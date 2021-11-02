UiPath Ranks Top 20 in Inc.s First Annual Best-Led Companies

Aktien in diesem Artikel UiPath 46,00 EUR

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced that it has been named to Inc.s first annual Best-Led Companies list  a select, data-driven list of the very strongest 250 U.S. firms with revenue of $50 million to $2 billion. This novel program is the first Inc. recognition list to honor both public and private companies after selection via a 12-point measure of management excellence across the middle market. UiPath landed at number 18 on the list.

The final list recognizes companies that are agile enough to maneuver but also big enough to have a broad impact. These companies employ 35 million people, about one of four U.S. workers. All 250 have a successful track record with leadership teams that spur solid performance, create value, penetrate markets, engage with customers, and more.

"This inaugural list of companies represents the remarkable midsized companies, both public and private, often founder led, that are at the vanguard of reinventing American business, says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine. "With their leadership, all business will benefit from an exciting, competitive future full of possibilities.

"Accelerating human achievement by shaping the future of work is why we get out of bed every morning. Its what drives us, said UiPath Co-Founder and CEO Daniel Dines. "We do big things, but we approach our work with humility. Because were doing something profound at UiPath: were making work itself more meaningful. Were helping people do more, learn more, and have more fulfilling careers. We are honored to receive this recognition from the Inc. team.

The UiPath end-to-end automation platform is designed to reshape the way humans work, providing customers with a robust set of capabilities to discover automation opportunities and build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automations across departments within an organization. Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI) based computer vision, UiPath software robots perform a vast array of actions as a human would when executing business processes. UiPath robots ability to learn from and replicate workers steps in executing business processes drives continuous improvements in operational efficiencies and enables companies to deliver on key digital initiatives with greater speed, agility, and accuracy. Today, UiPath serves more than 60% of the Fortune Global 500 and 8 of the Fortune 10.

To be considered for the list, each company had to complete an application answering questions about its performance, executive team, and leadership. Applicants were then analyzed via an algorithm that identified the very best companies according to their leadership teams superlative accomplishments in four key areas: performance and value creation; market penetration and customer engagement; talent; and leadership team.

To see the complete list, go to: www.inc.com/best-led-companies.

The November issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning November 9, 2021.

UiPath is hiring around the world. If youre interested in joining the team, please visit: https://www.uipath.com/company/careers.

About Inc.

The worlds most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 allows the founders of the best businesses to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102005804/en/