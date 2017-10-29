UDR, Inc. Reports Tax Status of 2017 Dividends

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR),
reported today the tax status of its 2017 dividends paid to
shareholders. Details on the classifications of the dividends are
included in the table below:
|
Record
Date
|
|
|
Payment
Date
|
|
|
Distribution
Per Share
|
|
|
Ordinary
Taxable
Dividend1
|
|
|
Qualified
Ordinary1
|
|
|
Long-Term
Gain2
|
|
|
Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain2
|
|
|
Return
of
Capital
|
|
Common Shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1/10/2017
|
|
|
1/31/2017
|
|
|
0.29500
|
|
|
83.076%
|
|
|
0.883%
|
|
|
10.905%
|
|
|
5.136%
|
|
|
0.000%
|
|
4/10/2017
|
|
|
5/1/2017
|
|
|
0.31000
|
|
|
83.076%
|
|
|
0.883%
|
|
|
10.905%
|
|
|
5.136%
|
|
|
0.000%
|
|
7/10/2017
|
|
|
7/31/2017
|
|
|
0.31000
|
|
|
83.076%
|
|
|
0.883%
|
|
|
10.905%
|
|
|
5.136%
|
|
|
0.000%
|
|
10/10/2017
|
|
|
10/31/2017
|
|
|
0.31000
|
|
|
83.076%
|
|
|
0.883%
|
|
|
10.905%
|
|
|
5.136%
|
|
|
0.000%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
$1.22500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred Shares Series E:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1/10/2017
|
|
|
1/31/2017
|
|
|
0.33220
|
|
|
83.076%
|
|
|
0.883%
|
|
|
10.905%
|
|
|
5.136%
|
|
|
0.000%
|
|
4/10/2017
|
|
|
5/1/2017
|
|
|
0.33220
|
|
|
83.076%
|
|
|
0.883%
|
|
|
10.905%
|
|
|
5.136%
|
|
|
0.000%
|
|
7/10/2017
|
|
|
7/31/2017
|
|
|
0.33220
|
|
|
83.076%
|
|
|
0.883%
|
|
|
10.905%
|
|
|
5.136%
|
|
|
0.000%
|
|
10/10/2017
|
|
|
10/31/2017
|
|
|
0.33220
|
|
|
83.076%
|
|
|
0.883%
|
|
|
10.905%
|
|
|
5.136%
|
|
|
0.000%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
$1.32880
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) the sum of these amounts will be reported on Box 1a of Form
1099-DIV
(2) the sum of these amounts will be reported on
Box 2a of Form 1099-DIV
Shareholders of record of the Company's common and preferred stock will
receive an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099-DIV from Wells Fargo
Shareowner Services, the Company's 2017 dividend paying agent. The form
will report the dividends paid and the amounts designated as total
ordinary dividends, qualified dividends, total capital gains,
unrecaptured section 1250 gains, and nontaxable dividends. If shares
were held in "street name" during 2017, the IRS form will be provided by
a bank, brokerage firm, or nominee. Because the Company's tax return has
not yet been filed for the year ended December 31, 2017, the dividend
income tax allocations presented herein have been calculated using the
best available information to date.
The tax treatment of these dividends by state and local authorities
varies and may not be the same as the IRS's treatment. Because federal
and state tax laws affect individuals differently, the Company cannot
advise shareholders on how dividends should be reported on their tax
returns. The Company encourages shareholders to consult with their own
tax advisors with respect to the federal, state and local income tax
consequences of these dividends.
About UDR, Inc.
UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR),
an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment
trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and
dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing
and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.
markets. As of September 30, 2017, UDR owned or had an ownership
position in 50,127 apartment homes including 2,935 homes under
development or in its Development Capital Program. For over 45 years,
UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of
service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.
