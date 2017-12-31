03.04.2018 22:16
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

UDR Announces Dates for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 after the market closes. A conference call will be held on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be open to the public.

During the conference call, company officers will review first quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period. The question-and-answer period will be limited to registered financial analysts. All other participants will have listen-only capability.

To participate in the telephone conference call:

Domestic: 877-705-6003
International: 201-493-6725

Please dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 844-512-2921
International: 412-317-6671
Passcode: 13678176

The playback can be accessed through May 26, 2018.

To participate in the webcast:

The webcast of the Companys first quarter 2018 conference call will be available on UDR's website at ir.udr.com. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 30 days on UDR's website.

Full Text of the Earnings Report and Supplemental Data

Internet -- The full text of the earnings report and supplemental data will be available immediately following the earnings release to the wire services on April 25, 2018 at the UDR website, ir.udr.com.

Mail -- For those without Internet access, the first quarter 2018 earnings release will be available by mail or fax, on request. To receive a copy, please call UDR Investor Relations at 720-348-7762.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2017, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 49,728 apartment homes including 2,444 homes under development or in its Developer Capital Program  West Coast Development JV. For over 46 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at ir.udr.com.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu UDR Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
04.02.18
Ausblick: UDR stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
29.10.17
Ausblick: UDR zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr UDR News
RSS Feed
UDR zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu UDR Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
22.02.2018UDR OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
08.11.2017UDR Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.10.2017UDR OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.09.2017UDR HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
30.06.2017UDR NeutralBTIG Research
22.02.2018UDR OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
05.10.2017UDR OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.09.2017UDR HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
20.01.2017United Dominion Realty Trust BuySunTrust
18.12.2015United Dominion Realty Trust BuyMizuho
08.11.2017UDR Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
30.06.2017UDR NeutralBTIG Research
21.03.2016United Dominion Realty Trust NeutralMizuho
17.12.2015United Dominion Realty Trust NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
09.11.2015United Dominion Realty Trust Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für UDR Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene UDR News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere UDR News
Anzeige

Inside

Häufig gestellte Fragen zu Robo-Advice
Vontobel: Der größte Generikahersteller TEVA macht einen Jahresverlust, Buffet steigt ein
Gold kommt mit Schwung aus der Osterpause
UBS: Infineon Technologies AG - Wichtige Unterstützung bis jetzt erfolgreich verteidigt
SOCIETE GENERALE: Euro/US-Dollar  Chance von 31 Prozent
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Bilanzsaison in Deutschland geht dem Ende entgegen
DZ BANK  DAX: Zyklentechnische Risiken nehmen zu
ING Markets: DAX - Erholung schon wieder vorbei?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur UDR-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

UDR Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Es ist durchaus Fantasie in dieser Aktie Spotify
Um 17.09 Uhr besiegte mich die Dummheit von Amazon und Hermes
So wehren Sie sich gegen Baulärm in der Nachbarschaft
Wohnungsbesichtigung auf dem Holodeck
Das ändert sich im April für die Verbraucher

News von

Deutsche Bank-Aktie versus Commerzbank: Auf welches Papier Anleger setzen sollten
Holper-Börse: Bei diesen sechs Aktien winken jetzt Einstiegskurse
High five: Fünf deutsche Top-Aktien mit bis zu 75 Prozent Luft nach oben
Der große Check: Die besten Aktien aus dem TecDax
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten

News von

Deutsche Bank: Das Dilemma um John Cryan braut sich seit der Finanzkrise zusammen, sagt ihr Ex-Chefökonom
Das neue iPad von Apple zeigt, wie weit weg das Unternehmen mittlerweile von jungen Menschen ist
Trump kann den Nordkorea-Konflikt lösen - doch sein österlicher Twittersturm lässt Schlimmes befürchten
Personalchefin erklärt, wie Sie sich für einen Job bewerben, der über Ihrer Qualifikation liegt
Darum könnte der Datenskandal Facebook schon bald wirtschaftlich ruinieren

Heute im Fokus

DAX verteidigt 12.000-Punkte-Marke knapp -- Dow schließt fester -- Spotify-Aktie feiert fulminantes Börsendebut -- Tesla verfehlt Produktionsziel für Model 3 -- Facebook, BVB im Fokus

Frühjahrsaufschwung am US-Automarkt - VW mit kräftigem Absatzplus. US-Milliardär Singer steigt bei Autobauern Hyundai und Kia ein. Peking: Strafzölle gegen USA. Japanischer Broker will Kryptobörse Coincheck kaufen. Deutscher Einzelhandelsumsatz sinkt im Februar unerwartet.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Hier arbeiten die glücklichsten Mitarbeiter
Welches Bundesland macht das Rennen?
KW 13: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 13: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese deutschen Börsengänge haben sich 2017 für Anleger gelohnt
Welche Aktie verzeichnete die beste Performance?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
Sechsstelliges Einkommen
So viel Geld lässt sich in Deutschland mit YouTube verdienen
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights
Starke Unterschiede
In diesen Ländern ist Bitcoin-Mining am teuersten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Der katalanische Separatistenführer Puigdemont ist in Deutschland festgenommen worden. Sollte er an Spanien ausgeliefert werden?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:12 Uhr
DAX verteidigt 12.000-Punkte-Marke knapp -- Dow schließt fester -- Spotify-Aktie feiert fulminantes Börsendebut -- Tesla verfehlt Produktionsziel für Model 3 -- Facebook, BVB im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:19 Uhr
Spotify-Aktie feiert fulminantes Börsendebut
Aktie im Fokus
21:34 Uhr
Updates zu freenet, Drillisch, BMW, Merck und Henkel
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
SpotifyA2JEGN
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
E.ON SEENAG99
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
EVOTEC AG566480
Allianz840400
AlibabaA117ME