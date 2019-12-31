finanzen.net
24.03.2020 22:00

UBS Suspends Further Sales of VelocityShares 1X Daily Inverse VSTOXX Futures ETN due May 3, 2047

UBS AG today announced that it has suspended further sales from inventory of its outstanding VelocityShares 1X Daily Inverse VSTOXX Futures ETN linked to the VSTOXX Short-Term Futures Inverse Investable Index due May 3, 2047 (Ticker: EXIV) (the "Securities"). As previously announced, the Securities will be redeemed by UBS on April 9, 2020 (the "Call Settlement Date), and on such date, holders of the Securities will receive the Call Settlement Amount which, as described in the prospectus supplement relating to the Securities, will equal the Closing Indicative Value of the Securities on April 6, 2020. This suspension of further sales will remain in effect until the redemption of the Securities on the Call Settlement Date. UBS does not intend to make future sales of previously issued but unsold Securities or Securities that UBS Securities LLC may acquire in the future.

As disclosed in more detail in the prospectus supplement relating to the Securities, the market value of the Securities may be influenced by, among other things, supply and demand for the Securities. Given the suspension of any further sales of the Securities by UBS and investors recent high level of demand for the Securities, there is a substantial possibility that the suspension of any further sales of these Securities by UBS AG, as described above, may influence the market value of the Securities and the liquidity of the market for the Securities, potentially leading to insufficient supply and causing the Securities to trade at a premium above their closing or intraday indicative value. Any such premium may subsequently decrease at any time and for any reason without warning, resulting in financial loss to investors who paid this premium when they acquired their Securities. In addition, on the Call Settlement Date, holders will receive the Call Settlement Amount but will not receive any premium thereto. Accordingly, investors who purchase the Securities at any time prior to the Call Settlement Date for an amount that is greater than the Call Settlement Amount (including paying any premium to the indicative value of the Securities) will suffer a loss on their investment.

If investors elect to redeem their Securities prior to the Call Settlement Date, any redemption will be at the redemption value set forth in the prospectus supplement and will not include any premium above that value. Investors should always consult their financial advisors and compare the intraday indicative value of the Securities with the Securities then-prevailing market price before purchasing or selling the Securities, especially Securities with premium characteristics.

This announcement does not affect the terms of the outstanding Securities, including the right of noteholders to require UBS AG to redeem their Securities on the terms and at the redemption price set forth in the prospectus supplement.

For more information regarding the Securities, the prospectus supplement for the Securities can be accessed on EDGAR, the SEC website, at www.sec.gov, and the prospectus supplement is also available here.

About ETRACS

ETRACS ETNs are senior unsecured notes issued by UBS AG, are traded on NYSE Arca, and can be bought and sold through a broker or financial advisor. An investment in ETRACS ETNs is subject to a number of risks, including the risk of loss of some or all of the investors principal, and is subject to the creditworthiness of UBS AG. Investors are not guaranteed any coupon or distribution amount under the ETNs. We urge you to read the more detailed explanation of risks described under "Risk Factors in the prospectus supplement for the ETRACS ETN.

UBS AG has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus and supplements thereto) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, for the offering of securities to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus, along with the prospectus supplement to understand fully the terms of the securities and other considerations that are important in making a decision about investing in the ETRACS. The offering documents for each ETRACS may be obtained by clicking on the links above. You may also get these documents without cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. The securities related to the offerings are not deposit liabilities and are not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency of the United States, Switzerland or any other jurisdiction.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 31% of its employees working in the Americas, 32% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 18% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 67,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

This material is issued by UBS AG and/or any of its subsidiaries and/or any of its affiliates ("UBS"). Products and services mentioned in this material may not be available for residents of certain jurisdictions. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Please consult the restrictions relating to the product or service in question for further information. Activities with respect to US securities are conducted through UBS Securities LLC, a US broker/dealer. Member of SIPC (http://www.sipc.org/).

ETRACS ETNs are sold only in conjunction with the relevant offering materials. UBS has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus, as supplemented by the prospectus supplement, for the offering of the ETRACS ETNs) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read these documents and any other documents that UBS has filed with the SEC for more complete information about UBS and the offering to which this communication relates. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, you can request the prospectus and prospectus supplement by calling toll-free (+1-877-387 2275). In the US, securities underwriting, trading and brokerage activities and M&A advisor activities are provided by UBS Securities LLC, a registered broker/dealer that is a wholly owned subsidiary of UBS AG, a member of the New York Stock Exchange and other principal exchanges, and a member of SIPC. UBS Financial Services Inc. is a registered broker/dealer and affiliate of UBS Securities LLC.

VelocityShares is a trade name used by Janus Distributors LLC, in connection with the marketing services it provides for the VelocityShares-branded ETNs. Janus Distributors LLC, a registered broker-dealer, does not offer or sell the ETNs, and will only conduct business in states in which it is registered, unless it is otherwise excluded or exempted from being registered in each state. VelocityShares is a registered trademark of Janus Henderson Investors. © Janus Henderson Investors. The name Janus Henderson Investors includes HGI Group Limited, Henderson Global Investors (Brand Management) Sarl and Janus International Holding LLC.

The VSTOXX Short-Term Futures Investable Index and the VSTOXX Short-Term Futures Inverse Investable Index are the intellectual property (including registered trademarks) of STOXX Limited, Zurich, Switzerland ("STOXX), Deutsche Borse Group or their licensors, which is used under license. The Securities are neither sponsored nor promoted, distributed or in any other manner supported by STOXX, Deutsche Borse Group or their licensors, research partners or data providers and STOXX, Deutsche Borse Group and their licensors, research partners or data providers do not give any warranty, and exclude any liability (whether in negligence or otherwise) with respect thereto generally or specifically in relation to any errors, omissions or interruptions in the VSTOXX Short-Term Futures Investable Index or the VSTOXX Short-Term Futures Inverse Investable Index or their data.

UBS specifically prohibits the redistribution or reproduction of this material in whole or in part without the prior written permission of UBS and UBS accepts no liability whatsoever for the actions of third parties in this respect.

© UBS 2020. The key symbol, UBS and ETRACS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Other marks may be trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

