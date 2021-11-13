  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Trading Masters: Das Börsenspiel des Jahres +++ Preise im Wert von über 60.000  +++ Exklusive Trader-Schulungen +++ Kostenlos anmelden!-w-
13.11.2021 06:22

UMC Leads Semiconductor Foundries in the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI)

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303)("UMC) today announced it has been selected again for the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI)s World Index, marking the companys 14th consecutive year of inclusion. In addition, UMC has also been named a constituent of the Emerging Markets Index.

UMC achieved the highest overall score among semiconductor foundry constituents and performed especially well in the environmental dimension. Of the 23 criteria, the company has the highest scores in the semiconductor sector for 12 criteria, and scored full marks for 8 criteria, including operational eco-efficiency, product stewardship, materiality, and human capital development. The DJSI World represents the top 10% of 2,500 publicly listed enterprises evaluated every year based on their sustainability performance, while the DJSI Emerging Markets constituents are chosen from 800 companies.

SC Chien, UMCs co-president and co-chair of the Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) Steering Committee, said, "We are very pleased to be once again selected for the DJSI, marking our 14th consecutive year of inclusion. To be selected from an increasingly competitive pool is not an easy achievement, and the recognition reflects the commitment and dedication of UMC employees at all levels. As a global corporate citizen, UMC strives to balance business growth with our environmental, social, and corporate governance responsibilities. We will continue to embed ESG principles in our corporate strategy with the ultimate goal of leaving a positive footprint on our communities and environment.

In June this year, the company became the first semiconductor foundry to pledge net zero emissions by 2050, and it plans to reach its target through actively reducing carbon emissions, moving towards 100% renewable energy usage, and investing in net-zero carbon technology. Since 2010, UMC has been implementing a multi-phase resource conservation and environmental protection plan. The current phase, which runs from 2020 to 2025, aims to achieve 15% water saving, 15% electricity saving, 25% waste reduction, and 65% reduction in fluorine-containing greenhouse gases. In addition, in the spirit of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Partnership for the Goals, UMC plans to work with its suppliers to build a low carbon supply chain, aiming to cut carbon emissions by 20% and raising renewables to 20% of total power usage by 2030. More than 500 suppliers have expressed support for this initiative.

Launched in 1999, the DJSI are a family of benchmarks for investors who wish to integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios. Created jointly by S&P Dow Jones Indices and SAM, the DJSI combines the experience of an established index provider with the expertise of a specialist in sustainable investing to select the most sustainable companies from across 61 industries.

About UMC

UMC (NYSE: UMC, TWSE: 2303) is a leading global semiconductor foundry company. The company provides high quality IC fabrication services, focusing on logic and various specialty technologies to serve all major sectors of the electronics industry. UMCs comprehensive IC processing technologies and manufacturing solutions include Logic/Mixed-Signal, embedded High-Voltage, embedded Non-Volatile-Memory, RFSOI and BCD etc. Most of UMC's 12-in & 8-inch fabs with its core R&D are located in Taiwan, with additional ones throughout Asia. UMC has a total of 12 fabs in production with close to 800,000 wafers per month (8-inch equivalent) combined capacity, and all of them are certified with IATF-16949 automotive quality standard. UMC is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, plus local offices in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, and Singapore, with 19,500 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://www.umc.com.

Note from UMC Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in the foregoing announcement are forward-looking within the meaning of the U.S. Federal Securities laws, including statements about introduction of new services and technologies, future outsourcing, competition, wafer capacity, business relationships and market conditions. Investors are cautioned that actual events and results could differ materially from these statements as a result of a variety of factors, including conditions in the overall semiconductor market and economy; acceptance and demand for products from UMC; and technological and development risks. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in UMCs filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. UMC does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Nachrichten zu United Microelectronics Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr United Microelectronics News
RSS Feed
United Microelectronics zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu United Microelectronics Corp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene United Microelectronics News

04.11.21UMC Reports Sales for October 2021
21.10.21Is United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
28.10.21United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
09.11.21Is United Microelectronics (UMC) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Weitere United Microelectronics News
Werbung

Trading-News

DAX in Rekordstimmung: So können sich Anleger positionieren
Salzgitter arbeitet wieder in schwarzen Zahlen
DZ BANK - Öl & Gas im Preisrausch - wohin geht die Rohstoff-Reise?
Vontobel: Metaverseum - ist es Mega? Ist es das nächste große Investment-Ding oder eine lächerliche virtuelle Vision?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Noch wenige Plätze frei: Solidvest verlost 25.000 Euro unter nächsten 100 Neukunden
20 Jahre IPConcept - 20 Fakten und Stimmen zum Jubiläum
Schwerpunkt der Woche: So gut wie Gold
Bit Capital startet zwei Krypto-Fonds
Geldpolitik vs. Inflation?
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur United Microelectronics-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

United Microelectronics Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Aktien, Krypto, ETF  so kapiert Ihr die verrückte Börse
Vereinzelt wird schon rationiert, damit nicht Einzelne ganze Warengruppen aufkaufen
Black Friday: Diese Deals gibt es bereits jetzt
So sparen Sie am Black Friday bei Staubsaugern und Saugrobotern
Die Luxus-Aktien  So profitieren Anleger vom Megatrend

News von

Siemens Energy, Bayer und Allianz: Drei DAX-Aktien nach Zahlen im Anlage-Check
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Anleger hoffen auf 737-Order für Boeing
DAX-Chartanalyse: Die Nachfrage beginnt schon früh
Europa scheint keinen starken Euro mehr haben zu wollen
Siemens-Aktie nach Zahlen: Buschs Premiere bringt Gewinnsprung - Dividende angehoben

Heute im Fokus

DAX: Kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- US-Handel endet grün -- J&J teilt sich auf -- Musk verkauft Tesla-Aktien -- Telekom: Durchwachsenes Q3 -- Lufthansa, VW, Knorr-Bremse, Deutsche Wohnen im Fokus

GlaxoSmithKline und Vir vermelden Studienerfolg mit COVID-19-Behandlung. Hapag-Lloyd erwartet auch 2022 Transportengpässe - Gewinn verzehnfacht. Pirelli erhöht erneut Umsatzprognose. Richemont steigert Umsatz klar über Vorkrisenniveau. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank wird noch zuversichtlicher für 2021. Deutsche Euroshop bestätigt Prognose. Fortum verdient im dritten Quartal mehr.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 45 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 45 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 45 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die smartesten Städte Deutschlands
Das sind die smartesten Städte in Deutschland
Hier ist das Wohnen für Studierende am teuersten
Das sind die elf teuersten deutschen Studentenstädte
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie angesichts der steigenden Corona-Inzidenz für eine Impfpflicht?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen