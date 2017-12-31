Unico American Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results

Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ "UNAM) ("Unico, the "Company),
announced today its consolidated financial results for the three and
twelve months ended December 31, 2017. For the three months ended
December 31, 2017, revenues were $9.3 million and net loss was $2.8
million ($0.52 diluted loss per share) compared with revenues of $9.0
million and net income of $0.6 million ($0.11 diluted earnings per
share) for the three months ended December 31, 2016. For the twelve
months ended December 31, 2017, revenues were $36.8 million and net loss
was $8.7 million ($1.64 diluted loss per share) compared with revenue of
$35.3 million and net loss of $1.4 million ($0.26 diluted loss per
share) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016.
Stockholders equity was $59.9 million as of December 31, 2017, or
$11.30 per common share including net unrealized after-tax investment
losses of $0.2 million, compared to stockholders equity of $68.9
million as of December 31, 2016, or $12.98 per common share including
net unrealized after-tax investment gains of $0.008 million.
"While we realized a loss during our fourth quarter, we also experienced
improving trends in both loss ratios and investment yields, and we
assigned top priority to the achievement of immediate, less speculative
results, said Cary L. Cheldin, Unicos President and Chief Executive
Officer. "To achieve those results, we have realigned priorities,
focusing our attention on the improvement of loss ratios and the
reduction of expenses. In fact, loss ratios improved during the quarter
and we expect continued improvement as increased rates and a refined
risk selection process both take hold. It is important to note that over
three quarters of our net loss during the quarter was due to adjustments
from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The management team and I are
excited about the opportunities ahead of us and we are optimistic about
our future.
About Unico
Headquartered in Calabasas, California, Unico is an insurance holding
company that underwrites property and casualty insurance through its
insurance company subsidiary; provides property, casualty and health
insurance through its agency subsidiaries; and through its other
subsidiaries provides insurance premium financing and membership
association services. Unico has conducted the majority of its operations
through its subsidiary, Crusader Insurance Company, since 1985. For more
information concerning Crusader Insurance Company, please visit the
Crusaders Web site at www.crusaderinsurance.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking
statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
of 1995 and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements are
subject to the safe harbors created thereby. These statements, which may
be identified by words or phrases such as "anticipate, "appear,
"believe, "estimate, "expect, "intend, "plan, "predict, "will,
"may, "likely, "future, "should, "could, and "would and similar
words, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition,
any statements that refer to projections of the Companys future
financial performance, trends in its businesses, or other
characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking
statements.
The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current
expectations of the Companys management based on available information
and involve certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond
the control of the Company. Such risks and uncertainties could cause
actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these
forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to
differ materially include, among others: failure to meet minimum capital
and surplus requirements; vulnerability to significant catastrophic
property loss; a change in accounting standards issued by the Financial
Accounting Standards Board; ability to adjust claims accurately;
insufficiency of loss and loss adjustment expense reserves to cover
future losses; changes in federal or state tax laws; ability to realize
deferred tax assets; ability to accurately underwrite risks and charge
adequate premium; ability to obtain reinsurance or collect from
reinsurers; losses in excess of reinsurance limits; extensive regulation
and legislative changes; reliance on subsidiaries to satisfy
obligations; downgrade in financial strength rating by A.M. Best;
changes in interest rates; investments subject to credit, prepayment and
other risks; geographic concentration; reliance on independent insurance
agents and brokers; insufficient reserve for doubtful accounts;
litigation; enforceability of exclusions and limitations in policies;
reliance on information technology systems; ability to prevent or detect
acts of fraud with disclosure controls and procedures; change in general
economic conditions; dependence on key personnel; ability to attract,
develop and retain employees and maintain appropriate staffing levels;
insolvency, financial difficulties, or default in performance of
obligations by parties with significant contracts or relationships;
ability to effectively compete; maximization of long-term value and no
focus on short-term earnings expectations; control by a small number of
shareholders; failure to maintain effective system of internal controls;
and difficulty in effecting a change of control or sale of any
subsidiaries.
Except as may be required by law, the Company
undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to
reflect new information or events or circumstances after the date hereof
or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
|
|
|
|
|
|
UNICO AMERICAN CORPORATION
|
AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31
|
|
December 31
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Investments
|
|
|
|
|
Available-for-sale:
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed maturities, at fair value (amortized cost: December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2017 $58,153; December 31, 2016 $19,092)
|
|
$
|
57,849
|
|
|
$
|
19,104
|
Held-to-maturity:
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed maturities, at amortized cost (fair value: December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2017 $28,098; December 31, 2016 $61,280)
|
|
|
28,098
|
|
|
|
61,280
|
Short-term investments, at fair value
|
|
|
10,440
|
|
|
|
10,205
|
Total Investments
|
|
|
96,387
|
|
|
|
90,589
|
Cash and restricted cash
|
|
|
774
|
|
|
|
13,497
|
Accrued investment income
|
|
|
491
|
|
|
|
186
|
Receivables, net
|
|
|
6,006
|
|
|
|
6,008
|
Reinsurance recoverable:
|
|
|
|
|
Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses
|
|
|
127
|
|
|
|
261
|
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses
|
|
|
8,394
|
|
|
|
9,521
|
Deferred policy acquisition costs
|
|
|
4,163
|
|
|
|
4,432
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
10,015
|
|
|
|
10,283
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
3,381
|
|
|
|
1,177
|
Other assets
|
|
|
561
|
|
|
|
2,268
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
130,299
|
|
|
$
|
138,222
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses
|
|
$
|
49,077
|
|
|
$
|
47,056
|
Unearned premiums
|
|
|
18,768
|
|
|
|
19,375
|
Advance premium and premium deposits
|
|
|
208
|
|
|
|
224
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
2,301
|
|
|
|
2,661
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
$
|
70,354
|
|
|
$
|
69,316
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, no par authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and
|
|
|
|
|
outstanding shares 5,307,133 at December 31, 2017 and 2016
|
|
$
|
3,773
|
|
|
$
|
3,761
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|
|
|
(240
|
)
|
|
|
8
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
56,412
|
|
|
|
65,137
|
Total Stockholders Equity
|
|
$
|
59,945
|
|
|
$
|
68,906
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
$
|
130,299
|
|
|
$
|
138,222
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UNICO AMERICAN CORPORATION
|
AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
($ in thousands, except per share)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
December 31
|
|
December 31
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
REVENUES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance company operation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net premium earned
|
|
$
|
8,034
|
|
|
$
|
8,085
|
|
$
|
32,343
|
|
|
$
|
31,356
|
|
Investment income
|
|
|
505
|
|
|
|
222
|
|
|
1,290
|
|
|
|
881
|
|
Net realized investment gains (losses)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
Other income
|
|
|
94
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
338
|
|
|
|
218
|
|
Total Insurance Company Revenues
|
|
|
8,633
|
|
|
|
8,323
|
|
|
33,972
|
|
|
|
32,454
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other insurance operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross commissions and fees
|
|
|
646
|
|
|
|
675
|
|
|
2,744
|
|
|
|
2,738
|
|
Investment income
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Finance fees earned
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
Total Revenues
|
|
|
9,297
|
|
|
|
9,017
|
|
|
36,792
|
|
|
|
35,268
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EXPENSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
|
|
|
6,139
|
|
|
|
4,845
|
|
|
30,491
|
|
|
|
22,827
|
|
Policy acquisition costs
|
|
|
1,521
|
|
|
|
1,753
|
|
|
6,464
|
|
|
|
6,895
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|
1,309
|
|
|
|
946
|
|
|
5,844
|
|
|
|
4,926
|
|
Commissions to agents/brokers
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
166
|
|
|
|
162
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
|
1,115
|
|
|
|
519
|
|
|
3,707
|
|
|
|
2,572
|
|
Total Expenses
|
|
|
10,123
|
|
|
|
8,103
|
|
|
46,672
|
|
|
|
37,382
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) before taxes
|
|
|
(826
|
)
|
|
|
914
|
|
|
(9,880
|
)
|
|
|
(2,114
|
)
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
1,950
|
|
|
|
317
|
|
|
(1,155
|
)
|
|
|
(710
|
)
|
Net Income (loss)
|
|
$
|
(2,776
|
)
|
|
$
|
597
|
|
$
|
(8,725
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,404
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PER SHARE DATA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) per share
|
|
$
|
(0.52
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
$
|
(1.64
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.26
|
)
|
Weighted average shares
|
|
|
5,307,133
|
|
|
|
5,307,133
|
|
|
5,307,133
|
|
|
|
5,307,694
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) per share
|
|
$
|
(0.52
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
$
|
(1.64
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.26
|
)
|
Weighted average shares
|
|
|
5,307,133
|
|
|
|
5,307,837
|
|
|
5,307,133
|
|
|
|
5,307,694
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UNICO AMERICAN CORPORATION
|
AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
December 31
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(8,725
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,404
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operations:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
518
|
|
|
|
483
|
|
Bond amortization, net
|
|
|
(664
|
)
|
|
|
(16
|
)
|
Non-cash stock based compensation
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
Net realized investment (gains) losses
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
1
|
|
Bad debt expense
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net receivables and accrued investment income
|
|
|
(319
|
)
|
|
|
(609
|
)
|
Reinsurance recoverable
|
|
|
1,261
|
|
|
|
606
|
|
Deferred policy acquisition costs
|
|
|
269
|
|
|
|
(199
|
)
|
Other assets
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
297
|
|
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses
|
|
|
2,021
|
|
|
|
(2,038
|
)
|
Unearned premiums
|
|
|
(607
|
)
|
|
|
1,296
|
|
Advance premium and premium deposits
|
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
|
12
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
(360
|
)
|
|
|
218
|
|
Income taxes current/deferred
|
|
|
(828
|
)
|
|
|
(85
|
)
|
Net Cash Used by Operating Activities
|
|
|
(7,023
|
)
|
|
|
(1,409
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of fixed maturity investments
|
|
|
(60,292
|
)
|
|
|
(16,772
|
)
|
Proceeds from maturity of fixed maturity investments
|
|
|
53,936
|
|
|
|
17,873
|
|
Proceeds from sale of fixed maturity investments
|
|
|
1,142
|
|
|
|
745
|
|
Net (increase) decrease in short-term investments
|
|
|
(236
|
)
|
|
|
5,436
|
|
Additions to property and equipment
|
|
|
(250
|
)
|
|
|
(545
|
)
|
Net Cash (Used) Provided by Investing Activities
|
|
|
(5,700
|
)
|
|
|
6,737
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(90
|
)
|
Net Cash Used by Financing Activities
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(90
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash
|
|
|
(12,723
|
)
|
|
|
5,238
|
|
Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
|
|
13,497
|
|
|
|
8,259
|
|
Cash and Restricted Cash at End of Period
|
|
$
|
774
|
|
|
$
|
13,497
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Cash Flow Information
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid during the period for:
|
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
$
|
9
|
|
|
$
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180402005852/en/