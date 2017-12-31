UniSea Chooses Aerohive® for Mission-critical Fishery Operations in Extreme Environmental Conditions

Aerohive
Networks (NYSE: HIVE), a Cloud Networking leader, today announced
that UniSea,
Inc., one of the worlds largest seafood producers, has begun
deployment of Aerohives SD-LAN solution across their multiple locations
in harsh environments.
Over 40 years ago, UniSea started processing King and Tanner crab in
Dutch Harbor, Alaska. They now process King and Tanner crab, Alaskan
Pollock, Pacific Cod, Black Cod, Halibut and a variety of other species
from the cold, deep waters of the Bering Sea. For decades, Alaskas
world-class fisheries have been managed sustainably by the State of
Alaska and the North Pacific Fishery Management Council, and this
approach to fishery management has made UniSea among the largest seafood
producers in the world. UniSea currently employs over 1,000 full-time
and seasonal workers and is spread across three locations: the Dutch
Harbor fishery in Alaska, a cold-storage facility in Redmond,
Washington, as well as their corporate offices.
Prior to deploying Aerohives SD-LAN solution, UniSea had an old legacy
system with unreliable gear and no insights into what was happening on
the network. Wi-Fi is mission-critical to UniSea and with the legacy
systems access points constantly requiring rebooting, UniSeas business
operations were dramatically affected. UniSeas Dutch Harbor site,
located on an island, did not have access to fast internet and relied on
an expensive satellite internet that topped out at six Mbps. At the
cold-water storage facility in Redmond, the environment posed another
difficult problem of deploying extremely reliable wireless in a building
20 degrees below Fahrenheit. On top of the extreme temperatures,
forklifts operate in an area filled with blocks of ice, which caused
attenuation of radio frequency signals (Wi-Fi). Without reliable
wireless connections to the forklifts, orders had to be processed
manually.
Beginning in the Dutch Harbor location, UniSea began deploying Aerohive
AP230s for their indoor locations and Aerohive AP1130s for outdoor
locations. Thanks to the flexibility of Aerohives cloud-managed
networking, UniSea chose to deploy HiveManager® on premises
due to the limited internet bandwidth on the island. To address the
authentication issues at Dutch Harbor, UniSea rolled out a mixture of
radius authentication (for corporate users) and Private Pre-Shared Key
(PPSK) (for corporate devices). Now, they have complete control over
which devices can connect to the network. For guest access, they also
leverage Aerohives PPSK with credentials expiring after a week.
After leaving their legacy system behind, UniSea felt in complete
control of their network. Problems that were previously difficult to
diagnose became simple with HiveManager, as they can identify which user
(and which device) is using more bandwidth than they should. They can
also relocate offenders to a lower quality of service tier as to not
affect mission-critical devices. UniSea has also used HiveManager and
the location information from the access points to determine where lost
devices were, and when employees were leaving work before their
scheduled shift ends.
The Aerohive access points have performed as expected even in the
harshest of environments. Despite below-freezing temperatures, 50-MPH
wind, and sideways precipitation, the Aerohive 1130s remain online,
without the need to reboot.
After a successful deployment at Dutch Harbor, UniSea deployed Aerohive
AP230s and AP1130s at their cold storage facility in Redmond,
Washington. One of UniSeas previous issues was managing what was
happening on the WLAN. Since the forklifts are running a low-end version
of Windows 7, the risk of running unauthorized websites or applications
was very high. With Aerohives Application and Visibility Control,
locking down apps and services on the WLAN is built right into each AP.
With a stateful firewall inside all Aerohive access points, IT managers
can monitor and block any non-corporate applications they need to.
"Aerohive went above and beyond helping us deploy Wi-Fi in this
extremely difficult environment, said Steve Nuss, the IT manager of
UniSea.
UniSea will also begin rolling out Aerohive AP230s at their corporate
office. Leveraging HiveManager, UniSea is excited about the future of
cloud-managed Wi-Fi powering their operations. For them, Wi-Fi is
essential to their business operations.
To read the full UniSea case study, please visit:
https://www.aerohive.com/wp-content/uploads/Aerohive_Manufacturing_Case-Study_UniSea.pdf
