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East
and Africa and 14% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs approximately
61,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss
Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
This material is issued by UBS AG and/or any of its subsidiaries and/or
any of its affiliates ("UBS"). Products and services mentioned in this
material may not be available for residents of certain jurisdictions.
Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Please
consult the restrictions relating to the product or service in question
for further information. Activities with respect to US securities are
conducted through UBS Securities LLC, a US broker/dealer. Member of SIPC
(http://www.sipc.org/).
The ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN ("ETN) is not
sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Market Vectors Index Solutions
GmbH ("Licensor) and Licensor makes no representation or warranty,
express or implied, to the owners of the ETN or any member of the public
regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in
the ETN particularly or the ability of the Market Vectors® Global
Mortgage REITs Index to track the performance of the mortgage REIT
market.
UBS specifically prohibits the redistribution or reproduction of this
material in whole or in part without the prior written permission of UBS
and UBS accepts no liability whatsoever for the actions of third parties
in this respect.
© UBS 2018. The key symbol, UBS and ETRACS are among the registered and
unregistered trademarks of UBS. Other marks may be trademarks of their
respective owners. All rights reserved.
