06.04.2021 22:16

UDR Announces Dates for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 after the market closes. A conference call will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be open to the public.

During the conference call, company officers will review first quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period. The question-and-answer period will be limited to registered financial analysts. All other participants will have listen-only capability.

To participate in the webcast:

The webcast of the Companys first quarter 2021 conference call will be available on UDR's website at ir.udr.com. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 30 days on UDR's website.

To participate in the telephone conference call:

Domestic: 877-705-6003

 

International: 201-493-6725

 

 

Please dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.

 

 

Conference Call Playback:

 

 

 

Domestic: 844-512-2921

International: 412-317-6671

 

Passcode: 13718415

 

The playback can be accessed through May 28, 2021.

The full text of the earnings report and supplemental data will be available immediately following the earnings release to the wire services on April 27, 2021 at UDRs investor relations website, ir.udr.com.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2020, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 52,589 apartment homes including 1,176 homes under development. For over 48 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at ir.udr.com.

31.03.21
Wie Experten die UDR-Aktie im März einstuften (finanzen.net)
28.02.21
Analysten sehen bei UDR-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
11.02.21
UDR gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
07.02.21
Ausblick: UDR zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
25.01.21
Erste Schätzungen: UDR mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
31.10.20
Analysten sehen für UDR-Aktie Luft nach oben (finanzen.net)
31.10.20
UDR stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
28.10.20
Ausblick: UDR stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysen zu UDR Inc

01.06.2018UDR BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.02.2018UDR OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
08.11.2017UDR Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.10.2017UDR OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.09.2017UDR HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.06.2018UDR BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.02.2018UDR OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
05.10.2017UDR OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.09.2017UDR HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
20.01.2017United Dominion Realty Trust BuySunTrust
08.11.2017UDR Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
30.06.2017UDR NeutralBTIG Research
21.03.2016United Dominion Realty Trust NeutralMizuho
17.12.2015United Dominion Realty Trust NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
09.11.2015United Dominion Realty Trust Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

