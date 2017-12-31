Ultimate Reports Q1 2018 Financial Results

Ultimate Software (Nasdaq: ULTI), a leading provider of human capital
management (HCM) solutions in the cloud, announced today our financial
results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. Ultimate reported
recurring revenues of $236.6 million, a 25% increase, and total revenues
of $276.8 million, a 21% increase, both compared with 2017s first
quarter. GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2018 was $21.0
million, or $0.67 per diluted share, as compared with GAAP net income of
$7.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2017.
Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2018 was $40.5 million, or
$1.30 per diluted share, as compared with non-GAAP net income for 2017s
first quarter of $22.9 million, or $0.75 per diluted share. For further
discussion of our non-GAAP financial measures, see "Use of Non-GAAP
Financial Information below.
"Our first quarter results were a great start for 2018. They kept us on
pace to achieve our 2018 goals and laid a solid foundation for our
future, said Scott Scherr, founder, president, and CEO. "Recurring
revenues were up by nearly 25% to approximately $237 million and total
revenues were up by 21% to $277 million, both ahead of expectations, and
our non-GAAP operating margin was also higher than expectations at 20%.
Our year-over-year customer retention rate remained at what we believe
to be a large-company, HCM industry high of approximately 96%.
"In February, Ultimate was honored to be named #3 on Fortune and Great
Place to Works prestigious 2018 list of 100 Best Companies to Work
For. This is our seventh consecutive year in the top 25. This month,
we were equally proud to be ranked #2 on the Best Workplaces in Canada
list by Great Place to Work, and #4 on Workforce Magazines Workforce
100, our highest ranking ever on this list and the highest in our
industry. The Workforce 100 evaluates companies from all over the
world for HR management, and this years list includes such respected
companies as Amazon, Nike, Apple, and Netflix.
"In mid-March, we had a record of nearly 4,000 HR and business
professionals, partners, and industry analysts join us in Las Vegas for
Connections, our annual customer conference, where we had the
opportunity to thank and honor our customers, and to celebrate our
people-focused technologies and practices that are transforming the HR
community, added Scherr.
Ultimates financial results teleconference will be held today, May 1,
2018, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, at www.investorcalendar.com/event/20306.
The call will be available for replay at the same address beginning at
9:00 p.m. Eastern time today. Windows Media Player software is required
to listen to the call and can be downloaded from the site.
Forward-looking information about future company performance will be
discussed during the teleconference call.
Financial Highlights
-
Recurring revenues from our cloud offering grew by 25% for the first
quarter of 2018 over the same period in 2017. Recurring revenues were
85% of total revenues for 2018s first quarter, as compared with 83%
of total revenues for the first quarter of 2017.
-
Ultimates total revenues for the first quarter of 2018 increased by
21%, versus those for 2017s first quarter.
-
Ultimates annualized retention rate, on a rolling 12-month basis, was
approximately 96% for our recurring revenue cloud customer base as of
March 31, 2018.
-
Cash flows from operating activities for 2018s first quarter were
$56.6 million, compared with $46.3 million for the first quarter of
2017.
-
Free cash flow was $33.7 million as of March 31, 2018, compared with
$23.6 million as of March 31, 2017. Our free cash flow margins
expanded to 12.2% for the first quarter of 2018, from 10.3% for the
first quarter of 2017.
Stock Repurchases
The combination of cash, cash equivalents, and corporate marketable
securities was $147.9 million as of March 31, 2018, compared with $165.1
million as of December 31, 2017.
During the three months ended March 31, 2018, we used $50.3 million to
acquire 221,983 shares of our common stock, $0.01 par value common stock
("Common Stock) to settle employees tax withholding obligations
associated with their restricted stock that vested during the period. We
have 1,342,005 shares available for repurchase under our Stock
Repurchase Plan.
Financial Outlook
For the second quarter of 2018:
-
Recurring revenues of approximately $237 to $239 million,
-
Total revenues of approximately $267 to $269 million, and
-
Operating margin, on a non-GAAP basis (discussed below), to exceed 20%.
For the year 2018:
-
Recurring revenues to increase in excess of 20% over 2017,
-
Total revenues to increase in excess of 18% over 2017, and
-
Operating margin, on a non-GAAP basis (discussed below), to exceed 21%.
Operating margin expectations were determined on a non-GAAP basis using
the methodologies identified under the caption "Use of Non-GAAP
Financial Information in this press release.
We have not reconciled our forward-looking operating margin on a
non-GAAP basis to the corresponding GAAP financial measure, as permitted
by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. Such reconciliation would
require unreasonable effort at this time to estimate and quantify with a
reasonable degree of certainty various necessary GAAP components,
including, for example, those related to stock-based compensation or
others that may arise during the year. In particular, stock-based
compensation is impacted by factors that are outside of the Companys
control and can be difficult to predict. The actual amount of
stock-based compensation expense, for the year ending December 31, 2018,
will have a significant impact on our operating margin on a GAAP basis.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are, and certain statements on
the teleconference call may be, forward-looking statements within the
meaning provided under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date
hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks and
uncertainties that may cause Ultimates actual results to differ
materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking
statements, including risks and uncertainties associated with
fluctuations in Ultimates quarterly operating results, concentration of
Ultimates product offerings, development risks involved with new
products and technologies, competition, contract renewals with business
partners, compliance by our customers with the terms of their contracts
with us, and other factors disclosed in Ultimates filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Ultimate undertakes no obligation to
publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a
result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
About Ultimate Software
Ultimate is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital management
solutions, with more than 38 million people records in the Ultimate
cloud. Ultimates award-winning UltiPro delivers HR, payroll, talent,
and time and labor management solutions that connect people with the
information they need to work more effectively. Founded in 1990,
Ultimate is headquartered in Weston, Florida, and employs more than
4,300 professionals. In 2018, Ultimate ranked #3 on Fortunes 100
Best Companies to Work For list, our seventh consecutive year in the
top 25, and #1 on Fortunes Best Workplaces in Technology list
for the third year in a row. In 2017, Forbes ranked Ultimate #7 on its
list of 100 Most Innovative Growth Companies; People magazine
ranked Ultimate #2 on its 50 Companies That Care list; and the
National Customer Service Association named Ultimate Service
Organization of the Year in the Large Business category. Ultimate
has more than 4,100 customers with employees in 160 countries, including
Bloomin Brands, Culligan International, Feeding America, Red Roof Inn,
SUBWAY, Texas Roadhouse, and Yamaha Corporation of America. More
information on Ultimates products and services for people management
can be found at www.ultimatesoftware.com.
UltiPro is a registered trademark of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.
All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective
owners.
|
THE ULTIMATE SOFTWARE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring
|
|
$
|
236,587
|
|
|
$
|
189,981
|
|
Services
|
|
40,168
|
|
|
38,510
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
276,755
|
|
|
228,491
|
|
Cost of revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring
|
|
62,865
|
|
|
50,069
|
|
Services
|
|
41,908
|
|
|
39,631
|
|
Total cost of revenues
|
|
104,773
|
|
|
89,700
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
171,982
|
|
|
138,791
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
71,197
|
|
|
69,360
|
|
Research and development
|
|
46,974
|
|
|
36,158
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
31,722
|
|
|
30,204
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
149,893
|
|
|
135,722
|
|
Operating income
|
|
22,089
|
|
|
3,069
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and other expense
|
|
(197
|
)
|
|
(280
|
)
|
Other income, net
|
|
385
|
|
|
226
|
|
Total other income (expense), net
|
|
188
|
|
|
(54
|
)
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
22,277
|
|
|
3,015
|
|
(Provision) benefit for income taxes
|
|
(1,283
|
)
|
|
4,225
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
20,994
|
|
|
$
|
7,240
|
|
Net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.69
|
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.67
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
30,404
|
|
|
29,538
|
|
Diluted
|
|
31,105
|
|
|
30,497
|
Stock-based Compensation and Amortization of
Acquired Intangibles
The following table sets forth the stock-based compensation expense
resulting from stock-based arrangements (excluding the income tax
effect, or "gross) and the amortization of acquired intangibles that
are recorded in Ultimates unaudited condensed consolidated statements
of income for the periods indicated and are included within the
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP
Financial Measures in this press release (in thousands):
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
2017
|
Stock-based compensation expense:
|
|
|
|
Cost of recurring revenues
|
|
$
|
3,432
|
|
$
|
2,816
|
Cost of services revenues
|
|
2,373
|
|
1,989
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
16,338
|
|
17,411
|
Research and development
|
|
3,309
|
|
2,777
|
General and administrative
|
|
7,745
|
|
8,873
|
Total non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|
|
$
|
33,197
|
|
$
|
33,866
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles:
|
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
$
|
786
|
|
$
|
780
|
Total amortization of acquired intangibles
|
|
$
|
786
|
|
$
|
780
Stock-based compensation expense associated with modifications and
terminations made to the Companys change-in-control plans in March
2015, February 2016, and February 2017, is shown in the table below (in
thousands). As previously disclosed, these changes were made to better
align managements incentives with long-term value creation for our
shareholders. As part of the modifications in connection with the
terminations of the change-in-control plans, time-based restricted stock
awards (vesting over three years) were granted to certain senior
officers in March 2015, February 2016, and February 2017.
