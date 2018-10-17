finanzen.net
17.10.2018 22:16
Bewerten
(0)

UDR Prices $300 million of 4.400% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

UDR, Inc. (the "Company) (NYSE: UDR), announced today that it has priced a $300 million offering of 4.400% senior unsecured notes under its existing shelf registration statement. Interest is payable semiannually on January 26 and July 26 with the first interest payment due January 26, 2019. The notes will mature on January 26, 2029. The notes were priced at 99.998% of the principal amount, plus accrued interest from October 26, 2018 to yield 4.401% to maturity.

The notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by United Dominion Realty, L.P.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds for the repayment of debt, including funding the repayment of $195.8 million in aggregate principal amount (plus the yield maintenance amount and accrued and unpaid interest) of its Fannie Mae secured credit facility tranches due October 1, 2019 and December 1, 2019, or other general corporate purposes. The settlement of the offering is expected to occur on October 26, 2018, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Citigroup and BofA Merrill Lynch are the joint book-running managers for the offering. J.P. Morgan, PNC Capital Markets LLC, Regions Securities LLC, US Bancorp, Wells Fargo Securities, BB&T Capital Markets, TD Securities, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC, MUFG and Ramirez & Co., Inc. are the co-managers for the offering.

This offering is being conducted pursuant to the Companys currently effective shelf registration statement, which was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC). You may obtain copies of the pricing supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus relating to the offering without charge from the SEC at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of these documents may be obtained by contacting Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Toll-free: 1-800-831-9146, or by emailing prospectus@citi.com or Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, 200 North College Street, NC1-004-03-43, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, Toll-free: 1-800-294-1322, or by emailing dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects, "intends, "believes, "anticipates, "plans, "likely, "will, "seeks, "estimates and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, unfavorable changes in the apartment market, changing economic conditions, the impact of inflation/deflation on rental rates and property operating expenses, expectations concerning the availability of capital and the stability of the capital markets, the impact of competition and competitive pricing, acquisitions, developments and redevelopments not achieving anticipated results, delays in completing developments and redevelopments, delays in completing lease-ups on schedule or at expected rent and occupancy levels, expectations on job growth, home affordability and demand/supply ratio for multifamily housing, expectations concerning development and redevelopment activities, expectations on occupancy levels and rental rates, expectations concerning joint ventures and partnerships with third parties, expectations that automation will help grow net operating income, expectations on annualized net operating income and other risk factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements and such risks, uncertainties and other factors speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein, to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except to the extent otherwise required under the U.S. securities laws.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2018, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 49,464 apartment homes including 1,334 homes under development or in its Developer Capital Program  West Coast Development Joint Venture. For over 46 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu UDR Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
21.09.18
UDR schüttet 184. vierteljährliche Dividende in Folge aus (MyDividends)
28.07.18
Ausblick: UDR stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
22.06.18
UDR schüttet 183. vierteljährliche Dividende in Folge aus (MyDividends)
23.04.18
Ausblick: UDR gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
04.02.18
Ausblick: UDR stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
29.10.17
Ausblick: UDR zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr UDR News
RSS Feed
UDR zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu UDR Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.06.2018UDR BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.02.2018UDR OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
08.11.2017UDR Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.10.2017UDR OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.09.2017UDR HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.06.2018UDR BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.02.2018UDR OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
05.10.2017UDR OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.09.2017UDR HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
20.01.2017United Dominion Realty Trust BuySunTrust
08.11.2017UDR Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
30.06.2017UDR NeutralBTIG Research
21.03.2016United Dominion Realty Trust NeutralMizuho
17.12.2015United Dominion Realty Trust NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
09.11.2015United Dominion Realty Trust Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für UDR Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

+ 13% pro Jahr - So erzielen Sie höhere Renditen

Wie können Anleger mehr Rendite aus ihrem Depot holen ohne dabei höhere Risiken einzugehen? Im Online-Seminar erklärt der Finanz­mathematiker Michael Schnoor, wie es funktioniert.
Hier informieren und kostenlos anmelden

