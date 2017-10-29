UDR Appoints Chief Executive Officer and President Thomas W. Toomey as Chairman of the Board and James D. Klingbeil as Lead Independent Director

UDR, Inc. (the "Company) (NYSE: UDR)
announced today that Thomas W. Toomey, Chief Executive Officer and
President, has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of the
Company effective January 1, 2018. Mr. Toomey was appointed Chief
Executive Officer of the Company in 2001 and was elected to the
Companys Board of Directors at that time. Mr. Toomey succeeds James D.
Klingbeil who has served as Chairman since 2010.
The Companys Board of Directors also established a Lead Independent
Director position and appointed Mr. Klingbeil as Lead Independent
Director.
"Toms long-term leadership, his successful reshaping of UDR into a
blue-chip REIT as President and CEO for the past 17 years, and his
in-depth knowledge of the public multifamily space make him the right
choice to lead the Board moving forward, said Mr. Klingbeil. "I look
forward to continuing to serve as the Lead Independent Director.
Mr. Toomey said, "I want to thank Jim for his contributions to the
Company as Chairman and am grateful to retain his continued leadership
as Lead Independent Director. Serving in the additional capacity of
Chairman, I look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead for UDR as
we continue to improve the Company and create long-term value for our
shareholders.
About UDR, Inc.
UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR),
an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment
trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and
dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing
and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.
markets. As of September 30, 2017, UDR owned or had an ownership
position in 50,127 apartment homes including 2,935 homes under
development or in its Developer Capital Program. For over 45 years, UDR
has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of
service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180104005978/en/