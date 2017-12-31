27.03.2018 13:00
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

UniSea Chooses Aerohive® for Mission-critical Fishery Operations in Extreme Environmental Conditions

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Aerohive Networks (NYSE: HIVE), a Cloud Networking leader, today announced that UniSea, Inc., one of the worlds largest seafood producers, has begun deployment of Aerohives SD-LAN solution across their multiple locations in harsh environments.

Over 40 years ago, UniSea started processing King and Tanner crab in Dutch Harbor, Alaska. They now process King and Tanner crab, Alaskan Pollock, Pacific Cod, Black Cod, Halibut and a variety of other species from the cold, deep waters of the Bering Sea. For decades, Alaskas world-class fisheries have been managed sustainably by the State of Alaska and the North Pacific Fishery Management Council, and this approach to fishery management has made UniSea among the largest seafood producers in the world. UniSea currently employs over 1,000 full-time and seasonal workers and is spread across three locations: the Dutch Harbor fishery in Alaska, a cold-storage facility in Redmond, Washington, as well as their corporate offices.

Prior to deploying Aerohives SD-LAN solution, UniSea had an old legacy system with unreliable gear and no insights into what was happening on the network. Wi-Fi is mission-critical to UniSea and with the legacy systems access points constantly requiring rebooting, UniSeas business operations were dramatically affected. UniSeas Dutch Harbor site, located on an island, did not have access to fast internet and relied on an expensive satellite internet that topped out at six Mbps. At the cold-water storage facility in Redmond, the environment posed another difficult problem of deploying extremely reliable wireless in a building 20 degrees below Fahrenheit. On top of the extreme temperatures, forklifts operate in an area filled with blocks of ice, which caused attenuation of radio frequency signals (Wi-Fi). Without reliable wireless connections to the forklifts, orders had to be processed manually.

Beginning in the Dutch Harbor location, UniSea began deploying Aerohive AP230s for their indoor locations and Aerohive AP1130s for outdoor locations. Thanks to the flexibility of Aerohives cloud-managed networking, UniSea chose to deploy HiveManager® on premises due to the limited internet bandwidth on the island. To address the authentication issues at Dutch Harbor, UniSea rolled out a mixture of radius authentication (for corporate users) and Private Pre-Shared Key (PPSK) (for corporate devices). Now, they have complete control over which devices can connect to the network. For guest access, they also leverage Aerohives PPSK with credentials expiring after a week.

After leaving their legacy system behind, UniSea felt in complete control of their network. Problems that were previously difficult to diagnose became simple with HiveManager, as they can identify which user (and which device) is using more bandwidth than they should. They can also relocate offenders to a lower quality of service tier as to not affect mission-critical devices. UniSea has also used HiveManager and the location information from the access points to determine where lost devices were, and when employees were leaving work before their scheduled shift ends.

The Aerohive access points have performed as expected even in the harshest of environments. Despite below-freezing temperatures, 50-MPH wind, and sideways precipitation, the Aerohive 1130s remain online, without the need to reboot.

After a successful deployment at Dutch Harbor, UniSea deployed Aerohive AP230s and AP1130s at their cold storage facility in Redmond, Washington. One of UniSeas previous issues was managing what was happening on the WLAN. Since the forklifts are running a low-end version of Windows 7, the risk of running unauthorized websites or applications was very high. With Aerohives Application and Visibility Control, locking down apps and services on the WLAN is built right into each AP. With a stateful firewall inside all Aerohive access points, IT managers can monitor and block any non-corporate applications they need to.

"Aerohive went above and beyond helping us deploy Wi-Fi in this extremely difficult environment, said Steve Nuss, the IT manager of UniSea.

UniSea will also begin rolling out Aerohive AP230s at their corporate office. Leveraging HiveManager, UniSea is excited about the future of cloud-managed Wi-Fi powering their operations. For them, Wi-Fi is essential to their business operations.

To read the full UniSea case study, please visit:
https://www.aerohive.com/wp-content/uploads/Aerohive_Manufacturing_Case-Study_UniSea.pdf

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding new Aerohive product and service offerings and statements regarding their expected performance, market receptiveness and competitive advantage. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult or impossible to predict. The actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of these uncertainties, risk and changes in circumstances, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: general demand for wireless networking in the industry verticals targeted or demand for Aerohive products in particular, unpredictable and changing market conditions, risks associated with the deployment, performance and adoption of new products and services, risks associated with our growth, competitive pressures from existing and new companies, technological change, product development delays, our inability to protect Aerohive intellectual property or to predict or limit exposure to third party claims relating to its or Aerohive's intellectual property, and general market, political, regulatory, economic and business conditions in the United States and internationally.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Aerohives financial and operating results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the Companys recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Aerohives SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of the Companys website at http://ir.aerohive.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Aerohive Networks disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive (NYSE: HIVE) enables our customers to simply and confidently connect to the information, applications, and insights they need to thrive. Our simple, scalable, and secure platform delivers mobility without limitations. For our customers worldwide, every access point is a starting point. Aerohive was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA. For more information, please visit www.aerohive.com, call us at 408-510-6100, follow us on Twitter @Aerohive, subscribe to our blog http://boundless.aerohive.com/, or become a fan on our Facebook page.

"Aerohive and "HiveManager are registered trademarks and "Aerohive Networks is a trademark of Aerohive Networks, Inc. All product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Aerohive Networks Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
06.02.18
Ausblick: Aerohive Networks stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
17.01.18
Why Aerohive Networks Inc. Stock Plunged Today (MotleyFool)
17.01.18
Why Aerohive Networks Inc. Stock Plunged Today (FOX Business)
16.01.18
Aerohive Networks warns on fourth-quarter revenue, shares down 18% (Market Watch)
30.10.17
Ausblick: Aerohive Networks präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Aerohive Networks News
RSS Feed
Aerohive Networks zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Aerohive Networks Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
17.01.2018Aerohive Networks NeutralDougherty & Company LLC
16.12.2016Aerohive Networks BuyD.A. Davidson & Co.
14.10.2016Aerohive Networks HoldWunderlich
08.06.2016Aerohive Networks BuyWunderlich
06.08.2015Aerohive Networks BuyDougherty & Company LLC
16.12.2016Aerohive Networks BuyD.A. Davidson & Co.
08.06.2016Aerohive Networks BuyWunderlich
06.08.2015Aerohive Networks BuyDougherty & Company LLC
07.05.2015Aerohive Networks BuyDougherty & Company LLC
17.01.2018Aerohive Networks NeutralDougherty & Company LLC
14.10.2016Aerohive Networks HoldWunderlich

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Aerohive Networks Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Aerohive Networks News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Aerohive Networks News
Anzeige

Inside

Großes Interesse am ersten Handelstag an neuen Rohöl-Terminkontrakten in China
UBS: Commerzbank AG - Die Abwärtsdynamik nimmt erneut Fahrt auf
Vontobel: Neue Zeichnungsprodukte: Protect Multi Aktienanleihen
SOCIETE GENERALE: Daimler  Chance von 14 Prozent
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Weltgrößter Hedgefonds stockt Wetten gegen DAX-Aktien auf
DZ BANK  Jungheinrich: Normalisierung nach starkem Geschäftsjahr
ING Markets: DAX - Eine Wall Street-Rallye, der keiner glaubt
HSBC: Sportartikelhersteller sind für das Jahr der Fußball-WM gerüstet
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Aerohive Networks-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Aerohive Networks Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Wette auf das Böse ist lukrativ wie nie
In fast jeder Branche verdienen Frauen weniger als Männer
18 Geldfragen, die es sich zu stellen lohnt
So wichtig ist die 25-Tage-Frist für Pflegebedürftige
Wenn das Meer das eigene Haus auffrisst

News von

DAX: Bestenfalls eine Abwärtstrend-Pause
Siemens Healthineers-Aktie: Warum Anleger jetzt einsteigen sollten
Dax fällt auf Zwei-Jahres-Tief: Starker Euro belastet
Daimler-Aktie: Wann kommt die Erholung?
Silberpreis: Stimmung der Terminmarktprofis am Boden

News von

In Düsseldorf zeigt sich, wie drastisch sich der Onlinehandel auf die Innenstädte auswirkt
In Deutschland nimmt ein Immobilientrend zu, der für viele zum Verhängnis werden könnte
Warum es sich gerade jetzt lohnen könnte, in eine Immobilie zu investieren
Warum Spotify niemals so erfolgreich sein kann wie Netflix
VW-Chef Müller erklärt, warum er trotz Dieselskandal zu Recht 10 Millionen kassiert

Heute im Fokus

DAX weit im Plus bei 12.000 Punkten -- Südzucker-Aktie weitet Verluste aus -- Gewinn von H&M bricht ein -- Deutsche Bank sucht wohl Nachfolger für Cryan -- Nordex, Ströer, Tesla, SpaceX im Fokus

Amazon steigt in Lebensmittelhandel in Frankreich ein. Neue Korruptionsvorwürfe gegen SAP in Südafrika. Deutsche Bank verkauft Privat- und Firmenkundengeschäft in Portugal. Entspannung im Handelsstreit stützt Autobranche und Zulieferer. Delivery Hero-Aktie könnte für STADA in MDAX einziehen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 12: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 12: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
In diesen Ländern zahlt man für Bitcoin-Mining am wenigsten
Große Preisspanne

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese deutschen Börsengänge haben sich 2017 für Anleger gelohnt
Welche Aktie verzeichnete die beste Performance?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
Sechsstelliges Einkommen
So viel Geld lässt sich in Deutschland mit YouTube verdienen
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights
Starke Unterschiede
In diesen Ländern ist Bitcoin-Mining am teuersten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Der katalanische Separatistenführer Puigdemont ist in Deutschland festgenommen worden. Sollte er an Spanien ausgeliefert werden?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:58 Uhr
DAX weit im Plus bei 12.000 Punkten -- Südzucker-Aktie weitet Verluste aus -- Gewinn von H&M bricht ein -- Deutsche Bank sucht wohl Nachfolger für Cryan -- Nordex, Ströer, Tesla, SpaceX im Fokus
Ausland
12:59 Uhr
Apple legt nach: Kommt 2020 ein faltbares iPhone?
Sonstiges
12:56 Uhr
Warum der Euro unter Druck gerät
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
EVOTEC AG566480
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
CommerzbankCBK100
Allianz840400
E.ON SEENAG99
Siemens AG723610
AlibabaA117ME