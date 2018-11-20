Perion
Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) announced today that Undertone,
a leader in cross-platform synchronized digital marketing for the
worlds most prominent brands, was named one of the Best Places to Work
in New York City. Crains New York Business launched the
pioneering recognition program in 2007, and today, it is a joint effort
of Crains New York Business and Best Companies Group. The annual
list is created based on confidential employee survey responses and a
separate survey of employers. The companies on the list span a wide
range of industries and share a commitment to creating a supportive,
collegial and empowering workplace.
"At Undertone, our people are core to our success, and we have made it a
priority to create and cultivate an environment where our uniquely
talented team can grow and thrive, said Mike Pallad, President of
Undertone. "We are honored to be recognized by the Crains team
once again as one of the best places to work in New York City. This
recognition is a true testament to the work of our amazing human
resources team, which has worked tirelessly to create a culture where
employees are valued, heard and respected. The strength of our people
manifests itself into the inspiring work we do for our clients and we
look forward to growing this team in 2019.
This is Undertones seventh recognition from Crains. Founded in 2002,
Undertone has been at the forefront of the technology that drives where
and how ads are displayed. Its synchronized digital branding
platform creates powerful consistent messaging for todays most
digitally savvy brands. Undertone was selected due to the responses
reviewed on its employee surveys that focused on workplace policies,
practices, systems and demographics, as well as overall experience.
Appropriately, 40% of new hires at Undertone in 2018 were a direct
result of employee referrals.
Key new Undertone initiatives include:
-
Peer Pods: These intimate feedback loops are fluid sessions in which
managers meet with employees in order to get a sense of whats working
day-to-day and what needs improvement.
-
ULead: Supplemented by Peer Pods, ULead is a new management training
initiative, empowering team leaders with leverage new ideas and
techniques learned from other managers.
-
Wellness Wednesdays: Once a month event offering employees free
wellness sessions such as yoga and meditation.
-
Undertone Cares: A giving back program for the Undertone offices
charity of choice. This year, employees in the NY office chose
Operation Backpack, donating hundreds of school supplies for children
going into the new school year.
"I have worked at several tech companies over the course of my career
and it has always been my mission to build a solid HR infrastructure
within companies that have growth potential, said Louise Peddell, VP of
Human Resources at Undertone. "I knew there was something special when I
joined Undertone and the passion and pride for the work that they do is
palpable. We have a lot of fun here, and it shows! In light of this
recognition, I am extremely proud of my team for their laser focus on
developing new initiatives and programs in order to foster the energy
and passion for creativity that is so evident and contagious. Looking
ahead, we will continue to work across teams to generate new programs
and amazing opportunities for our cultures constant growth and
evolution.
In early 2019, Undertone will house its significant workforce expansion
in a brand-new office space at One World Trade Center. This is an
important step in further establishing itself as a people-driven
technology company where employees work as a cohesive unit to move the
company forward. Joining the ranks of Conde Nast, GroundTruth, and
Infosys Technologies, Undertone will move from its current office on
Madison Avenue in Midtown, into the new space in downtown Manhattan.
Crains New York Business will publish the numerical rankings
online at www.crainsnewyork.com
and in Crains New York Business print edition on December 3,
2018.
Companies across all five boroughs participated in the two-part survey
process to determine the Best Places to Work in New York City. The first
part (25% of the ranking) consisted of evaluating each nominated
organizations workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and
demographics. The second part (75% of the ranking) involved an employee
survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores
determined the top companies and the final ranking.
For more information on the Best Places to Work in New York City
program, visit www.BestPlacesToWorkNYC.com.
About Undertone:
Undertone, a division of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI), sits at the
intersection of creative, data, and distribution, delivering
award-winning creative experiences for the worlds leading brands.
Through its synchronized digital branding solution, Undertone delivers
cohesive stories that reach consumers across the most important
touchpoints, screens, and platforms. Undertones solution eliminates
fragmentation and ensures brand messaging is synchronized and perfectly
aligned with campaign KPIsalways with beautiful creative and in
brand-safe environments. Learn more at www.undertone.com.
About Perion Network Ltd.:
Perion is a global technology company that delivers advertising
solutions to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing
data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and
a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. More information
about Perion may be found at www.perion.com.
Follow Perion on Twitter @perionnetwork.
About Crains New York Business:
For more than 25 years, Crains New York Business has been the
award-winning news source for New Yorks business leaders, telling the
story of the New York economy, while serving as a voice and advocate for
the citys business community. Reporting through the prism of business,
Crains helps its readers stay on top of the inner workings of New
Yorks economic and political ecosystem, by uncovering new business
opportunities and creating connections with the broader New York
business community at our events, online, in print and through our
newsletters.
About Best Companies Group:
Best Companies Group (BCG) is dedicated to establishing "Best Places to
Work, "Best Companies and "Best Employers programs to identify and
recognize workplaces that nurture a superior level of employee
satisfaction and engagement. BCG researches the dynamics and
characteristics of employers in numerous geographic regions and
industries, both nationally and internationally, and then produces
annual "Best lists of the organizations that are leading the way in
defining the employee experience of the 21st century.
Forward Looking Statements:
This press release contains historical information and forward-looking
statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the business, financial condition and
results of operations of Perion. The words "will, "believe, "expect,
"intend, "plan, "should and similar expressions are intended to
identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current
views, assumptions and expectations of Perion with respect to future
events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could
cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Perion to be
materially different from any future results, performance or
achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking
statements, or financial information, including, among others, the
failure to realize the anticipated benefits of companies and businesses
we acquired and may acquire in the future, risks entailed in integrating
the companies and businesses we acquire, including employee retention
and customer acceptance; the risk that such transactions will divert
management and other resources from the ongoing operations of the
business or otherwise disrupt the conduct of those businesses, potential
litigation associated with such transactions, and general risks
associated with the business of Perion including intense and frequent
changes in the markets in which the businesses operate and in general
economic and business conditions, loss of key customers, unpredictable
sales cycles, competitive pressures, market acceptance of new products,
inability to meet efficiency and cost reduction objectives, changes in
business strategy and various other factors, whether referenced or not
referenced in this press release. Various other risks and uncertainties
may affect Perion and its results of operations, as described in reports
filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from
time to time, including its annual report on Form 20-F for the year
ended December 31, 2017 filed with the SEC on March 27, 2018. Perion
does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking
statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181120005450/en/