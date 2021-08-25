  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++-w-
09.09.2021 12:45

UKs MHRA Grants Marketing Authorisation for Pfizers CIBINQO® (abrocitinib) for Adults and Adolescents With Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis

Folgen
DRUCKEN

Börsenspiel Trader: Clever handeln und Jaguar I-PACE gewinnen. Jetzt anmelden! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted Great Britain marketing authorization for CIBINQO® (abrocitinib), an oral, once-daily, Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitor, for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and over, who are candidates for systemic therapy. Abrocitinib is licensed in Great Britain in recommended doses of 100mg and 200mg. This is the first marketing authorization worldwide for this treatment.

"We welcome the MHRAs authorization of abrocitinib to treat people with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. This is an important development for people in Great Britain who have moderate to severe disease and need innovative treatment options, said Angela Hwang, Group President, Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals Group. "Following marketing authorization, our priority now is to work with NICE and the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) to ensure routine access so that patients with moderate to severe AD can benefit from this important treatment.

Last year, abrocitinib received a Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation from the MHRA. In January of this year, abrocitinib was granted a positive scientific opinion for an Early Access to Medicines Scheme (EAMS) from the MHRA for people with severe atopic dermatitis requiring treatment with systemic therapy and who have had inadequate response or have lost response to licensed systemic therapies, or who are ineligible or intolerant of licensed systemic therapies. This enabled healthcare professionals to prescribe the treatment prior to marketing authorization, based on clinical factors for patients with a clear unmet need.

Regulatory applications for abrocitinib have been submitted to countries around the world for review, including the United States, Australia, Japan, and the European Union.

About Atopic Dermatitis

AD is a chronic skin disease characterized by inflammation of the skin and skin barrier defects.i,ii Lesions of AD are characterized by erythema (skin turning red or purple depending on normal skin color), itching, induration (hardening)/papulation (formulation of papules), and oozing/crusting.ii,iii

AD is one of the most common, chronic, relapsing childhood dermatoses, affecting up to 10% of adults and up to 20% of children worldwide.iii,iv AD is the most common chronic inflammatory skin disease in the UK,v affecting approximately 20% of children and 10% of adults.vi

About CIBINQO® (abrocitinib)

CIBINQO (abrocitinib) is an oral small molecule that selectively inhibits Janus kinase (JAK) 1. Inhibition of JAK1 is thought to modulate multiple cytokines involved in pathophysiology of AD, including interleukin IL-4, IL-13, IL-31, IL-22, and thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP).vii

SAFETY INFORMATION

A total of 3,128 patients were treated with CIBINQO in clinical studies in atopic dermatitis. There were 994 patients with at least 48 weeks of exposure. Five placebo-controlled studies were integrated (703 patients on 100mg once daily, 684 patients on 200mg once daily and 438 patients on placebo) to evaluate the safety of CIBINQO in comparison to placebo for up to 16 weeks.

The most commonly reported adverse reactions occurring in = 2% of patients treated with CIBINQO 200mg in placebo-controlled studies are: nausea (15.1%), headache (7.9%), acne (4.8%), herpes simplex (4.2%), blood creatine phosphokinase increased (3.8%), vomiting (3.5%), dizziness (3.4%) and abdominal pain upper (2.2%). The most frequent serious adverse reactions are infections (0.3%).

For further safety information including warnings, precautions and adverse reactions, please refer to the Summary of Product Characteristics.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 170 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

Disclosure Notice

The information contained in this release is as of 7 September, 2021. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

This release contains forward-looking information about a product candidate, abrocitinib, including an approval by the MHRA and their potential benefits, that involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints, commencement and/or completion dates for our clinical trials, regulatory submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch dates, as well as the possibility of unfavorable new clinical data and further analyses of existing clinical data; the risk that clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments by regulatory authorities; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from our clinical studies; whether and when drug applications may be filed in any other jurisdictions for any potential indication for abrocitinib; whether and when the applications for abrocitinib pending with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency, Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration, and Japan Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency may be approved and whether and when any such other applications that may be pending or filed may be approved by regulatory authorities, which will depend on myriad factors, including making a determination as to whether the product's benefits outweigh its known risks and determination of the product's efficacy and, if approved, whether abrocitinib will be commercially successful; decisions by regulatory authorities impacting labeling, manufacturing processes, safety and/or other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of abrocitinib; uncertainties regarding the commercial or other impact of the results of Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor studies and data and actions by regulatory authorities based on analysis of such studies and data, which will depend, in part, on benefit-risk assessments and labeling determinations; uncertainties regarding the impact of COVID-19 on our business, operations, and financial results; and competitive developments.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizers Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors and "Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results, as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com.

