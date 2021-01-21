NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SWITZERLAND, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT LEGAL NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE

Today, Unifiedpost Group SA/NV (the "Company) announces on behalf of a group of existing shareholders (the "Selling Shareholders) that the sale of existing shares in the Company that was launched earlier today (the "Private Placement) has successfully been completed. A total of 2,623,864 existing shares, corresponding to approximately 8.5% of the Companys share capital, were placed at a price of 21.0 per share. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the Private Placement.

The Selling Shareholders comprise Smartfin Capital NV ("Smartfin), DVP Invest BV ("DVP Invest) and 25 individual shareholders who belong to the overall group of approximately 80 shareholders in the Company that had already been shareholders of Unifiedpost Group ahead of the time of its initial listing in September 2020 (the "Other Shareholders). In the context of the initial listing, (i) Smartfin and DVP Invest agreed to a lock-up undertaking towards the Company and the syndicate for a period of 180 days following the closing of the initial listing, as set forth in section 13.8.2 and 13.8.3 of the listing prospectus of the Company published on 18 September 2020 (the "Prospectus), and (ii) the Other Shareholders agreed to a staggered lock-up undertaking towards the Company and the syndicate for a period of 180 days following closing of the initial listing, as set forth in section 13.8.4 of the Prospectus (the "Other Shareholders).

Smartfin sold its entire stake of 1,403,580 existing shares (clean-up trade). DVP Invest sold 776,808 existing shares, corresponding to approximately 65.3% of its shareholding in the Company. The Other Shareholders sold in total 443,476 existing shares.

The lock-up restrictions for Smartfin and DVP Invest set forth in sections 13.8.2 and 13.8.3 of the Prospectus had been waived for the number of shares sold by them. As a result of its investment mandate not to hold stakes in listed companies and the completion of the Private Placement, Smartfin will no longer be a shareholder of the Company. Founding partner of Smartfin, Jürgen Ingels, remains a member of Unifiedpost Groups board of directors. The remaining shares in the Company held by DVP Invest continue to be bound by the lock-up restrictions set forth in section 13.8.3 of the Prospectus for the remainder of the 180 days lock-up period following closing of the initial listing. In addition, DVP Invest has agreed to a follow-on lock-up of further 180 days after the expiry of the initial lock-up period.

The sale of the existing shares held by the Other Shareholders took place in accordance with the coordinated sale provisions agreed in connection with the Companys initial listing. The terms and conditions of the lock-up undertaking and the exemptions from the lock-up restrictions are set forth in section 13.8.4 of the Prospectus. Any further shares held by the Other Shareholders continue to be bound by the lock-up restrictions (and benefit from the exemptions) for the remainder of the 180 days lock-up period, unless sold in any of the subsequent disposal periods.

Settlement of the placed existing shares is expected to take place on 26 January 2021.

In connection with the Private Placement, trading in the Companys shares on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels has been suspended since this morning and will resume after the publication of this press release.

Berenberg acted as Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner in connection with the Private Placement.

About Unifiedpost Group

Unifiedpost Group wants to become the leading cloud-based platform for SME business services built on "Documents, "Identity and "Payments. Unifiedpost operates and develops a 100% cloud-based platform for administrative and financial services that allows real-time and seamless connections between Unifiedposts customers, their suppliers, their customers and other parties along the financial value chain. With its one-stop-shop solutions, Unifiedpost Groups mission is to make administrative and financial processes simple and smart for its customers. Since its founding in 2001, Unifiedpost Group has grown significantly, expanding to offices in 15 countries throughout Europe, with more than 350 million documents processed in 2019, reaching over 400,000 SMEs and more than 250 Corporates across its platform today.

Noteworthy facts and figures:

Established in 2001, with a proven track record

2019 pro-forma turnover  69 million

750+ employees throughout Europe

350+ million documents processed in 2019

Diverse portfolio of clients across a wide variety of industries (banking, leasing, utilities, media, telecommunications, travel, social security service providers, public organisations, etc.) ranging from large internationals to SMEs

Unifiedpost Payments, a fully owned subsidiary, is recognised as a payment institution by the National Bank of Belgium

Certified Swift partner

International M&A track record

Listed on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, symbol: UPG

(*) Warning about future statements: The statements contained herein may contain forecasts, future expectations, opinions and other future-oriented statements concerning the expected further performance of Unifiedpost Group on the markets in which it is active. Such future-oriented statements are based on the current insights and assumptions of management concerning future events. They naturally include known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which seem justified at the time that the statements are made, but may possibly turn out to be inaccurate. The actual results, performance or events may differ essentially from the results, performance or events which are expressed or implied in such future-oriented statements. Except where required by the applicable legislation, Unifiedpost Group shall assume no obligation to update, elucidate or improve future-oriented statements in this press release in the light of new information, future events or other elements and shall not be held liable on that account. The reader is warned not to rely unduly on future-oriented statements.

