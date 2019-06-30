finanzen.net
UDR Reports Tax Status of 2019 Distributions

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), reported today the tax status of its 2019 distributions paid to shareholders. Details on the classifications of the distributions are included in the table below:

Record
Date

 

Payment
Date

 

Distribution
Per Share

 

Ordinary
Taxable
Dividend1,4

 

Qualified
Ordinary1

 

Long Term
Gain2

 

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain2

 

Nondividend
Distributions3

 
Common Shares:
 

1/10/2019

 

1/31/2019

0.32250

72.6381%

0.2963%

1.5953%

4.6689%

20.8014%

4/9/2019

 

4/30/2019

0.34250

72.6381%

0.2963%

1.5953%

4.6689%

20.8014%

7/10/2019

 

7/31/2019

0.34250

72.6381%

0.2963%

1.5953%

4.6689%

20.8014%

10/10/2019

 

10/31/2019

0.34250

72.6381%

0.2963%

1.5953%

4.6689%

20.8014%

 
Total

1.35000

 
Preferred Shares Series E:
 

1/10/2019

 

1/31/2019

0.34920

72.6381%

0.2963%

1.5953%

4.6689%

20.8014%

4/9/2019

 

4/30/2019

0.37080

72.6381%

0.2963%

1.5953%

4.6689%

20.8014%

7/10/2019

 

7/31/2019

0.37080

72.6381%

0.2963%

1.5953%

4.6689%

20.8014%

10/10/2019

 

10/31/2019

0.37080

72.6381%

0.2963%

1.5953%

4.6689%

20.8014%

 
Total

1.46160

(1) - the sum of these amounts will be reported on Box 1a of Form 1099-DIV as Total ordinary dividends
(2) - the sum of these amounts will be reported on Box 2a of Form 1099-DIV as Total capital gain distributions
(3) - these amounts will be reported on Box 3 of Form 1099-DIV as Nondividend distributions
(4) - these amounts will be reported on Box 5 of Form 1099-DIV as Section 199A dividends

Shareholders of record of the Company's common and preferred stock will receive an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099-DIV from EQ Shareowner Services, the Company's 2019 distribution paying agent. The form will report the distributions paid and the amounts designated as total ordinary dividends, qualified dividends, total capital gains, unrecaptured section 1250 gains, nondividend distributions, and section 199A dividends. If shares were held in "street name" during 2019, the IRS form will be provided by a bank, brokerage firm, or nominee. Because the Company's tax return has not yet been filed for the year ended December 31, 2019, the distribution allocations presented herein have been calculated using the best available information to date.

The tax treatment of these distributions by state and local authorities varies and may not be the same as the IRS's treatment. Because federal and state tax laws affect individuals differently, the Company cannot advise shareholders on how distributions should be reported on their tax returns. The Company encourages shareholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to the federal, state and local income tax consequences of these distributions.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2019, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 52,070 apartment homes including 658 homes under development. For over 47 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

