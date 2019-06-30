finanzen.net
30.09.2019
UDR Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), announced today that it will release its third quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 after the market closes. A conference call will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be open to the public.

During the conference call, company officers will review third quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period. The question-and-answer period will be limited to registered financial analysts. All other participants will have listen-only capability.

To participate in the webcast:

The webcast of the Companys third quarter 2019 conference call will be available on UDR's website at ir.udr.com. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 30 days on UDR's website.

To participate in the telephone conference call:

Domestic: 877-705-6003
International: 201-493-6725

Please dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 844-512-2921
International: 412-317-6671
Passcode: 13695016

The playback can be accessed through November 30, 2019.

Full Text of the Earnings Report and Supplemental Data

Internet -- The full text of the earnings report and supplemental data will be available immediately following the earnings release to the wire services on October 29, 2019 at the UDR website, ir.udr.com.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2019, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 50,829 apartment homes including 366 homes under development. For over 47 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at ir.udr.com.

20.09.19
UDR schüttet 188. vierteljährliche Dividende in Folge aus (MyDividends)
28.07.19
Ausblick: UDR mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
03.05.19
UDR: Was beim Unternehmen in den jüngsten Büchern steht (finanzen.net)
28.04.19
Ausblick: UDR vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
10.02.19
Ausblick: UDR präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
14.12.18
UDR schüttet 185. vierteljährliche Dividende in Folge aus (MyDividends)
27.10.18
Ausblick: UDR präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

01.06.2018UDR BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.02.2018UDR OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
08.11.2017UDR Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.10.2017UDR OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.09.2017UDR HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.06.2018UDR BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.02.2018UDR OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
05.10.2017UDR OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.09.2017UDR HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
20.01.2017United Dominion Realty Trust BuySunTrust
08.11.2017UDR Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
30.06.2017UDR NeutralBTIG Research
21.03.2016United Dominion Realty Trust NeutralMizuho
17.12.2015United Dominion Realty Trust NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
09.11.2015United Dominion Realty Trust Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

