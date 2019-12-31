finanzen.net
10.07.2020 23:35

UBS Updates Exchange Rate Fixing Time for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN due June 21, 2050

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

On June 30, 2020, Alerian announced an update to the methodology guide for the Alerian Midstream Energy Index (the "Index). Effective as of the close of business on June 30, 2020, the Index began using the WM/Reuters USD/CAD foreign exchange rate as of 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (rather than 4:00 p.m. London Time) to convert the value of Canadian index constituent securities, for purposes of determining the Index values.

Subsequent to the Index methodology update, UBS Securities LLC, in its capacity as calculation agent for the ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN due June 21, 2050 (Ticker: AMNA) (the "Securities) today announced a change to the USD/CAD foreign exchange rate fixing time for the Securities following a determination that the prior USD/CAD foreign exchange rate used to convert the cash value of distributions on Canadian index constituent securities is no longer economically representative for purposes of the Securities. Effective as of July 13, 2020, the USD/CAD foreign exchange rate used for the purpose of determining the cash value of distributions on Canadian index constituent securities on the relevant ex-dividend date will be the WM/Reuters USD/CAD foreign exchange rate as of 4:00 pm Eastern Time (rather than 4:00 p.m. London Time).

For more information on the ETNs:
AMNA Prospectus Supplement

About ETRACS

ETRACS ETNs are senior unsecured notes issued by UBS AG, are traded on NYSE Arca, and can be bought and sold through a broker or financial advisor. An investment in ETRACS ETNs is subject to a number of risks, including the risk of loss of some or all of the investors principal, and is subject to the creditworthiness of UBS AG. Investors are not guaranteed any coupon or distribution amount under the ETNs. We urge you to read the more detailed explanation of risks described under "Risk Factors in the applicable prospectus supplement, or product supplement and pricing supplement, as applicable, for the ETRACS ETN.

UBS AG has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus and supplements thereto) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, for the offerings of securities to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus, along with the applicable prospectus, pricing, or product supplement to understand fully the terms of the securities and other considerations that are important in making a decision about investing in the securities. The applicable offering document for the securities may be obtained by clicking on the hyperlink above. You may also get these documents without cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. The securities related to the offerings are not deposit liabilities and are not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency of the United States, Switzerland or any other jurisdiction.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 31% of its employees working in the Americas, 32% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 18% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 67,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

This material is issued by UBS AG and/or any of its subsidiaries and/or any of its affiliates ("UBS"). Products and services mentioned in this material may not be available for residents of certain jurisdictions. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Please consult the restrictions relating to the product or service in question for further information. Activities with respect to US securities are conducted through UBS Securities LLC, a US broker/dealer. Member of SIPC (http://www.sipc.org/).

ETRACS ETNs are sold only in conjunction with the relevant offering materials. UBS has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus, as supplemented by the applicable prospectus supplement, or product supplement and pricing supplement, for the offering of the ETRACS ETNs) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read these documents and any other documents that UBS has filed with the SEC for more complete information about UBS and the offering to which this communication relates. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, you can request the applicable prospectus supplement, or product supplement and pricing supplement, by calling toll-free (+1-877-387 2275). In the US, securities underwriting, trading and brokerage activities and M&A advisor activities are provided by UBS Securities LLC, a registered broker/dealer that is a wholly owned subsidiary of UBS AG, a member of the New York Stock Exchange and other principal exchanges, and a member of SIPC. UBS Financial Services Inc. is a registered broker/dealer and affiliate of UBS Securities LLC.

Alerian Midstream Energy Index and AMNA are trademarks of Alerian and their use is granted under a license from Alerian.

UBS specifically prohibits the redistribution or reproduction of this material in whole or in part without the prior written permission of UBS and UBS accepts no liability whatsoever for the actions of third parties in this respect.

© UBS 2020. The key symbol, UBS and ETRACS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Other marks may be trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

1 Individual investors should instruct their broker/advisor/custodian to call us or should call together with their broker/advisor/custodian.

Nachrichten zu UBS AG (N)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr UBS News
RSS Feed
UBS zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu UBS AG (N)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene UBS News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere UBS News
Werbung

Trading-News

6 Kriterien für die ETF-Auswahl
DZ BANK - Delivery Hero vor dem Sprung in den DAX?
Webinar - Autopilot mit Einzeltiteln
Dieser Tech-Wert sollte die EURO STOXX 50-Aufnahme schaffen
Vontobel: SAP: Starkes zweites Quartal zementiert Stellung im DAX
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die Deutschen und das Geld - ein Missverständnis
Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Hamburger Fischmarkt
Oskar: Herausforderungen beim ETF-Kauf
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur UBS-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

UBS Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Welcher Rasenmäher passt zu mir? So finden Sie den Richtigen!
So gießen Sie Ihren Rasen richtig
Rasen vertikutieren - So funktioniert es
Wie gut sind Diamanten aus dem Labor?
So machen Sie Ihre Putzfrau legal  und profitieren selbst davon

News von

Neues Limit: So viel Geld können Kunden vom Konto jetzt sofort überweisen
Allianz, Munich RE & Co.: Vier dividendenstarke und kaufenswerte Versicherungs-Aktien
Ballard Power-Aktie steigt auf höchsten Stand seit 17 Jahren: Der Grund
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Wall Street beschleunigt Talfahrt
Dirk Müller: Was, wenn die Börse weiter steigt? - "Ich werde einen Teufel tun, mich brutal gegen den Markt zu stellen"

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht höher ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich im Plus -- BASF mit roten Zahlen -- Netflix mit Rekordhoch -- QIAGEN steigert Gewinn kräftig -- thyssenkrupp, ASML im Fokus

METRO-Aktie fällt: Kartellamt nimmt Verkauf von Real-Filialen genauer unter die Lupe. HOCHTIEF-Enkelgesellschaft mit Folgeauftrag im Kohlebergbau. SAS-Gläubiger lehnen Schuldentausch in Aktien ab. Google, Facebook und Co.: USA bringen Sanktionen gegen Frankreich wegen Digitalsteuer in Stellung. Tele Columbus ersetzen RHÖN-KLINIKUM im SDAX. Meyer Burger plant Solarproduktion in Sachsen und Sachsen-Anhalt. BCM will am 14. Juli an die Börse gehen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Das sind 2020 die 10 bestbezahlten Prominenten der Welt
Welcher Promi macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q1 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Deutschland debattiert über ein Ende der coronabedingten Maskenpflicht im Handel. Wie ist Ihre Meinung dazu?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:15 Uhr
DAX geht höher ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich im Plus -- BASF mit roten Zahlen -- Netflix mit Rekordhoch -- QIAGEN steigert Gewinn kräftig -- thyssenkrupp, ASML im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
23:42 Uhr
KW 28: So bewegten sich die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Aktie im Fokus
23:21 Uhr
Tesla-Aktie über 2.000 US-Dollar? Morgan Stanley-Analyst gibt Bullenszenario für Tesla bekannt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Lufthansa AG823212
BayerBAY001
NikolaA2P4A9
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
NIOA2N4PB
Allianz840400
TUITUAG00