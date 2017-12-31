Ultimate Software Hosts Annual "Connections Customer Conference with Almost 4,000 HCM Professionals, Partners, and Analysts

Ultimate Software (Nasdaq: ULTI), a leading provider of human capital
management (HCM) solutions in the cloud, announced today that nearly
4,000 HR and business professionals, partners, and industry analysts
from across North America and the world attended this years
Connections, Ultimates annual customer and partner conference, held
March 13-15 at the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Resort.
This years Connections theme was "New Perspectives, and the three-day
conference offered more than 75 breakout sessions and workshops to help
customers enhance their employees experience with UltiPro, network with
their peers, and learn about upcoming changes that will impact the HR
profession. At the conferences opening session, Chief Technology
Officer Adam Rogers and Vice President of Products Martin Hartshorne
showcased some of Ultimates latest innovations, including:
-
Xander: Ultimates "People First AI platform, Xander, powers
unique innovations with natural language processing and
machine-learning technology. Ultimate demonstrated a live example of
Xanders capabilities within UltiPro Perception, the industrys
leading sentiment analysis solution. UltiPro Perception enables
managers to understand employee feedback by analyzing opened-ended
survey responses, determining themes, and providing real-time
analytics on the areas and actions that will help enhance the employee
experience and improve performance.
-
Workforce Management: UltiPro Workforce Management offers
effortless time and scheduling solutions that contribute to a more
productive, engaging work experience. UltiPro Workforce Management is
made up of two products, UltiPro Time and UltiPro Scheduling. The
solutions offer a convenient, flexible employee experience, with easy
access to common functions, including mobile-app access for clocking
in and out, shift swapping, and requesting or approving PTO. An
intuitive manager dashboard aids in faster scheduling and smarter
planning and includes an overview of key labor metrics and analytics,
important data, templates, and libraries, as well as integration with
UltiPros time clocks.
-
Benefits Prime: UltiPro Benefits Prime offers a modern and
easy-to-use decision-support experience for an organizations entire
workforce, making it easier than ever to view benefits options,
compare plans, and have a better understanding of available choices.
With a record number of HR, payroll, and talent management professionals
attending the conference, Connections 2018 featured opportunities for
global customers to expand their knowledge of Ultimates technology and
solutions, gain insight into HR and payroll issues and trends, learn
from hands-on training, collaborate with other UltiPro users, and
interact closely with company leadership and industry influencers.
"Being here, and spending time at Connections, is a window into the
culture of Ultimate and their employees sense of pride, said Jordana
Kammerud, chief human resources officer at Core-Mark. "We at Core-Mark
are equally focused on our family-oriented culture, with a more than
100-year heritage of caring for our people. Because of our shared
people-first values, I am excited to invest in the partnership with
Ultimate for the long term. I know that if Ultimate is dedicated to its
people, Ultimate will also be dedicated to our people.
Keynote speakers for this years conference also included Scott Scherr,
Ultimates chief executive officer, president, and founder; as well as:
-
Robin Roberts, co-anchor of ABCs Good Morning America,
who spoke on the importance of exploringand embracingnew
perspectives in life, citing her own wide-ranging career path, from
aspiring athlete to Nashville radio host to sportscaster to news
anchor.
-
John OLeary,
national best-selling author and speaker,
who described his strategies for overcoming personal challenges, and
highlighted the importance of gratitude and seeking ways to help
others.
Ultimate also presented its annual Innovation Awards, recognizing
customers that have demonstrated extraordinary business results or HCM
innovation with UltiPro in the past year. Each category within the
Innovation Awards highlights a customer or customers that have excelled
in a particular area of HCM through its partnership with Ultimate. The
following Ultimate customers received 2018 Innovation Awards:
-
Pekin Insurance won in the category of Innovation Evangelist
for using UltiPro Learning to facilitate an enterprise-wide initiative
to modernize the way the company does business in its industry.
-
Dacotah Banks won in the category of Innovation Evangelist for
using insight from UltiPro Perception to unlock organizational
performance.
-
Wajax Corporation received the award for Services Partnership
for transforming the companys HR function from a purely transactional
role to a valued member of the companys leadership team through its
close partnership with Ultimates support team.
-
Silverado Senior Living was the
Business Impact winner
for using real-time, detailed people analytics to drive business
decisions, saving $3 million over 12 months.
-
Telecare Corporation won in
the category of Business
Impact for taking advantage of UltiPro Recruiting to uncover the best
local talent in some of the most remote areas of the country, and to
control administrative headcount.
-
Red Roof Inn won the award for People First for using UltiPro
Performance Management to better understand the needs and abilities of
each individual employee, and provide the specific tools necessary for
success.
-
Progrexion won the award for HR Excellence for achieving a high
level of UltiPro adoption among all employees, with far-reaching
benefits for employee engagement and satisfaction.
-
Steel Technologies was the Best UltiPro Rollout category winner
for its fast and smooth transition to UltiPro that helped align its
workplace culture with its mission.
-
Steel and Pipe Supply Company won the award for
Transformational HCM Leadership for the companys early adoption and
dramatic success using UltiPros leading-edge products to drive a
high-performance culture.
In addition, representatives from the industry analyst and influencer
community presented at Connections on HCM strategies and trends, and
were on hand throughout the conference to interact with attendees.
As a thank you to customers for their lifelong partnership and support,
Ultimate also hosted a Customer Appreciation Party featuring a concert
by "The Peoples Superstar, American country-music singer Kenny
Chesney.
"The Connections conference is not only an opportunity to thank and
honor our customers, but also to celebrate the relationships that are
transforming the world of HR, said Scott Scherr, Ultimates CEO,
president, and founder. "By listening to and collaborating with our
customers, were able to design products and services that make their
work livesand the lives of their employeeseasier and more satisfying.
We all share a philosophy of providing the best experience possible for
our respective customers, and by always putting people first, were
giving energy to organizational performance and innovation.
About Ultimate Software
Ultimate is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital management
solutions, with more than 37 million people records in the Ultimate
cloud. Ultimates award-winning UltiPro delivers HR, payroll, talent,
and time and labor management solutions that connect people with the
information they need to work more effectively. Founded in 1990,
Ultimate is headquartered in Weston, Florida, and employs more than
4,200 professionals. In 2018, Ultimate ranked #3 on Fortunes 100
Best Companies to Work For list, its seventh consecutive year in the
top 25, and #1 on Fortunes Best Workplaces in Technology list
for the third year in a row. In 2017, Ultimate ranked #7 on Forbes list
of 100 Most Innovative Growth Companies; #2 on Peoples 50
Companies That Care list; and the National Customer Service
Association named Ultimate Service Organization of the Year in
the Large Business category. Ultimate has more than 4,100 customers with
employees in 160 countries, including Bloomin Brands, Culligan
International, Feeding America, Major League Baseball, Red Roof Inn,
SUBWAY, Texas Roadhouse, and Yamaha Corporation of America. More
information on Ultimates products and services for people management
can be found at www.ultimatesoftware.com.
UltiPro is a registered trademark of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.
All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective
owners.
Follow Ultimate Software on Twitter: www.twitter.com/UltimateHCM
and on LinkedIn: http://linkd.in/UltimateHCM
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180323005404/en/