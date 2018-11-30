finanzen.net
03.01.2019 16:00
Ultimate Schedules Conference Call for Fourth Quarter, Year-End 2018 Financial Results

Ultimate Software (Nasdaq: ULTI), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions in the cloud, will be hosting a conference call on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss our financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end of 2018.

Forward-looking information about future company performance may be discussed during the teleconference call. This call is open to the public and will be hosted by Scott Scherr, CEO, president, and founder, and Felicia Alvaro, CFO, executive vice president, and treasurer. The call will be audiocast live at www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/38217.

Participants should access this site 10 minutes before the start of the call. Windows Media Player software is required to listen and can be downloaded from the site. The call will be available for replay at the same Web address at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on the day of the call.

Ultimates press release for our 2018 fourth-quarter and year-end financial results will be available after 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on February 5, 2019, on our website at www.ultimatesoftware.com/PR/Financial-Releases.

About Ultimate Software

Ultimate is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital management solutions, with more than 40 million people records in the Ultimate cloud. Our award-winning UltiPro delivers HR, payroll, talent, time management, employee sentiment analysis, and HR service delivery solutions that connect people with the information they need to work more effectively. Founded in 1990, Ultimate is headquartered in Weston, Florida, and employs approximately 5,000 professionals. In 2018, Ultimate ranked #3 on Fortunes prestigious 100 Best Companies to Work For list, our seventh consecutive year in the top 25; #1 on its Best Workplaces in Technology list for the third year in a row; #1 on its 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials list, our second year at the top; and #1 on its 100 Best Workplaces for Women list. Also in 2018, Customer Sales and Service World Awards identified Ultimate as having the #1 Customer Service Department of the Year, and PEOPLE magazine ranked Ultimate #3 on its 50 Companies That Care list. In 2017, Forbes ranked Ultimate #7 on its list of 100 Most Innovative Growth Companies. Ultimate has approximately 4,500 customers with employees in 160 countries, including Bloomin Brands, Culligan International, Feeding America, Red Roof Inn, SUBWAY, Texas Roadhouse, and Yamaha Corporation of America. More information on Ultimates products and services for people management can be found at www.ultimatesoftware.com.

UltiPro is a registered trademark of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

