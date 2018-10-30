Ultimate Software (Nasdaq: ULTI), a leading provider of human capital
management (HCM) solutions in the cloud, announced today that it is
ranked #1 on this years Best Workplaces for Women list by
Fortune and Great Place to Work. Rankings consider survey feedback from
more than 540,000 employees at organizations throughout the United
States. Results also serve to reward company cultures where women have
equally great experiences, access to programs, and opportunities for
career development as employees of other genders.
"Ultimate recognizes the pivotal role women play every day, as people
and professionals, and how their pioneering work and achievements have
impacted our lives throughout history, said Vivian Maza, chief people
officer at Ultimate. "When we started Ultimate 28 years ago, there were
four of us, including two women. Together, we set out to foster and
protect a culture that cared for and respected all people, while
providing opportunities for continued growth and innovation. Today,
were more than 5,000 strong, committed to building the best HR
technology and serving our colleagues, customers, and communities across
the globe.
Women comprise about half of Ultimates total workforce and hold nearly
50% of frontline manager positions across the company. Employees are
encouraged to join Women in Leadership (WIL), one of Ultimates
companywide Communities of Interest that promote inclusivity, equality,
respect, and care for all individuals. Aligning with Ultimates "People
First core philosophy, WIL offers Ultimates women in all roles and at
all job levels an outlet to learn, connect, and succeed through a
variety of networking, social, and community service events, all
designed around the theme of "Believe to Achieve.
To help develop the next generation of female leaders, Ultimate and WIL
offer the annual Athena Scholarship, awarding two college scholarships
of up to $20,000 each to graduating daughters of Ultimate employees, as
well as rising seniors graduating high school next year. The
scholarships are awarded to young women pursuing studies in tech-based
fields (such as computer science, engineering, programming, user
experience and test programming, and user experience
design) or demonstrating superior leadership skills in their school
and/or community, with the potential to become future leaders.
Ultimate continues to expand its support and care for employees, within
the workplace and beyond its walls. Last year, Ultimate added coverage
for infertility treatments as part of the companys healthcare plan,
which already includes 100% employer-paid medical, dental, and vision
premiums for all employees and their families (including same-sex
married couples). As part of its comprehensive benefits package,
Ultimate also offers employees paid maternity and adoption leave (10
weeks each), as well as paid paternity leave (4 weeks); unlimited PTO
throughout the year; $300 annually (per child) to help parents cover
costs of their childrens extracurricular activities; and such onsite
benefits as access to private "Mommy Rooms for nursing women.
In determining final rankings on the Best Workplaces for Women
list, Great Place to Work analyzed anonymous Trust Index survey
responses from women across the United States. Employees evaluated their
organizations in more than 50 areas, including the extent to which
employees, particularly women, trust managers and company leadership,
the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace
decisions, and how much camaraderie exists among teams.