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene UDR News

21.09.18UDR schüttet 184. vierteljährliche Dividende in Folge aus
Weitere UDR News
Anzeige

Inside

DZ BANK - LOréal: Weltmarktführer in Sachen Schönheit
Dow Jones Index macht an Trendlinie kehrt - Netflix und Co. helfen
Was ist der Unterschied zwischen einer Vermögensverwaltung und Vermögensberatung?
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Heute Abend LIVE um 18:30 mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT DER TRADINGGRUPPE
DAX Future: (Fast) zurück an der 10-Tage Linie
DekaBank: Währungsreserven: Stabilitätsanker US-Dollar
UBS: EuroStoxx 50  Kurserholung läuft an
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur UDR-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

UDR Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Tausende Gläubiger müssen sich gedulden
Aus Angst vor den Grünen nutzt Seehofer die Methode Merkel
Diese fünf Sparideen schützen Ihr Geld vor dem Crash
Die Welt sucht ein Mittel gegen die Hyperinflation
Dieser Chart offenbart das Ende der Shoppingcenter

News von

Türkische Lira: Leitzins auf Rekordniveau: So setzen clevere Anleger den Hebel an
Dax-Chartanalyse: Ist das ein weiteres Verkaufssignal?
DAX stabilisiert sich - Weiterhin viele Baustellen - VW-Aktie stark
Aurora Cannabis mit Ausbruch: Warum man die Aktie jetzt haben muss
Aktienbörsen machen weiter Boden gut - Anleger aber vorsichtig

News von

Berlins geplantes Grundeinkommen-Experiment stößt auf harsche Kritik
Wie der Brexit jetzt zur Bedrohung für zahlreiche Familienunternehmen in Deutschland wird
Das steckt hinter der Powerpoint-Alternative, in die Frank Thelen investiert hat
Mit diesen 12 Apps und Diensten kann man Google komplett aus seinem Leben verbannen
Eine Grafik zeigt, warum der europäische Krypto-Markt um Milliarden größer ist als der in den USA und Asien

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- Dow nach Fed-Protokoll leichter -- Elon Musk kauft Tesla-Aktien -- Fresenius pessimistischer für Gesamtjahr -- Netflix schlägt Erwartungen -- IBM, FMC, Roche im Fokus

Investoren wollen Sanierung von Steinhoff nicht mit Klagen stören. "Boomwahrscheinlichkeit" in Deutschland bei knapp 35 Prozent. RIB Software beschließt kleinen Aktienrückkauf. EU genehmigt Verkauf von Praxair-Geschäften nach Japan. BVB-Aktie im Aufwind: 17-Jahres-Hoch. Experten rechnen mit anhaltend steigenden Anleiherenditen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 41 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 41 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 41 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Der Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker
So viel erhalten Bundesliga-Clubs durch Trikotsponsoring
Das Trikotsponsoring der Bundesliga 2018/2019
In diesen Städten leben die Superreichen
Welche Stadt ist besonders beliebt?
Automobilneuheiten-Messe
Neue Studien und Serienfahrzeuge
Best Global Brands 2018
Die Top 20 der wertvollsten Marken weltweit
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass Angela Merkel Anfang Dezember auf dem Parteitag der CDU als Parteichefin wiedergewählt wird?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:06 Uhr
DAX geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- Dow nach Fed-Protokoll leichter -- Elon Musk kauft Tesla-Aktien -- Fresenius pessimistischer für Gesamtjahr -- Netflix schlägt Erwartungen -- IBM, FMC, Roche im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:10 Uhr
Netflix-Aktie im Aufwind: Netflix übertrifft Erwartungen
Aktie im Fokus
22:13 Uhr
IBM enttäuscht mit Umsatzrückgang - Aktie unter Druck
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Lufthansa AG823212
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMC) St.578580
Netflix Inc.552484
Amazon906866
Wirecard AG747206
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (St.)578560
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
EVOTEC AG566480
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BVB (Borussia Dortmund)549309
BASFBASF11