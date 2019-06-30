finanzen.net
16.01.2020 22:16
Bewerten
(0)

UDR Named Smart Buildings Innovator of the Year by Logical Buildings

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

UDR, Inc. (the "Company) (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, announced today that the Company was named the Smart Buildings Innovator of the Year at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, NV by smart building developer, integrator and services provider Logical Buildings.

UDR is being recognized as the Multifamily Industry Innovator in Smart Building transformation. Through utilizing Logical Buildings smart building mobile solution platform, SmartKit AI, the Company can use predictive analytics, mobile applications, utility smart meters, HVAC controls, and interrelated computing sensors that monitor equipment operations, energy and water data on a single centralized real-time dashboard. Logical Buildings provides continuous training and support to the Company to define energy reducing daily protocols and empower the Companys associates with real-time guidance to lower operating costs and extract new streams of revenue.

"We are recognizing UDR for their innovative leadership and providing our software team smart feedback to enable us to create next generation smart building mobile tools that simplify user experience and control of real time energy management and operations fault detection across portfolio properties, said Logical Buildings CEO Jeff Hendler.

Using SmartKit AIs capabilities, UDR is driving national energy savings within the framework of a holistic demand management strategy that employs one-stop, real-time dashboard control of amenity area smart thermostats across our portfolio, said Matt Cozad, Senior Vice President - Corporate Services and Innovation at UDR. Cozad added, "The key to Smart Building implementation is communicating a clear strategy to our operating team which stresses the utilization of valuable real-time insights and action items to continuously improve building operations, resiliency, and sustainability.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2019, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 52,070 apartment homes including 658 homes under development. For over 47 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at ir.udr.com.

About Logical Buildings

Logical Buildings is a smart building technology software developer, IoT and DER systems integrator and smart building services provider. Integration of Logical Buildings products and services in large multifamily, commercial, industrial, and manufacturing properties materially reduces operating expenses, generates revenue from existing mechanical equipment, enables wireless connectivity, and improves building operations/fault detection/resiliency. Our SmartKit AI, Smart Building AI IoT Platform and Software Analytics, and EPAX Energy Procurement Advisory and Execution software platforms are now contracted to serve more than 200 million square feet. The platforms were built by energy and telecommunication systems engineers and our shareholders  owners and developers of more than $10 billion of multifamily and mixed-use properties. Logical Buildings (formerly Energy Technology Savings, Inc. or ETS) is committed to growing your buildings revenue while reducing its energy and operating costs and enhancing building sustainability and resiliency. For more information, visit www.logicalbuildings.com.

Nachrichten zu UDR Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr UDR News
RSS Feed
UDR zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu UDR Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.06.2018UDR BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.02.2018UDR OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
08.11.2017UDR Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.10.2017UDR OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.09.2017UDR HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.06.2018UDR BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.02.2018UDR OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
05.10.2017UDR OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.09.2017UDR HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
20.01.2017United Dominion Realty Trust BuySunTrust
08.11.2017UDR Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
30.06.2017UDR NeutralBTIG Research
21.03.2016United Dominion Realty Trust NeutralMizuho
17.12.2015United Dominion Realty Trust NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
09.11.2015United Dominion Realty Trust Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für UDR Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene UDR News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere UDR News
Werbung

Inside

DZ BANK - Brent: Bären fahren Konter
500 Jahre Börsengeschichte
SOCIETE GENERALE: INLINE-OPTIONSSCHEINE AUF DEUTSCHE BANK- MIT SEITWÄRTSKURSEN RENDITE ERZIELEN
Nasdaq Composite: Meilenstein 10.000 im Visier
Vontobel: Video: DAX - freie Fahrt zum Allzeithoch?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Angriff gen Norden
Amazon kauft bei Deutscher Post ein
wikifolio.com: Das war der Dezember
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur UDR-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

UDR Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So entgehen Sie der Gebührenfalle bei ETFs
Reich werden mit den sieben Megatrends des Jahrzehnts
Welche Extras bei der Krankenkasse wichtig sind - und welche nicht
Das Ende von Windows 7  So retten Sie Ihren Computer
Wie finde ich die richtige Matratze? Die wichtigsten Tipps zum Kauf

News von

Wirecard-Aktie: Short-Squeeze nimmt Fahrt auf
Hammer-Warnung: Investoren sehen Plug Power bald am Ende
Steht ein Kursanstieg bevor? Leerverkäufer reduzieren ihre Wette auf eine fallende Aktie von Nel Asa deutlich
Varta-Aktie: Die Chance an der Super-Unterstützung
Russlands Regierung tritt zurück - Medwedew wechselt in Sicherheitsrat

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street mit neuen Rekorden -- DAX schließt etwas leichter -- HelloFresh übertrifft eigene Ziele -- Tesla-Aktie beendet Rally abrupt -- Varta, EVOTEC, Beiersdorf im Fokus

Sewing: Deutsche Bank kommt bei Umsetzung neuer Strategie gut voran. Microsoft startet große Klima-Initiative. Fed-Gouverneurin: Leitzins der US-Notenbank bleibt 2020 wohl stabil. Schlichtungsversuch von Ufo und Lufthansa gescheitert. Uniper-Arbeitnehmer rufen neue finnische Regierungschefin zur Hilfe. Commerzbank: Auslagerung der Wertpapierabwicklung dauert länger.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 2 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 2 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 2 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in Q4 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q4 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das Schwarzbuch 2019
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2019
Diese Unternehmen sind vorne mit dabei
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier arbeiten die Deutschen am liebsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Im Ringen um den Erhalt des Atomabkommens drohen die Europäer dem Iran mit härteren Schritten. Glauben Sie, dass der Atom-Deal noch zu retten ist?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:05 Uhr
Wall Street mit neuen Rekorden -- DAX schließt etwas leichter -- HelloFresh übertrifft eigene Ziele -- Tesla-Aktie beendet Rally abrupt -- Varta, EVOTEC, Beiersdorf im Fokus
Webinare
22:33 Uhr
Online-Seminar: Apple, Tesla, Wirecard, Bitcoin, Gold - wer sind die Favoriten des Jahres 2020?
Aktie im Fokus
22:16 Uhr
Enormes Kurspotential: Expertin sieht Tesla-Aktie bei 6.000 US-Dollar
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Varta AGA0TGJ5
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
EVOTEC SE566480
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11
Microsoft Corp.870747
E.ON SEENAG99