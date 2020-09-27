  • Suche
07.04.2021 13:45

UNFI Launches Innovative E-commerce Solution to Expand Distribution Options for Emerging Suppliers

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI), today announced the launch of Community Marketplace by UNFI, a business-to-business digital e-commerce solution for emerging brands looking to expand distribution with UNFI customers. Community Marketplace modernizes the way brands interact with grocery wholesalers by allowing thousands of emerging products not currently available at UNFI distribution centers to be ordered on UNFIs Easy Options website and shipped directly to retail customers across the United States.

Through this virtual marketplace, suppliers gain immediate access to UNFIs digital infrastructure to promote and sell their products to UNFIs broad customer base. Approved suppliers keep complete control of their inventory, order management, pricing, and shipping charges while attaining trial for possible traditional distribution expansion in the UNFI network. In turn, UNFI customers gain access to an even broader assortment of unique and local items with flexible order sizes and the convenience of ordering from multiple sources online in one place. Businesses looking to become an approved Community Marketplace supplier can apply at https://unfieasyoptions.com/about-community-marketplace.

"Access to the largest assortment of available items is an area of increasing importance to our customers, and Community Marketplace delivers on this need while giving brands an easy-to-use platform to gain the speed, scale, and agility to win in todays marketplace, said Tom Kraus, vice president of e-commerce at UNFI. "By fully integrating Community Marketplace with our Easy Options website, we now have an industry leading tool for our customers to better connect with suppliers to provide their local communities with the widest variety of on-trend and emerging natural and conventional products.

UNFI Easy Options is available to a variety of businesses, including independent grocery retailers, convenience stores, natural food and supplement stores, and restaurants. Through the website, customers of all sizes have access to over 20,000 grocery and wellness items that are fulfilled from UNFIs distribution network without minimum order sizes, order frequency requirements, or membership fees. Currently, hundreds of Community Marketplace SKUs are available through the Easy Options site, but with strong interest from the supplier community, customers should check back often as the variety of products will continue to grow as more vendors participate in this innovative distribution outlet.

About United Natural Foods

UNFI is North America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers and food service customers. By providing this deeper 'full-store' selection and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Today, UNFI is the largest publicly traded grocery distributor in the United States. To learn more about how UNFI is Moving Food Forward, visit www.unfi.com.

12.03.21
United Natural Foods: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen (finanzen.net)
08.03.21
Ausblick: United Natural Foods legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
31.01.21
Januar 2021: So schätzen Experten die United Natural Foods-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
10.12.20
United Natural Foods legte Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
07.12.20
Ausblick: United Natural Foods veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
25.11.20
Erste Schätzungen: United Natural Foods gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
30.09.20
United Natural Foods: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
27.09.20
Ausblick: United Natural Foods stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

02.08.2019United Natural Foods UnderperformBMO Capital Markets
06.06.2019United Natural Foods SellPivotal Research Group
07.03.2019United Natural Foods SellPivotal Research Group
11.12.2018United Natural Foods HoldPivotal Research Group
26.10.2018United Natural Foods SellPivotal Research Group
16.05.2017United Natural Foods BuyLoop Capital
07.01.2016United Natural Foods BuyStandpoint Research
07.08.2015United Natural Foods Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
28.07.2015United Natural Foods BuyCanaccord Adams
21.07.2015United Natural Foods BuyCanaccord Adams
11.12.2018United Natural Foods HoldPivotal Research Group
16.01.2018United Natural Foods Equal WeightBarclays Capital
14.09.2016United Natural Foods Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
07.06.2016United Natural Foods HoldStandpoint Research
01.03.2016United Natural Foods NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
02.08.2019United Natural Foods UnderperformBMO Capital Markets
06.06.2019United Natural Foods SellPivotal Research Group
07.03.2019United Natural Foods SellPivotal Research Group
26.10.2018United Natural Foods SellPivotal Research Group
07.06.2018United Natural Foods SellPivotal Research Group

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für United Natural Foods Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Meistgelesene United Natural Foods News

08.03.21Ausblick: United Natural Foods legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
12.03.21United Natural Foods: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen
26.03.21Zacks.com featured highlights include: ArcelorMittal. Korea Electric Power. United Natural Foods. ASE Technology Holding and TTM Technologies
17.03.21Should Value Investors Buy United Natural Foods (UNFI) Stock?
10.03.21United Natural Foods (UNFI) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
10.03.21Why United Natural Foods Stock Jumped Today
12.03.21Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: J.M. Smucker Co. Lamb Weston. Hain Celestial. Campbell Soup and United Natural Foods
11.03.21United Natural Foods (UNFI) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
06.04.21Is United Natural Foods (UNFI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Weitere United Natural Foods News
