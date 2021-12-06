UDR, Inc. (the "Company) (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust that was recently named the GRESB Global Sector Leader as the #1 ESG performer across all listed Residential companies, announced today that it has been named one of Americas Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. The full list can be accessed online at https://www.newsweek.com/americas-most-responsible-companies-2022.

"UDR is honored to be recognized by Newsweek as one of Americas Most Responsible Companies for our comprehensive ESG program and sustainability efforts, said Tom Toomey, UDRs Chairman and CEO. "Our inclusion in this list is a reflection of the hard work of our ~1,250 UDR associates, a culture that fosters high associate engagement, and a history of embracing innovation and change to drive better outcomes for our associates, residents, and the communities in which we operate.

Companies included in Newsweeks Americas Most Responsible Companies for 2022 list were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators ("KPIs) derived from Corporate Responsibility Reports, Sustainability Reports, and Corporate Citizenship Reports as well as an independent survey of over 11,000 United States residents. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked United States citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility. The final list recognizes the most responsible companies with headquarters in the United States across 14 different industry subcategories and among the top 2,000 public companies by revenue.

Additional details on UDRs corporate responsibility efforts, goals, and measurable ESG targets and outcomes can be found in the Companys annual ESG Report and on its ESG website.

