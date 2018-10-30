Ultimate Reports Q3 2018 Financial Results

Ultimate Software (Nasdaq: ULTI), a leading provider of human capital
management (HCM) solutions in the cloud, announced today our financial
results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018. Ultimate
reported recurring revenues of $254.6 million, a 25% increase, and total
revenues of $287.8 million, a 22% increase, both compared with 2017's
third quarter. GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2018 was $17.1
million, or $0.54 per diluted share, as compared with GAAP net income of
$4.3 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2017.
Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2018 was $42.4 million, or
$1.33 per diluted share, as compared with non-GAAP net income for 2017's
third quarter of $32.0 million, or $1.04 per diluted share. For further
discussion of our non-GAAP financial measures, see "Use of Non-GAAP
Financial Information" below.
"Our third-quarter financial performance keeps us on target to achieve
all of our 2018 objectives, including surpassing $1 billion in total
revenues, and starts the ball rolling toward our new 2021 objective of
$2 billion in total revenues. At the same time, we maintained our
year-over-year customer retention rate of approximately 96%, said Scott
Scherr, founder, president, and CEO of Ultimate.
"Today, Fortune magazine named Ultimate #1 on its 2018
100
Best Workplaces for Women list. Fortune determined rankings in
conjunction with Great Place to Work, whose team analyzed hundreds of
companies practices, policies, and data as well as 540,000 anonymous
surveys completed by employees. We are equally proud that Nucleus
Research named Ultimate a Leader in its annual HCM Value Matrix,
for the fourth consecutive year. Ultimate earned the top rating for
product functionality and was one of the two highest-ranked vendors for
usability, added Scherr.
Ultimates financial results teleconference will be held today,
October 30, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, at http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/22107.
The call will be available for replay at the same address beginning at
9:00 p.m. Eastern time today. Windows Media Player software is required
to listen to the call and can be downloaded from the site.
Forward-looking information about future company performance will be
discussed during the teleconference call.
Financial Highlights
-
For 2018's third quarter, recurring revenues from our cloud offering
grew by 25.4% over the same period in 2017, and recurring revenues
were 88% of total revenues, as compared with 86% of total revenues for
the third quarter of 2017. As discussed in Business Combinations
(below), PeopleDoc SAS ("PeopleDoc") was acquired at the end of July
2018. PeopleDoc contributed 2.5% of the year-over-year recurring
revenues growth for the third quarter.
-
Ultimates total revenues for 2018's third quarter increased by 22%
versus those for 2017's third quarter. PeopleDoc contributed 2.4% of
the total year-over-year revenues growth for the third quarter.
-
Ultimates annualized retention rate, on a rolling 12-month basis, was
approximately 96% for our recurring revenue cloud customer base as of
September 30, 2018.
-
Cash flows from operating activities for the nine months ended
September 30, 2018, were $172.1 million, compared with $139.3 million
for the same period of 2017. Our operating cash flow margin for the
nine months ended September 30, 2018, was 20.6%, compared with 20.2%
for the same period of 2017.
-
Free cash flows were $113.0 million for the nine months ended
September 30, 2018, compared with $77.3 million for the same period of
2017. Our free cash flow margin was 13.5% for the nine months ended
September 30, 2018, compared with 11.2% for the same period of 2017.
For comparability purposes, free cash flows for the nine months ended
September 30, 2018, excludes the impact of $74.4 million of cash paid
for the acquisition of PeopleDoc in July 2018.
Business Combinations
In the third quarter of 2018, Ultimate acquired PeopleDoc, a cloud-based
pioneer in global HR Service Delivery. PeopleDoc is based in Paris,
France, with additional offices in Germany, the United Kingdom, Finland,
the Netherlands, Canada, and the United States. PeopleDoc has more than
1,000 customers with users in 180 countries. Adding its global HR
Service Delivery platform to our offerings will further our mission to
enhance our customers employee experience with new, person-centric
features, such as an online employee help center, HR case management,
and employee file management.
Stock Repurchases
The combination of cash, cash equivalents, and corporate marketable
securities was $141.0 million as of September 30, 2018, compared with
$165.1 million as of December 31, 2017.
During the nine months ended September 30, 2018, we used $55.7 million
to acquire 241,470 shares of our common stock, $0.01 par value common
stock ("Common Stock") to settle employees tax withholding obligations
associated with their restricted stock that vested during the period. We
have 1,342,005 shares available for repurchase under our Stock
Repurchase Plan.
Financial Outlook
For the fourth quarter of 2018:
-
Recurring revenues of approximately $262 to $264 million,
-
Total revenues of approximately $300 million, and
-
Operating margin, on a non-GAAP basis (discussed below), to be
approximately 21%.
For the year 2018:
-
Recurring revenues to increase by approximately 24% over 2017,
including the impact of the PeopleDoc acquisition,
-
Total revenues to increase by approximately 21% over 2017, including
the impact of the PeopleDoc acquisition, and
-
Operating margin, on a non-GAAP basis (discussed below), of
approximately 21%, including the impact of the PeopleDoc acquisition.
For the year 2019, preliminary:
-
Recurring revenues to increase by more than 21% over 2018,
-
Total revenues to increase by approximately 20% over 2018, and
-
Operating margin, on a non-GAAP basis (discussed below), to be
approximately 20%.
Operating margin expectations were determined on a non-GAAP basis using
the methodologies identified under the caption "Use of Non-GAAP
Financial Information in this press release.
We have not reconciled our forward-looking operating margin on a
non-GAAP basis to the corresponding GAAP financial measure, as permitted
by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. Such reconciliation would
require unreasonable effort at this time to estimate and quantify with a
reasonable degree of certainty various necessary GAAP components,
including, for example, those related to stock-based compensation or
others that may arise during the year. In particular, stock-based
compensation is impacted by factors that are outside of the Companys
control and can be difficult to predict. The actual amount of
stock-based compensation expense, for the year ending December 31, 2018,
will have a significant impact on our operating margin on a GAAP basis.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are, and certain statements on
the teleconference call may be, forward-looking statements within the
meaning provided under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date
hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks and
uncertainties that may cause Ultimates actual results to differ
materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking
statements, including risks and uncertainties associated with
fluctuations in Ultimates quarterly operating results, concentration of
Ultimates product offerings, development risks involved with new
products and technologies, competition, contract renewals with business
partners, compliance by our customers with the terms of their contracts
with us, and other factors disclosed in Ultimates filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Ultimate undertakes no obligation to
publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a
result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
About Ultimate Software
Ultimate is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital management
solutions, with more than 40 million people records in the Ultimate
cloud. Our award-winning UltiPro delivers HR, payroll, talent, and time
and labor management solutions that connect people with the information
they need to work more effectively. Founded in 1990, Ultimate is
headquartered in Weston, Florida, and employs approximately 5,000
professionals. In 2018, Ultimate ranked #3 on Fortunes prestigious 100
Best Companies to Work For list, our seventh consecutive year in the
top 25; #1 on its Best Workplaces in Technology list for the
third year in a row; #1 on its 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials
list, our second year at the top; and #1 on its 100 Best Workplaces
for Women. Also in 2018, Customer Sales and Service World Awards
identified Ultimate as having the #1 Customer Service Department of
the Year, and PEOPLE magazine ranked Ultimate #3 on its 50
Companies That Care list. In 2017, Forbes ranked Ultimate #7 on its
list of 100 Most Innovative Growth Companies. Ultimates Customer
Services organization was recognized as the #1 Customer Service
Department of the Year for companies with 2,500 employees or larger
by Customer Sales and Service World Awards in 2018 and by the National
Customer Service Association as Service Organization of the Year
in the Large Business category in 2017. Ultimate has approximately 4,500
customers with employees in 160 countries, including Bloomin Brands,
Culligan International, Feeding America, Red Roof Inn, SUBWAY, Texas
Roadhouse, and Yamaha Corporation of America. More information on
Ultimates products and services for people management can be found at www.ultimatesoftware.com.
UltiPro is a registered trademark of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.
All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective
owners.
|
THE ULTIMATE SOFTWARE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring
|
|
$
|
254,580
|
|
|
$
|
203,059
|
|
|
$
|
730,625
|
|
|
$
|
588,187
|
|
Services
|
|
33,247
|
|
|
33,054
|
|
|
105,119
|
|
|
101,109
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
287,827
|
|
|
236,113
|
|
|
835,744
|
|
|
689,296
|
|
Cost of revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring
|
|
71,243
|
|
|
52,558
|
|
|
200,731
|
|
|
155,166
|
|
Services
|
|
40,571
|
|
|
36,136
|
|
|
118,428
|
|
|
107,482
|
|
Total cost of revenues
|
|
111,814
|
|
|
88,694
|
|
|
319,159
|
|
|
262,648
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
176,013
|
|
|
147,419
|
|
|
516,585
|
|
|
426,648
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
72,077
|
|
|
65,066
|
|
|
209,481
|
|
|
201,441
|
|
Research and development
|
|
51,163
|
|
|
38,415
|
|
|
148,141
|
|
|
109,570
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
37,261
|
|
|
29,459
|
|
|
101,253
|
|
|
91,135
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
160,501
|
|
|
132,940
|
|
|
458,875
|
|
|
402,146
|
|
Operating income
|
|
15,512
|
|
|
14,479
|
|
|
57,710
|
|
|
24,502
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense and other, net
|
|
(268
|
)
|
|
(239
|
)
|
|
(565
|
)
|
|
(684
|
)
|
Other income, net
|
|
1,353
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
2,532
|
|
|
364
|
|
Total other income (expense), net
|
|
1,085
|
|
|
(182
|
)
|
|
1,967
|
|
|
(320
|
)
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
16,597
|
|
|
14,297
|
|
|
59,677
|
|
|
24,182
|
|
Income tax benefit (provision)
|
|
488
|
|
|
(9,954
|
)
|
|
(7,918
|
)
|
|
(8,070
|
)
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
17,085
|
|
|
$
|
4,343
|
|
|
$
|
51,759
|
|
|
$
|
16,112
|
|
Net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.55
|
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
1.69
|
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
|
$
|
1.65
|
|
|
$
|
0.52
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
31,077
|
|
|
29,848
|
|
|
30,703
|
|
|
29,713
|
|
Diluted
|
|
31,775
|
|
|
30,770
|
|
|
31,409
|
|
|
30,727
|
Stock-based Compensation, Amortization of
Acquired Intangibles, and Transaction Costs Related to Business
Combinations
The following table sets forth the stock-based compensation expense
resulting from stock-based arrangements (excluding the income tax
effect, or "gross), the amortization of acquired intangibles, and
transaction costs related to business combinations that are recorded in
Ultimates unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income for the
periods indicated and are included within the Unaudited Reconciliation
of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Financial Measures in this press
release (in thousands):
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Stock-based compensation expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of recurring revenues
|
|
$
|
4,172
|
|
|
$
|
3,072
|
|
|
$
|
11,598
|
|
|
$
|
8,869
|
Cost of services revenues
|
|
2,380
|
|
|
2,010
|
|
|
7,115
|
|
|
5,934
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
19,455
|
|
|
19,910
|
|
|
52,867
|
|
|
57,106
|
Research and development
|
|
4,392
|
|
|
3,093
|
|
|
11,942
|
|
|
9,004
|
General and administrative
|
|
6,303
|
|
|
9,929
|
|
|
20,534
|
|
|
30,245
|
Total non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|
|
$
|
36,702
|
|
|
$
|
38,014
|
|
|
$
|
104,056
|
|
|
$
|
111,158
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
$
|
3,682
|
|
|
$
|
788
|
|
|
$
|
5,251
|
|
|
$
|
2,344
|
Total amortization of acquired intangibles
|
|
$
|
3,682
|
|
|
$
|
788
|
|
|
$
|
5,251
|
|
|
$
|
2,344
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction costs related to business combinations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
$
|
1,849
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,969
|
|
|
$
|
|
Total transaction costs related to business combinations
|
|
$
|
1,849
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,969
|
|
|
$
|
Stock-based compensation expense associated with modifications and
terminations made to the Companys change-in-control plans in March
2015, February 2016, and February 2017 is shown in the table below (in
thousands). As previously disclosed, these changes were made to better
align management's incentives with long-term value creation for our
shareholders. As part of the modifications in connection with the
terminations of the change-in-control plans, time-based restricted stock
awards (vesting over three years) were granted to certain senior
officers in March 2015, February 2016, and February 2017.
