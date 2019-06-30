UDR Announces Public Offering of Common Stock

finanzen.net
UDR, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: UDR) today announced that it has agreed to the sale of 7,500,000 shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for planned acquisitions of assets, including an approximately $270 million pending value-add acquisition in Boston, MA, working capital and general corporate purposes.

J.P. Morgan and Citigroup are acting as underwriters for the offering.

This offering is being conducted pursuant to the Companys currently effective shelf registration statement, which was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the public offering and a final prospectus supplement will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and final prospectus supplement, when available, may be obtained from J.P. Morgan, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204 or Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-800-831-9146.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects, "intends, "believes, "anticipates, "plans, "likely, "will, "seeks, "estimates and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in a forward-looking statement, due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, unfavorable changes in the apartment market, changing economic conditions, the impact of inflation/deflation on rental rates and property operating expenses, expectations concerning availability of capital and the stability of the capital markets, the impact of competition and competitive pricing, acquisitions, developments and redevelopments not achieving anticipated results, delays in completing developments, redevelopments and lease-ups on schedule, expectations on job growth, home affordability and demand/supply ratio for multifamily housing, expectations concerning development and redevelopment activities, expectations on occupancy levels and rental rates, expectations concerning the joint ventures with third parties, expectations that technology will help grow net operating income, expectations on annualized net operating income and other risk factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31 and June 30, 2019. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements and such risks, uncertainties and other factors speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein, to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except to the extent otherwise required under the U.S. securities laws.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2019, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 50,829 apartment homes including 366 homes under development. For over 47 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

