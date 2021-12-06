  • Suche
06.12.2021

UDR Named to Newsweeks 2022 List of Americas Most Responsible Companies

UDR, Inc. (the "Company) (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust that was recently named the GRESB Global Sector Leader as the #1 ESG performer across all listed Residential companies, announced today that it has been named one of Americas Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. The full list can be accessed online at https://www.newsweek.com/americas-most-responsible-companies-2022.

"UDR is honored to be recognized by Newsweek as one of Americas Most Responsible Companies for our comprehensive ESG program and sustainability efforts, said Tom Toomey, UDRs Chairman and CEO. "Our inclusion in this list is a reflection of the hard work of our ~1,250 UDR associates, a culture that fosters high associate engagement, and a history of embracing innovation and change to drive better outcomes for our associates, residents, and the communities in which we operate.

Companies included in Newsweeks Americas Most Responsible Companies for 2022 list were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators ("KPIs) derived from Corporate Responsibility Reports, Sustainability Reports, and Corporate Citizenship Reports as well as an independent survey of over 11,000 United States residents. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked United States citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility. The final list recognizes the most responsible companies with headquarters in the United States across 14 different industry subcategories and among the top 2,000 public companies by revenue.

Additional details on UDRs corporate responsibility efforts, goals, and measurable ESG targets and outcomes can be found in the Companys annual ESG Report and on its ESG website.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2021, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 56,325 apartment homes including 1,417 homes under development. For over 49 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

01.06.2018 UDR Buy Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.02.2018 UDR Overweight Cantor Fitzgerald
08.11.2017 UDR Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
05.10.2017 UDR Outperform Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.09.2017 UDR Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.06.2018 UDR Buy Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.02.2018 UDR Overweight Cantor Fitzgerald
05.10.2017 UDR Outperform Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.09.2017 UDR Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
20.01.2017 United Dominion Realty Trust Buy SunTrust
08.11.2017 UDR Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
30.06.2017 UDR Neutral BTIG Research
21.03.2016 United Dominion Realty Trust Neutral Mizuho
17.12.2015 United Dominion Realty Trust Neutral Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
09.11.2015 United Dominion Realty Trust Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets

