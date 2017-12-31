Unico American Corporation Announces Conclusion of Strategic Alternatives Review Process

Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ: UNAM) ("Unico or the "Company)
today announced its Board of Directors has concluded its previously
announced formal review of strategic alternatives for the Company.
Following a comprehensive process, the Board of Directors determined
that it was in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders to
execute on the Companys existing business plans. In connection with the
conclusion of its review, the Special Committee of the Board of
Directors has informed its financial advisor that its engagement for
such review has terminated.
About Unico
Headquartered in Calabasas, California, Unico is an insurance holding
company that underwrites property and casualty insurance through its
insurance company subsidiary; provides property, casualty and health
insurance through its agency subsidiaries; and through its other
subsidiaries provides insurance premium financing and membership
association services. Unico has conducted the majority of its operations
through its subsidiary Crusader Insurance Company since 1985. For more
information concerning Crusader Insurance Company, please visit the
Crusaders website at www.crusaderinsurance.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements
as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements are subject
to the safe harbors created thereby. These statements, which may be
identified by words or phrases such as "anticipate, "appear,
"believe, "estimate, "expect, "intend, "plan, "predict, "will,
"may, "likely, "future, "should, "could, and "would and similar
words, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition,
any statements that refer to projections of the Companys future
financial performance, trends in its businesses, or other
characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking
statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180130006395/en/