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Stock-based compensation expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
$
|
26,289
|
|
|
$
|
20,984
|
|
|
$
|
70,135
|
|
|
63,229
|
Stock-based compensation expense related to CIC Modifications
|
|
10,413
|
|
|
17,030
|
|
|
33,921
|
|
|
47,929
|
Total non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|
|
$
|
36,702
|
|
|
$
|
38,014
|
|
|
$
|
104,056
|
|
|
$
|
111,158
|
THE ULTIMATE SOFTWARE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of September 30,
|
|
As of December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
132,723
|
|
|
$
|
155,685
|
|
Investments in marketable securities
|
|
8,232
|
|
|
9,434
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
210,867
|
|
|
190,989
|
|
Deferred contract costs, prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
83,588
|
|
|
71,602
|
|
Total current assets before funds held for customers
|
|
435,410
|
|
|
427,710
|
|
Funds held for customers
|
|
567,208
|
|
|
563,062
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
1,002,618
|
|
|
990,772
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
290,192
|
|
|
243,664
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
217,916
|
|
|
35,808
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
151,247
|
|
|
20,862
|
|
Deferred contract costs and other assets, net
|
|
121,782
|
|
|
53,409
|
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
|
21,556
|
|
|
32,696
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,805,311
|
|
|
$
|
1,377,211
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
12,107
|
|
|
$
|
16,099
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
150,095
|
|
|
60,394
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
223,382
|
|
|
197,088
|
|
Capital lease obligations
|
|
6,420
|
|
|
5,474
|
|
Total current liabilities before customer funds obligations
|
|
392,004
|
|
|
279,055
|
|
Customer funds obligations
|
|
568,545
|
|
|
564,031
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
960,549
|
|
|
843,086
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
1,213
|
|
|
1,773
|
|
Deferred rent
|
|
8,778
|
|
|
5,349
|
|
Capital lease obligations
|
|
5,954
|
|
|
4,477
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
625
|
|
|
4,250
|
|
Deferred income tax liability
|
|
25,230
|
|
|
251
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
1,002,349
|
|
|
859,186
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred Stock, $.01 par value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Series A Junior Participating Preferred Stock, $.01 par value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock, $.01 par value
|
|
359
|
|
|
348
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
829,564
|
|
|
609,160
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(9,208
|
)
|
|
(5,912
|
)
|
Accumulated earnings
|
|
193,606
|
|
|
125,788
|
|
|
|
1,014,321
|
|
|
729,384
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
|
(211,359
|
)
|
|
(211,359
|
)
|
Total stockholders equity
|
|
802,962
|
|
|
518,025
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders equity
|
|
$
|
1,805,311
|
|
|
$
|
1,377,211
|
|
THE ULTIMATE SOFTWARE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
51,759
|
|
|
$
|
16,112
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
34,575
|
|
|
25,068
|
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
|
6,344
|
|
|
4,525
|
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|
|
104,056
|
|
|
111,158
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
5,957
|
|
|
7,233
|
|
Net amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts on
available-for-sale securities
|
|
(484
|
)
|
|
286
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
(18,584
|
)
|
|
(26,163
|
)
|
Deferred contract costs, prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
(30,245
|
)
|
|
(10,436
|
)
|
Deferred contract costs and other assets
|
|
(20,104
|
)
|
|
(3,819
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
(9,125
|
)
|
|
(670
|
)
|
Accrued expenses, other liabilities and deferred rent
|
|
31,040
|
|
|
1,635
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
16,986
|
|
|
14,398
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
172,175
|
|
|
139,327
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(59,189
|
)
|
|
(62,010
|
)
|
Purchases of marketable securities
|
|
(204,387
|
)
|
|
(152,041
|
)
|
Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities
|
|
130,903
|
|
|
103,130
|
|
Payments for acquisitions
|
|
(74,420
|
)
|
|
|
|