_______________________________________

i Hanifin JM, Reed ML. A population-based survey of eczema in the United States. Dermatitis. 2007;18(2):82-91.

ii Bieber T. Atopic dermatitis. Dermatology. 2012;1(3):203-217.

iii Oszukowska M, Michalak I, Gutfreund K, et al. Role of primary and secondary prevention in atopic dermatitis. Postep Derm Alergol. 2015:32(6):409-420.

iv Nutten S. Atopic dermatitis: global epidemiology and risk factors. Ann Nutr Metab. 2015;66(suppl 1):8-16.

v Weidinger S, Beck LA, Bieber T, Kabashima K, Irvine AD. Atopic dermatitis. Nature Reviews Disease Primers. 2018;4(1):1.

vi National Eczema Society. What is Eczema? Available at: http://www.eczema.org/what-is-eczema. [Last accessed: August 2021]

vii Silverberg J I, et al. Efficacy and safety of abrocitinib in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. JAMA Dermatology. 2020;156(8): 863-873

PP-ABR-GLB-0162
September 2021

Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Corona-Impfstoff
BioNTech-Aktie fester: EU-Behörde EMA überprüft Auffrischungsimpfung - guter Schutz für Schwangere
Die Europäische Arzneimittelbehörde EMA will in den nächsten Wochen ihre Bewertung einer Auffrischungsimpfung mit dem COVID-19-Impfstoff von BioNTech/Pfizer abschließen.
Pfizer-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero (Anzeige)
07.09.21
Pfizer zahlt 331. vierteljährliche Dividende in Folge aus (MyDividends)
30.08.21
BioNTech-Partner Pfizer: Ex-FDA-Chef gibt Prognose zu Kinderimpfungen (Der Aktionär)
26.08.21
Biontech und Pfizer gehen Deal mit brasilianischem Hersteller ein (Spiegel Online)
26.08.21
Impfstoff für Lateinamerika: Pfizer will in Brasilien produzieren (dpa-afx)
26.08.21
BioNTech und Pfizer: Der nächste Top-Deal (Der Aktionär)
26.08.21
Vakzin: Impfstoff von Biontech und Pfizer wird bald auch in Südamerika hergestellt (Handelsblatt)
26.08.21
Biontech-Impfstoff soll nun auch in Südamerika hergestellt werden (Reuters)
25.08.21
Newsticker Corona: Schweiz bestellt weitere 14 Millionen Impfdosen von BioNTech-Pfizer (Börse Online)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Pfizer News
RSS Feed
Pfizer zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Pfizer Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
29.07.2021Pfizer NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.07.2021Pfizer Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
15.06.2021Pfizer HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
24.05.2021Pfizer NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.05.2021Pfizer NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.02.2021Pfizer kaufenDZ BANK
02.12.2020Pfizer OutperformRBC Capital Markets
16.10.2020Pfizer OutperformRBC Capital Markets
09.09.2020Pfizer OutperformRBC Capital Markets
20.07.2020Pfizer OutperformRBC Capital Markets
29.07.2021Pfizer NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.07.2021Pfizer Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
15.06.2021Pfizer HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
24.05.2021Pfizer NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.05.2021Pfizer NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.05.2018Pfizer VerkaufenDZ BANK
16.05.2017Pfizer SellCitigroup Corp.
27.11.2012Pfizer verkaufenHamburger Sparkasse AG (Haspa)
28.08.2012Pfizer verkaufenHamburger Sparkasse AG (Haspa)
10.01.2012Pfizer verkaufenHamburger Sparkasse AG (Haspa)

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Pfizer Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Pfizer News

23.08.21Trillium Therapeutics-Aktie +188%. Pfizer-Aktie legt zu: Pfizer übernimmt kanadischen Krebsspezialisten
07.09.21BioNTech-Aktie fester: EU-Behörde EMA überprüft Auffrischungsimpfung - guter Schutz für Schwangere
30.08.21BioNTech-Partner Pfizer: Ex-FDA-Chef gibt Prognose zu Kinderimpfungen
14.08.21U.S. FDA Approves TICOVAC™. Pfizer’s Tick-Borne Encephalitis (TBE) Vaccine
26.08.21BioNTech und Pfizer: Der nächste Top-Deal
11.08.21Märkte am Morgen: DAX hinkt weiter hinterher - BioNTech. Moderna. Pfizer. Boeing. FuboTV. E.on. Salzgitter. Evotec. TAG und Knaus-Tabbert im Fokus
07.09.21Pfizer zahlt 331. vierteljährliche Dividende in Folge aus
23.08.21Schlussglocke: BioNTech-Vakzin mit US-Vollzulassung - Pfizer mit Milliarden-Übernahme - Dow Jones auf Erholungskurs
16.08.21Stiko empfiehlt Corona-Impfung ab 12 Jahren
26.08.21Biontech und Pfizer gehen Deal mit brasilianischem Hersteller ein
Weitere Pfizer News
Werbung

Trading-News

Devisen: Was von der EZB-Entscheidung zu erwarten ist
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Aktienanleihen auf Volkswagen, Siemens, Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Telekom stockt bei T-Mobile US auf
DZ BANK - Bären leiten mittelfristige Trendwende ein
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
Der demographische Wandel ist unerbittlich
Podcast: Müssen wir Gold neu bewerten? #ResearchTalk mit Stefan Breintner
ETHENEA: Jackson Hole: Alle Jahre wieder
Ein Deutscher verwaltet (wieder) Europas besten Fonds im ersten Halbjahr
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Pfizer-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Pfizer Peer Group News

12:46 UhrMÄRKTE EUROPA/Nervöser Handel vor EZB-Zinsentscheid
12:37 UhrMerck Investors Have Reason to Cheer This Label Expansion
11:56 UhrSanofi erleidet Rückschlag mit Studienziel bei Rilzabrutinib - Aktie unter Druck
11:24 UhrAstraZeneca: Asthmamittel erreicht wichtige Phase-3-Endpunkte - Aktie dennoch leichter
11:21 UhrMerck-Aktie profitiert: Merck strebt 2025 zweistelligen Milliarden-Umsatz an
11:18 UhrAKTIE IM FOKUS: Wachstumsziele treiben Merck KGaA zurück Richtung Rekord
10:53 UhrROUNDUP: Darmstädter Merck will deutlich mehr in Wachstum investieren
10:24 UhrMerck will Milliarden für Zukäufe investieren
10:08 UhrRoche übernimmt Berliner Partner TIB Molbiol - Abschluss vor Jahresende erwartet
09:36 UhrMÄRKTE EUROPA/Schwach - DAX vor EZB kurzfristig unter 15.500er-Marke

News von

Amazon-Sale: Die besten Deals von A wie Apple bis Z wie Zwilling
Ultralockere Geldpolitik  Jetzt steht die Glaubwürdigkeit der EZB auf dem Spiel
Testament für Singles  So verhindern Sie, dass der Staat ihr Erbe kassiert
Short-Attacke auf Morphosys und fabelhafte Renditen mit Medtech
Preistreiber Klimawandel? Dieses Argument soll die EZB noch grüner machen

News von

DAX unter Druck: Nahende EZB-Sitzung verstärkt Nervosität der Anleger
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Britischer Discounter B&M punktet bei Anlegern
Gewinne mit Staatsgarantie: Milliardenschwere Infrastrukturpakete - Acht Aktien, die davon profitieren
DAX-Chartanalyse: Kaufschwelle verschiebt sich
DAX im Minus - vor EZB-Entscheid auf Tauchstation - Easyjet unter Druck

Heute im Fokus

DAX vor EZB-Entscheid leichter -- Merck will schneller wachsen -- easyJet startet milliardenschwere Kapitalerhöhung -- GameStop enttäuscht mit mehr Verlust -- RWE, VW im Fokus

Ford stellt Produktion in Indien ein. Sanofi verfehlt Studienziel bei Rilzabrutinib. Roche übernimmt langjährigen Partner TIB. iRobot-Chef: Haushaltsroboter mit Armen machbar. Microsoft warnt Azure-Kunden vor weiterem möglichem Datenleck. Ausverkauf bei China Evergrande - Börsianer zittern vor Pleite.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 35 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 35 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 35 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die 30 weltgrößten Unternehmen
Es gibt hunderte milliardenschwere Unternehmen. Die Top 30.
Jobs mit Zukunft und hohem Gehalt
Hier wird man auch künftig noch gut bezahlt
2. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
OPEC: Eine Chronik
Die Geschichte der OPEC vom Gründungsjahr bis heute.
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Von welchem Hersteller würden Sie ein Elektroauto kaufen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen