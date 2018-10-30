Ultimate Software (Nasdaq: ULTI), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions in the cloud, announced today that it is ranked #1 on this years Best Workplaces for Women list by Fortune and Great Place to Work. Rankings consider survey feedback from more than 540,000 employees at organizations throughout the United States. Results also serve to reward company cultures where women have equally great experiences, access to programs, and opportunities for career development as employees of other genders.

"Ultimate recognizes the pivotal role women play every day, as people and professionals, and how their pioneering work and achievements have impacted our lives throughout history, said Vivian Maza, chief people officer at Ultimate. "When we started Ultimate 28 years ago, there were four of us, including two women. Together, we set out to foster and protect a culture that cared for and respected all people, while providing opportunities for continued growth and innovation. Today, were more than 5,000 strong, committed to building the best HR technology and serving our colleagues, customers, and communities across the globe.

Women comprise about half of Ultimates total workforce and hold nearly 50% of frontline manager positions across the company. Employees are encouraged to join Women in Leadership (WIL), one of Ultimates companywide Communities of Interest that promote inclusivity, equality, respect, and care for all individuals. Aligning with Ultimates "People First core philosophy, WIL offers Ultimates women in all roles and at all job levels an outlet to learn, connect, and succeed through a variety of networking, social, and community service events, all designed around the theme of "Believe to Achieve.

To help develop the next generation of female leaders, Ultimate and WIL offer the annual Athena Scholarship, awarding two college scholarships of up to $20,000 each to graduating daughters of Ultimate employees, as well as rising seniors graduating high school next year. The scholarships are awarded to young women pursuing studies in tech-based fields (such as computer science, engineering, programming, user experience and test programming, and user experience design) or demonstrating superior leadership skills in their school and/or community, with the potential to become future leaders.

Ultimate continues to expand its support and care for employees, within the workplace and beyond its walls. Last year, Ultimate added coverage for infertility treatments as part of the companys healthcare plan, which already includes 100% employer-paid medical, dental, and vision premiums for all employees and their families (including same-sex married couples). As part of its comprehensive benefits package, Ultimate also offers employees paid maternity and adoption leave (10 weeks each), as well as paid paternity leave (4 weeks); unlimited PTO throughout the year; $300 annually (per child) to help parents cover costs of their childrens extracurricular activities; and such onsite benefits as access to private "Mommy Rooms for nursing women.

In determining final rankings on the Best Workplaces for Women list, Great Place to Work analyzed anonymous Trust Index survey responses from women across the United States. Employees evaluated their organizations in more than 50 areas, including the extent to which employees, particularly women, trust managers and company leadership, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie exists among teams.