Net change in money market securities and other cash equivalents
held to satisfy customer funds obligations
|
|
70,890
|
|
|
47,451
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(136,203
|
)
|
|
(63,470
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net proceeds from issuances of Common Stock
|
|
3,263
|
|
|
5,038
|
|
Shares acquired to settle employee tax withholding liabilities
|
|
(55,707
|
)
|
|
(37,258
|
)
|
Principal payments on capital lease obligations
|
|
(5,090
|
)
|
|
(4,713
|
)
|
Payments of other long-term liabilities
|
|
(3,626
|
)
|
|
|
|
Net change in customer funds obligations
|
|
4,515
|
|
|
12,198
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(56,645
|
)
|
|
(24,735
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
|
(2,289
|
)
|
|
817
|
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(22,962
|
)
|
|
51,939
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
|
155,685
|
|
|
73,773
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
|
$
|
132,723
|
|
|
$
|
125,712
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for interest
|
|
$
|
436
|
|
|
$
|
374
|
|
Cash paid for taxes
|
|
$
|
6,030
|
|
|
$
|
1,693
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Capital lease obligations to acquire new equipment
|
|
$
|
7,512
|
|
|
$
|
5,033
|
|
Stock consideration recorded for business combination
|
|
$
|
166,666
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
Stock based compensation for capitalized software
|
|
$
|
2,643
|
|
|
$
|
3,021
|
|
Software agreement
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,500
|
|
Deferred cash consideration recorded for acquisitions
|
|
$
|
50,000
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
THE ULTIMATE SOFTWARE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP
Financial Measures
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Non-GAAP operating income, as a % of total revenues
reconciliation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
$
|
15,512
|
|
$
|
14,479
|
|
$
|
57,710
|
|
$
|
24,502
|
Operating income, as a % of total revenues
|
|
5.4%
|
|
6.1%
|
|
6.9%
|
|
3.6%
|
Add back:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|
|
36,702
|
|
38,014
|
|
104,056
|
|
111,158
|
Non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
3,682
|
|
788
|
|
5,251
|
|
2,344
|
Transaction costs related to business combinations
|
|
1,849
|
|
|
|
2,969
|
|
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
|
$
|
57,745
|
|
$
|
53,281
|
|
$
|
169,986
|
|
$
|
138,004
|
Non-GAAP operating income, as a % of total revenues
|
|
20.1%
|
|
22.6%
|
|
20.3%
|
|
20.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net income reconciliation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
17,085
|
|
$
|
4,343
|
|
$
|
51,759
|
|
$
|
16,112
|
Add back:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|
|
36,702
|
|
38,014
|
|
104,056
|
|
111,158
|
Non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
3,682
|
|
788
|
|
5,251
|
|
2,344
|
Transaction costs related to business combinations
|
|
1,849
|
|
|
|
2,969
|
|
|
Income tax effect of above items
|
|
(16,959)
|
|
(11,109)
|
|
(40,227)
|
|
(46,549)
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
|
$
|
42,359
|
|
$
|
32,036
|
|
$
|
123,808
|
|
$
|
83,065
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net income, per diluted share, reconciliation: (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income, per diluted share
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
$
|
1.65
|
|
$
|
0.52
|
Add back:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|
|
1.15
|
|
1.24
|
|
3.31
|
|
3.62
|
Non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
0.11
|
|
0.02
|
|
0.17
|
|
0.07
|
Transaction costs related to business combinations
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
Income tax effect of above items
|
|
(0.53)
|
|
(0.36)
|
|
(1.28)
|
|
(1.51)
|
Non-GAAP net income, per diluted share
|
|
$
|
1.33
|
|
$
|
1.04
|
|
$
|
3.94
|
|
$
|
2.70
|
Shares used in calculation of GAAP and non-GAAP net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
31,077
|
|
29,848
|
|
30,703
|
|
29,713
|
Diluted
|
|
31,775
|
|
30,770
|
|
31,409
|
|
30,727
_________________________
(1) The non-GAAP net income per diluted share reconciliation is
calculated on a diluted weighted average share basis for GAAP net income
periods.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that
non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to
management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends
relating to our financial condition and results of operations.
Management uses these non-GAAP results to compare our performance to
that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining
executive incentive compensation, and for budget and planning purposes.
These measures are used in monthly financial reports prepared for
management and in quarterly financial reports presented to our Board of
Directors. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial
measures used by other companies.
These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as an
alternative to such measures determined in accordance with generally
accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The
principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they
exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded.
In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect
the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses are excluded
from the non-GAAP financial measures.
To compensate for these limitations, we present our non-GAAP financial
measures in connection with our GAAP results. We strongly urge investors
and potential investors in our securities to review the reconciliation
of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial
measures that are included in this press release (under the caption
"Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP
Financial Measures) and not to rely on any single financial measure to
evaluate our business.
We present the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press
release: non-GAAP operating income, as a percentage of total revenues
(or non-GAAP operating margin), non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net
income, per diluted share. We exclude the following items from these
non-GAAP financial measures as appropriate:
Stock-based compensation expense. Our non-GAAP financial measures
exclude stock-based compensation expense, which consists of expenses for
stock-based arrangements recorded in accordance with Accounting
Standards Codification 718, "Compensation Stock Compensation. For the
three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, stock-based compensation
expense was $36.7 million and $104.1 million, respectively, on a pre-tax
basis. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017,
stock-based compensation expense was $38.0 million and $111.2 million,
respectively, on a pre-tax basis. Stock-based compensation expense is
excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures because it is a non-cash
expense that we do not consider part of ongoing operations when
assessing our financial performance. We believe that such exclusion
facilitates the comparison of results of ongoing operations for current
and future periods with such results from past periods. For GAAP net
income periods, non-GAAP reconciliations are calculated on a diluted
weighted average share basis.
Amortization of acquired intangible assets. In accordance with
GAAP, operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangible
assets over the estimated useful lives of such assets. For the three and
nine months ended September 30, 2018, the amortization of acquired
intangible assets was $3.7 million and $5.3 million, respectively. For
the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017, the amortization of
acquired intangible assets was $0.8 million and $2.3 million,
respectively. Amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded
from our non-GAAP financial measures because it is a non-cash expense
that we do not consider part of ongoing operations when assessing our
financial performance. We believe that such exclusion facilitates
comparisons to our historical operating results and to the results of
other companies in the same industry, which have their own unique
acquisition histories.
Transaction costs related to business combinations. In accordance
with GAAP, operating expenses include transaction costs for third-party
professional services received in connection with business combinations.
As we do not acquire or dispose of businesses on a predictable basis,
the terms of each business combination are unique and can vary
significantly from other business combinations. Significant expenses can
be incurred in connection with a business combination that we would not
have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as part of our
continuing operations. For the three and nine months ended September 30,
2018, the transaction costs incurred related to business combinations
was $1.9 million and $3.0 million, respectively. There were no
transaction costs incurred related to business combinations for the
three and nine months ended September 30, 2017. Transaction costs
related to business combinations are excluded from Ultimate's non-GAAP
financial measures because it is an expense that Ultimate does not
consider part of ongoing operations when assessing our financial
performance. Ultimate believes that such exclusion facilitates
comparisons to our historical operating results and to the results of
other companies in the same industry, which have their own unique
business combination histories.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181030006068/en/