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Stock-based compensation expense:
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
19,989
|
|
19,812
|
Stock-based compensation expense related to CIC Modifications
|
|
13,208
|
|
14,054
|
Total non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|
|
$
|
33,197
|
|
$
|
33,866
|
THE ULTIMATE SOFTWARE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of March
|
|
As of December
|
|
|
31, 2018
|
|
31, 2017
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
143,639
|
|
|
$
|
155,685
|
|
Investments in marketable securities
|
|
4,257
|
|
|
9,434
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
192,477
|
|
|
190,989
|
|
Deferred contract costs, prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
64,290
|
|
|
71,602
|
|
Total current assets before funds held for customers
|
|
404,663
|
|
|
427,710
|
|
Funds held for customers
|
|
1,210,419
|
|
|
563,062
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
1,615,082
|
|
|
990,772
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
259,782
|
|
|
243,664
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
35,613
|
|
|
35,808
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
20,034
|
|
|
20,862
|
|
Deferred contract costs and other assets, net
|
|
104,582
|
|
|
53,409
|
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
|
22,429
|
|
|
32,696
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
2,057,522
|
|
|
$
|
1,377,211
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
16,003
|
|
|
$
|
16,099
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
65,280
|
|
|
60,394
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
200,576
|
|
|
197,088
|
|
Capital lease obligations
|
|
5,307
|
|
|
5,474
|
|
Total current liabilities before customer funds obligations
|
|
287,166
|
|
|
279,055
|
|
Customer funds obligations
|
|
1,212,055
|
|
|
564,031
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
1,499,221
|
|
|
843,086
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
1,650
|
|
|
1,773
|
|
Deferred rent
|
|
9,162
|
|
|
5,349
|
|
Capital lease obligations
|
|
3,981
|
|
|
4,477
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
2,500
|
|
|
4,250
|
|
Deferred income tax liability
|
|
361
|
|
|
251
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
1,516,875
|
|
|
859,186
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred Stock, $.01 par value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Series A Junior Participating Preferred Stock, $.01 par value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock, $.01 par value
|
|
353
|
|
|
348
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
595,426
|
|
|
609,160
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(6,613
|
)
|
|
(5,912
|
)
|
Accumulated earnings
|
|
162,840
|
|
|
125,788
|
|
|
|
752,006
|
|
|
729,384
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
|
(211,359
|
)
|
|
(211,359
|
)
|
Total stockholders equity
|
|
540,647
|
|
|
518,025
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders equity
|
|
$
|
2,057,522
|
|
|
$
|
1,377,211
|
|
THE ULTIMATE SOFTWARE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
20,994
|
|
|
$
|
7,240
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
9,358
|
|
|
8,171
|
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
|
2,815
|
|
|
2,293
|
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|
|
33,197
|
|
|
33,866
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
821
|
|
|
(4,536
|
)
|
Net amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts on
available-for-sale securities
|
|
(114
|
)
|
|
118
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
(4,302
|
)
|
|
(1,460
|
)
|
Deferred contract costs, prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
(15,006
|
)
|
|
(4,875
|
)
|
Deferred contract costs and other assets
|
|
(3,914
|
)
|
|
(1,766
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
(96
|
)
|
|
5,427
|
|
Accrued expenses, other liabilities and deferred rent
|
|
11,369
|
|
|
(46
|
)
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
1,455
|
|
|
1,893
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
56,577
|
|
|
46,325
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(22,871
|
)
|
|
(22,759
|
)
|
Purchases of marketable securities
|
|
(114,732
|
)
|
|
(92,646
|
)
|
Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities
|
|
44,985
|
|
|
42,554
|
|
Net change in money market securities and other cash equivalents
held to satisfy customer funds obligations
|
|
(572,640
|
)
|
|
(399,403
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(665,258
|
)
|
|
(472,254
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net proceeds from issuances of Common Stock
|
|
2,506
|
|
|
1,572
|
|
Shares acquired to settle employee tax withholding liabilities
|
|
(50,338
|
)
|
|
(33,595
|
)
|
Principal payments on capital lease obligations
|
|
(1,576
|
)
|
|
(1,535
|
)
|
Payments of other long-term liabilities
|
|
(1,750
|
)
|
|
|
|
Net change in customer funds obligations
|
|
648,025
|
|
|
459,392
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
596,867
|
|
|
425,834
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
|
(232
|
)
|
|
87
|
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(12,046
|
)
|
|
(8
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
|
155,685
|
|
|
73,773
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
|
$
|
143,639
|
|
|
$
|
73,765
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for interest
|
|
$
|
126
|
|
|
$
|
105
|
|
Cash paid for taxes
|
|
$
|
1,718
|
|
|
$
|
383
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Capital lease obligations to acquire new equipment
|
|
$
|
913
|
|
|
$
|
1,078
|
|
Stock based compensation for capitalized software
|
|
$
|
1,034
|
|
|
$
|
1,021
|
|
Software agreement
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,500
|
|
THE ULTIMATE SOFTWARE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP
Financial Measures
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Non-GAAP operating income, as a % of total revenues
reconciliation:
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
$
|
22,089
|
|
$
|
3,069
|
Operating income, as a % of total revenues
|
|
8.0%
|
|
1.3%
|
Add back:
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|
|
33,197
|
|
33,866
|
Non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
786
|
|
780
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
|
$
|
56,072
|
|
$
|
37,715
|
Non-GAAP operating income, as a % of total revenues
|
|
20.3%
|
|
16.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net income reconciliation:
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
20,994
|
|
$
|
7,240
|
Add back:
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|
|
33,197
|
|
33,866
|
Non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
786
|
|
780
|
Income tax effect of above items
|
|
(14,470)
|
|
(19,007)
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
|
$
|
40,507
|
|
$
|
22,879
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net income, per diluted share, reconciliation: (1)
|
|
|
|
|
Net income, per diluted share
|
|
$
|
0.67
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
Add back:
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|
|
1.07
|
|
1.11
|
Non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
0.03
|
|
0.03
|
Income tax effect of above items
|
|
(0.47)
|
|
(0.63)
|
Non-GAAP net income, per diluted share
|
|
$
|
1.30
|
|
$
|
0.75
|
Shares used in calculation of GAAP and non-GAAP net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
30,404
|
|
29,538
|
Diluted
|
|
31,105
|
|
30,497
_________________________
(1) The non-GAAP net income per diluted share reconciliation is
calculated on a diluted weighted average share basis for GAAP net income
periods.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that
non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to
management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends
relating to our financial condition and results of operations.
Management uses these non-GAAP results to compare our performance to
that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining
executive incentive compensation, and for budget and planning purposes.
These measures are used in monthly financial reports prepared for
management and in quarterly financial reports presented to our Board of
Directors. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial
measures used by other companies.
These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as an
alternative to such measures determined in accordance with generally
accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The
principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they
exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded.
In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect
the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses are excluded
from the non-GAAP financial measures.
To compensate for these limitations, we present our non-GAAP financial
measures in connection with its GAAP results. We strongly urge investors
and potential investors in our securities to review the reconciliation
of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial
measures that are included in this press release (under the caption
"Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP
Financial Measures) and not to rely on any single financial measure to
evaluate our business.
We present the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press
release: non-GAAP operating income, as a percentage of total revenues
(or non-GAAP operating margin), non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net
income, per diluted share. We exclude the following items from these
non-GAAP financial measures as appropriate:
Stock-based compensation expense. Our non-GAAP financial measures
exclude stock-based compensation expense, which consists of expenses for
stock-based arrangements recorded in accordance with Accounting
Standards Codification 718, "Compensation Stock Compensation. For the
three months ended March 31, 2018, stock-based compensation expense was
$33.2 million, on a pre-tax basis. For the three months ended March 31,
2017, stock-based compensation expense was $33.9 million, on a pre-tax
basis. Stock-based compensation expense is excluded from the non-GAAP
financial measures because it is a non-cash expense that we do not
consider part of ongoing operations when assessing our financial
performance. We believe that such exclusion facilitates the comparison
of results of ongoing operations for current and future periods with
such results from past periods. For GAAP net income periods, non-GAAP
reconciliations are calculated on a diluted weighted average share basis.
Amortization of acquired intangible assets. In accordance with
GAAP, operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangible
assets over the estimated useful lives of such assets. For the three
months ended March 31, 2018, the amortization of acquired intangible
assets was $0.8 million. For the three months ended March 31, 2017, the
amortization of acquired intangible assets was $0.8 million.
Amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded from our non-GAAP
financial measures because it is a non-cash expense that we do not
consider part of ongoing operations when assessing our financial
performance. We believe that such exclusion facilitates comparisons to
our historical operating results and to the results of other companies
in the same industry, which have their own unique acquisition histories.
