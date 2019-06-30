finanzen.net
UDR Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 after the market closes. A conference call will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be open to the public.

During the conference call, company officers will review fourth quarter and full-year results, discuss recent events, provide 2020 guidance, discuss managements views on the apartment industry, and conduct a question-and-answer period. The question-and-answer period will be limited to registered financial analysts. All other participants will have listen-only capability.

To participate in the webcast:

The webcast of the Companys fourth quarter and full-year 2019 conference call will be available on UDR's website at ir.udr.com. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 30 days on UDR's website.

To participate by telephone in the conference call:

Domestic: 877-705-6003
International: 201-493-6725

Please dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 844-512-2921
International: 412-317-6671
Passcode: 13697880

The playback can be accessed through March 12, 2020.

Full Text of the Earnings Report and Supplemental Data

Internet -- The full text of the earnings report and supplemental data will be available immediately following the earnings release to the wire services on February 11, 2020 at the UDR website, ir.udr.com.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2019, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 52,070 apartment homes including 658 homes under development. For over 47 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at ir.udr.com.

