UDR Announces Dates for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR)
announced today that it will release its first quarter 2018 financial
results on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 after the market closes. A
conference call will be held on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 12:00 p.m.
Eastern time. The conference call will be open to the public.
During the conference call, company officers will review first quarter
results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer
period. The question-and-answer period will be limited to registered
financial analysts. All other participants will have listen-only
capability.
To participate in the telephone conference call:
Domestic: 877-705-6003
International: 201-493-6725
Please dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.
Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 844-512-2921
International: 412-317-6671
Passcode:
13678176
The playback can be accessed through May 26, 2018.
To participate in the webcast:
The webcast of the Companys first quarter 2018 conference call will be
available on UDR's website at ir.udr.com.
Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start
time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio
software. A replay of the call will also be available for 30 days on
UDR's website.
Full Text of the Earnings Report and Supplemental Data
Internet -- The full text of the earnings report and supplemental data
will be available immediately following the earnings release to the wire
services on April 25, 2018 at the UDR website, ir.udr.com.
Mail -- For those without Internet access, the first quarter 2018
earnings release will be available by mail or fax, on request. To
receive a copy, please call UDR Investor Relations at 720-348-7762.
About UDR, Inc.
UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR),
an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment
trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and
dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing
and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.
markets. As of December 31, 2017, UDR owned or had an ownership position
in 49,728 apartment homes including 2,444 homes under development or in
its Developer Capital Program West Coast Development JV. For over 46
years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best
standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for
associates. Additional information can be found on the Company's website
at ir.udr.com.
