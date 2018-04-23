UDR Announces Dates for First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR)
announced today that it will release its first quarter 2019 financial
results on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 after the market closes. A conference
call will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time.
The conference call will be open to the public.
During the conference call, company officers will review first quarter
results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer
period. The question-and-answer period will be limited to registered
financial analysts. All other participants will have listen-only
capability.
To participate in the webcast:
The webcast of the Companys first quarter 2019 conference call will be
available on UDR's website at ir.udr.com.
Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start
time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio
software. A replay of the call will also be available for 30 days on
UDR's website.
To participate in the telephone conference call:
Domestic: 877-705-6003
International: 201-493-6725
Please dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.
Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 844-512-2921
International: 412-317-6671
Passcode:
13689377
The playback can be accessed through June 1, 2019.
Full Text of the Earnings Report and Supplemental Data
Internet -- The full text of the earnings report and supplemental data
will be available immediately following the earnings release to the wire
services on April 30, 2019 at the UDR website, ir.udr.com.
Mail -- For those without Internet access, the first quarter 2019
earnings release will be available by mail or fax, on request. To
receive a copy, please call UDR Investor Relations at 720-348-7762.
About UDR, Inc.
UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR),
an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment
trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and
dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing
and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.
markets. As of December 31, 2018, UDR owned or had an ownership position
in 48,860 apartment homes. For over 46 years, UDR has delivered
long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to
residents and the highest quality experience for associates. Additional
information can be found on the Company's website at ir.udr.com.
