finanzen.net
21.07.2020 13:30

UDR Announces Expiration and Results of Tender Offer for Any and All of Its Outstanding 3.750% Medium-Term Notes Due 2024

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

UDR, Inc. (the "Company) (NYSE: UDR) announced today the expiration of the previously announced cash tender offer by the Company for any and all of its outstanding 3.750% medium-term notes due 2024 (CUSIP No. 90265E AJ9) (the "Notes), on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated July 14, 2020 (the "Offer to Purchase), and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery attached to the Offer to Purchase (the "Notice of Guaranteed Delivery). The tender offer is referred to herein as the "Offer. The Offer to Purchase and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are referred to herein collectively as the "Offer Documents. As of the expiration of the Offer at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 20, 2020 (the "Expiration Time), $116,894,000, or 38.96%, of the $300,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes had been validly tendered and delivered (and not validly withdrawn), excluding Notes tendered pursuant to a Notice of Guaranteed Delivery, in the Offer at or prior to the Expiration Time. These amounts exclude $725,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures (the "Guaranteed Delivery Procedures") described in the Offer to Purchase. Payment for the Notes purchased pursuant to the Offer is intended to be made on or around July 21, 2020 (the "Settlement Date), except for those Notes validly tendered and delivered pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures. Payment for the Notes tendered pursuant to a Notice of Guaranteed Delivery and purchased pursuant to the Offer is intended to be made on or around July 23, 2020 (the "Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date).

As previously announced, the "Tender Offer Consideration will be $1,101.92 for each $1,000 principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the Settlement Date, payable on the Settlement Date or the Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date, as applicable. The Offer will be funded from a portion of the net proceeds from the previously announced issuance and sale by the Company of 2.100% Medium-Term Notes due 2032.

The Offer was made pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as the dealer manager for the Offer and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC acted as co-dealer managers for the Offer.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell any Notes. The Offer is being made solely pursuant to the Offer Documents. The Offer is not being made to holders of Notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the securities laws or blue sky laws require the Offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Offer will be deemed to be made on behalf of the Company by J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC or one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects, "intends, "believes, "anticipates, "plans, "likely, "will, "seeks, "estimates and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding timing and consummation of the purchase of the Notes, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the purchase of Notes and the Companys offering of notes and its intended use of proceeds. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures intended to prevent its spread or address its effects, unfavorable changes in the apartment market, changing economic conditions, the impact of inflation/deflation on rental rates and property operating expenses, expectations concerning the availability of capital and the stability of the capital markets, the impact of competition and competitive pricing, acquisitions, developments and redevelopments not achieving anticipated results, delays in completing developments and redevelopments, delays in completing lease-ups on schedule or at expected rent and occupancy levels, expectations on job growth, home affordability and demand/supply ratio for multifamily housing, expectations concerning development and redevelopment activities, expectations on occupancy levels and rental rates, expectations concerning joint ventures and partnerships with third parties, expectations that automation will help grow net operating income, expectations on annualized net operating income and other risk factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements and such risks, uncertainties and other factors speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein, to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except to the extent otherwise required under the U.S. securities laws.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of March 31, 2020, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 51,587 apartment homes including 878 homes under development. For over 47 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

Nachrichten zu UDR Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
13.07.20
Erste Schätzungen: UDR legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
31.05.20
So schätzen Analysten die UDR-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
09.05.20
UDR präsentierte Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
05.05.20
Ausblick: UDR mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
30.04.20
UDR-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im April (finanzen.net)
21.04.20
Erste Schätzungen: UDR legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
13.02.20
UDR: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen (finanzen.net)
10.02.20
Ausblick: UDR vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr UDR News
RSS Feed
UDR zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu UDR Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.06.2018UDR BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.02.2018UDR OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
08.11.2017UDR Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.10.2017UDR OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.09.2017UDR HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.06.2018UDR BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.02.2018UDR OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
05.10.2017UDR OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.09.2017UDR HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
20.01.2017United Dominion Realty Trust BuySunTrust
08.11.2017UDR Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
30.06.2017UDR NeutralBTIG Research
21.03.2016United Dominion Realty Trust NeutralMizuho
17.12.2015United Dominion Realty Trust NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
09.11.2015United Dominion Realty Trust Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für UDR Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene UDR News

13.07.20Erste Schätzungen: UDR legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Weitere UDR News
Werbung

Trading-News

Devisenmarkt: Die EU liefert, der Euro leidet
Volkswagen - Ratzeputz ausverkauft
Vontobel: Attraktive Renditen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Airbus, Nokia, ING
ETF-Sparen leicht gemacht
Gericht reduziert Bayer-Strafe
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Financial Fact: Value-Titel aus Deutschland überflügeln aktuell Wall Street (S&P 500)
OSKAR mit Höchstnote im CAPITAL-Test ausgezeichnet
Markt-Highlights - Die beliebtesten Aktien der Top-Trader
Wie die Börse funktioniert
Exporo: Corona-Update KW 28: Die Krise und die Region
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur UDR-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

UDR Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Goldpreis: Verunsicherung unter Terminmarktprofis
Rechtsanwalt Andreas Tilp zum Wirecard-Bilanzskandal: "Geschädigte müssen auf dem Laufenden bleiben und aktiv werden"
Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung: Das sollten Anleger jetzt wissen
Biontech-Aktie: Der Countdown läuft - ein Investment für spekulative Anleger
Tesla-Aktie könnte in den S&P 500 aufsteigen - und einen Corona-Impfstoff suchen

Heute im Fokus

DAX klettert kräftig -- eBay-Kleinanzeigensparte wird nach Norwegen verkauft -- IBM kommt dank Cloud-Boom besser als erwartet durch Corona-Krise -- Bayer, Continental, WACKER CHEMIE im Fokus

EU-Gipfel verabschiedet 1,8 Billionen Euro schweres Finanzpaket. Wirecard-Pleite kann teuer für den Staat werden. Sartorius bestätigt Mittelfristprognose lediglich. Katar investiert in Corona-Impfstoffentwickler CureVac. Silber steigt über 20 US-Dollar - Gold auf Neunjahreshoch. BHP peilt bei Eisenerzproduktion erneut einen Rekord an. VW und Ford wollen nicht unter Batteriehersteller-Streit leiden.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 20/29: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 29 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 29 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:06 Uhr
DAX klettert kräftig -- eBay-Kleinanzeigensparte wird nach Norwegen verkauft -- IBM kommt dank Cloud-Boom besser als erwartet durch Corona-Krise -- Bayer, Continental, WACKER CHEMIE im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
13:21 Uhr
Frankfurter Flughafen kommt weiter nur langsam aus dem Corona-Tief - Fraport-Aktie dennoch freundlich
Sonstiges
13:15 Uhr
Darum legen die Ölpreise zu
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
TeslaA1CX3T
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Amazon906866
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
BayerBAY001
NikolaA2P4A9
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Infineon AG623100
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750