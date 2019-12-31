finanzen.net
06.07.2020 22:16

UDR Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), announced today that it will release its second quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 after the market closes. A conference call will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be open to the public.

During the conference call, company officers will review second quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period. The question-and-answer period will be limited to registered financial analysts. All other participants will have listen-only capability.

To participate in the webcast:

The webcast of the Companys second quarter 2020 conference call will be available on UDR's website at ir.udr.com. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 30 days on UDR's website.

To participate in the telephone conference call:

Domestic: 877-705-6003
International: 201-493-6725

Please dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 844-512-2921
International: 412-317-6671
Passcode: 13706590

The playback can be accessed through August 28, 2020.

The full text of the earnings report and supplemental data will be available immediately following the earnings release to the wire services on July 28, 2020 at the UDR website, ir.udr.com.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of March 31, 2020, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 51,587 apartment homes including 878 homes under development. For over 47 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at ir.udr.com.

Nachrichten zu UDR Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr UDR News
RSS Feed
UDR zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu UDR Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.06.2018UDR BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.02.2018UDR OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
08.11.2017UDR Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.10.2017UDR OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.09.2017UDR HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.06.2018UDR BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.02.2018UDR OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
05.10.2017UDR OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.09.2017UDR HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
20.01.2017United Dominion Realty Trust BuySunTrust
08.11.2017UDR Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
30.06.2017UDR NeutralBTIG Research
21.03.2016United Dominion Realty Trust NeutralMizuho
17.12.2015United Dominion Realty Trust NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
09.11.2015United Dominion Realty Trust Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für UDR Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene UDR News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere UDR News
Werbung

Trading-News

Wie funktioniert der ETF-Handel?
DZ BANK - Ausblick zweites Halbjahr: Kommt es doch ganz anders?
Profiteur von Unsicherheit: Diese Aktie sollten Sie im Blick haben
Die Weltbörsen sind nach gängiger Definition wieder im Bullenmarkt
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Aktienanleihen auf BMW, Fresenius Medical Care, BASF
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Chronik einer Krise
Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Hamburger Fischmarkt
Oskar: Herausforderungen beim ETF-Kauf
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur UDR-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

UDR Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Diese Kosten kommen beim Haustier-Kauf auf Sie zu
Sommerangebote - Amazon lockt mit bis zu 40 Prozent Rabatt
Shitstorm bei Douglas, Kritik an Starbucks  So günstig ist es jetzt wirklich
Urlaub in Europa unsicher wie nie  So verhindern Sie das Chaos
Raus aus Berlin  Wo Jakob Mähren stattdessen investiert

News von

Steuern: Immer mehr Rentner müssen ihre Bezüge versteuern - Was sie dazu wissen sollten
DAX-Ausblick: Börsenrally geht wohl in die Verlängerung
Nel Asa und Hexagon: Aktienfonds baut Wasserstoff-Positionen massiv aus
So schwer hat das Wirecard-Desaster die Kleinanleger getroffen
Ballard Power-Aktie steigt auf höchsten Stand seit 17 Jahren: Der Grund

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt weit im Plus -- Dow letztlich fester -- HeidelbergCement muss Milliarden abschreiben -- Buffett will Erdgas-Geschäfte von Dominion Energy kaufen -- MTU, Wirecard, Gerresheimer im Fokus

US-Technologie-Schwergewichte auf Rekordhöhen. Talanx-Aktionär will anscheinend Anteilspaket auf den Markt werfen. Deutsche Bank: Sparziele trotz Corona-Auszeit nicht in Gefahr - Weniger Stellen weg als geplant? JPMorgan hebt Ziel für Spotify kräftig an. VW legt weitere Planung für Werk Emden fest. Commerzbank: CEO Zielke bietet seinen Rücktritt an - Aufsichtsratschef Schmittmann will Mandat niederlegen. Erste Staats-Milliarde bei Lufthansa eingetroffen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Deutschland debattiert über ein Ende der coronabedingten Maskenpflicht im Handel. Wie ist Ihre Meinung dazu?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:07 Uhr
DAX schließt weit im Plus -- Dow letztlich fester -- HeidelbergCement muss Milliarden abschreiben -- Buffett will Erdgas-Geschäfte von Dominion Energy kaufen -- MTU, Wirecard, Gerresheimer im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:21 Uhr
Nach dem Wirecard-Drama: Diese Unternehmen könnten jetzt von der Pleite des gefallenen Börsenstars profitieren
Aktie im Fokus
22:21 Uhr
Dominion Energy-Aktie sackt bis Handelsschluss ab: Warren Buffett will Erdgas-Geschäfte von Dominion Energy kaufen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Lufthansa AG823212
TeslaA1CX3T
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
CommerzbankCBK100
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
Infineon AG623100
SteinhoffA14XB9
Deutsche Telekom AG555750