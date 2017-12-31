Unico American Corporation Announces Conclusion of Strategic Alternatives Review Process

Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ: UNAM) ("Unico or the "Company) today announced its Board of Directors has concluded its previously announced formal review of strategic alternatives for the Company. Following a comprehensive process, the Board of Directors determined that it was in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders to execute on the Companys existing business plans. In connection with the conclusion of its review, the Special Committee of the Board of Directors has informed its financial advisor that its engagement for such review has terminated.

Headquartered in Calabasas, California, Unico is an insurance holding company that underwrites property and casualty insurance through its insurance company subsidiary; provides property, casualty and health insurance through its agency subsidiaries; and through its other subsidiaries provides insurance premium financing and membership association services. Unico has conducted the majority of its operations through its subsidiary Crusader Insurance Company since 1985. For more information concerning Crusader Insurance Company, please visit the Crusaders website at www.crusaderinsurance.com.

