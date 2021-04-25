  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Einladung: Wie kann ich richtig in Megatrends investieren? - Jetzt kostenfrei zum Online-Event am 03.10. anmelden +++-w-
30.09.2021 22:16

UDR Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 after the market closes. A conference call will be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be open to the public.

During the conference call, company officers will review third quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period. The question-and-answer period will be limited to registered financial analysts. All other participants will have listen-only capability.

To participate in the webcast:

The webcast of the Companys third quarter 2021 conference call will be available on UDR's website at ir.udr.com. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 30 days on UDR's website.

To participate in the telephone conference call:

Domestic: 1-877-705-6003
International: 1-201-493-6725

Please dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode: 13723632

The playback can be accessed through November 27, 2021.

The full text of the earnings report and supplemental data will be available immediately following the earnings release to the wire services on October 26, 2021 at UDRs investor relations website, ir.udr.com.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2021, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 54,667 apartment homes including 1,417 homes under development. For over 49 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at ir.udr.com.

Nachrichten zu UDR Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
17.09.21
UDR gibt 196. vierteljährliche Dividende in Folge bekannt (MyDividends)
30.07.21
UDR hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt (finanzen.net)
26.07.21
Ausblick: UDR gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
UDR-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
13.07.21
Erste Schätzungen: UDR stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
18.06.21
UDR kündigt 195. vierteljährliche Dividende in Folge an (MyDividends)
01.06.21
So schätzen die Analysten die UDR-Aktie im Mai 2021 ein (finanzen.net)
29.04.21
UDR präsentierte das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
25.04.21
Ausblick: UDR stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr UDR News
RSS Feed
UDR zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu UDR Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.06.2018UDR BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.02.2018UDR OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
08.11.2017UDR Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.10.2017UDR OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.09.2017UDR HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.06.2018UDR BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.02.2018UDR OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
05.10.2017UDR OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.09.2017UDR HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
20.01.2017United Dominion Realty Trust BuySunTrust
08.11.2017UDR Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
30.06.2017UDR NeutralBTIG Research
21.03.2016United Dominion Realty Trust NeutralMizuho
17.12.2015United Dominion Realty Trust NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
09.11.2015United Dominion Realty Trust Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für UDR Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene UDR News

15.09.21UDR Prices $200 Million of 3.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2031
16.09.21UDR Declares Quarterly Dividend
17.09.21UDR gibt 196. vierteljährliche Dividende in Folge bekannt
13.09.21UDR Appoints Kevin C. Nickelberry to Board of Directors
15.09.21UDR to Participate in Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Global Real Estate Conference
14.09.21Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities
14.09.21Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
15.09.21Prospectus [Rule 424(b)(5)]
15.09.21Filing under Securities Act Rules 163/433 of free writing prospectuses
15.09.21Current report
Weitere UDR News
Werbung

Trading-News

Welchen Einfluss haben Wahlen auf Aktienkurse?
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Fossile Brennstoffe immer teurer?
Roche mit Rückschlag
DZ BANK - Inside-Day als Vorbereitung für Abwärtswelle
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Inwiefern Zinsen Amazon schaden
Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
CIO von BIT Capital im Podcast über Zukunftspläne für den Asset Manager
Gold und Inflation
Ein Fass ohne Boden
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur UDR-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

UDR Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Inflation bald bei 5 Prozent  das müssen Sie jetzt tun
Wie die neuen Provisionsregeln Maklern das Geschäft vermiesen
Amazon-Angebote: Diese Deals gibt es schon vor dem Black Friday
Müssen wir uns auf eine Stagflation einrichten?
Bei Fotovoltaik ist das Finanzamt großzügig  das müssen Sie jetzt wissen

News von

Wahl-Ticker 2021: Wissing (FDP) betont Differenzen mit Union in Sachen Steuerreform
Lufthansa-Aktie nach der Kapitalerhöhung: Was Sie jetzt wissen müssen
Goldpreis: Heftige Verkaufswelle unter Terminmarktprofis
DAX 1,5 Prozent im Minus - Inflations- und Konjunktursorgen setzen Börsen zu
Wachstumsstarke Nebenwerte: So finden Sie Gewinner-Aktien - Neun Kauftipps

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht mit Abschlägen aus dem Handel -- US-Handel endet rot -- US-Shutdown abgewendet -- TRATON bekommt neuen Chef -- Knaus Tabbert: Umsatzwarnung -- VW, HORNBACH, Roche, GM im Fokus

Merck KGaA beendet Zusammenarbeit mit GlaxoSmithKline bei Bintrafusp alfa. Carl Zeiss Meditec wechselt Vorstandsvorsitzenden. Merck & Co übernimmt Acceleron Pharma in Milliardentransaktion. Ford stoppt Fiesta-Produktion in Köln bis Ende Oktober. Diageo-Aktie: Weitere Erholung von Absatz und Margen erwartet. H&M will wieder Dividende ausschütten.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die Topverdiener unter den Hollywoodstars
Bestbezahlte Schauspieler
Bundesländer mit der größten Pro-Kopf-Verschuldung
So hoch ist die Pro-Kopf-Verschuldung deutscher Bundesländer
Diese Jobs werden künftig Roboter übernehmen
Billiger als der Mensch.
Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es in Deutschland das höchste Gehalt
Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es in Deutschland das höchste Gehalt
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welches Regierungsbündnis würden Sie bevorzugen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen