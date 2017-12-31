Ultimate Announces CFO Succession Plan:

Ultimate Software (Nasdaq: ULTI), a leading provider of human capital
management (HCM) solutions in the cloud, announced today our succession
plan for chief financial officer (CFO). Mitchell K. Dauerman, who has
served as Ultimates CFO since September 1996, will step down tomorrow.
He will continue his service at Ultimate, focusing on investor relations
and strategic initiatives. Felicia Alvaro, vice president of finance and
20-year veteran in Ultimates finance and accounting department, will
succeed Dauerman in the role of CFO.
Dauerman made his first investor call as Ultimates CFO in 1998, when
our franchise was valued at $180 million and had 299 employees. He is
stepping down now as CFO from a franchise with a market value of nearly
$8 billion and more than 4,300 employees. Dauerman will remain at
Ultimate and focus his financial and business talents on investor
relations and strategic initiatives.
"Mitch is a hall-of-fame CFO, partner, leader, and friend. He has made a
difference for all of us at Ultimate, said Scott Scherr, CEO,
president, and founder. "He has brought both humanity and wisdom to the
demanding role of financial leadership, and we expect his deep knowledge
of Ultimate, our HCM industry, and finance will continue to contribute
to our success.
In her 20 years at Ultimate, Alvaro has been involved in all aspects of
Ultimates finances, including accounting, financial planning and
analysis, financial reporting, and financial compliance as well as
operations. Alvaro began her career with KPMG LLP, a global accounting
and consulting firm, and had 10 years of experience with both public and
private companies prior to joining Ultimate. She has a B.S. in
Accounting and is a Certified Public Accountant.
"Mitch has groomed Felicia for years to succeed him. She has been in the
room with Mitch and me for all 81 investor conference calls weve had as
a publicly traded company. Its Felicias time. Shes ready, shes
excited, and she is more than prepared to lead Ultimate into the future.
Her financial acumen, track record of high performance, and proven
leadership capabilities make her the perfect choice for us, said Scherr.
