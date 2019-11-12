finanzen.net
+++ Kostenlos für Sie: Ticket für die World of Trading 2019 + Seminargutschein im Wert von 15 Euro +++-w-
12.11.2019 22:47
Bewerten
(0)

Unit Corporation Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) (the "Company) announced that it has commenced an offer to exchange (the "Exchange Offer) any and all of its outstanding 6.625% Senior Subordinated Notes due 2021 (CUSIP No. 909218AB5 / ISIN US909218AB56) (the "Old Notes) for newly issued 10.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the "Senior Secured Notes) and 7.000% Junior Secured Notes due 2025 (the "Junior Secured Notes and, together with the Senior Secured Notes, the "New Notes), upon the terms and conditions set forth in the prospectus relating to the Exchange Offer (the "Prospectus") included in Amendment No. 1 to the Registration Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Registration Statement).

Holders may elect to receive Senior Secured Notes or Junior Secured Notes in exchange for their Old Notes. Holders must validly tender (and not withdraw) their Old Notes at or before 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 25, 2019 (the "Early Tender Date), unless extended by the Company, to be eligible to receive the Early Exchange Consideration set forth below. Old Notes tendered after the Early Tender Date but before the Expiration Date (as defined below) will be eligible to receive only the Late Exchange Consideration set forth below. Subject to the terms and conditions of the Exchange Offer set forth in the Prospectus, for each $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes validly tendered (and not withdrawn):

  • at or before the Early Tender Date, holders of Old Notes may elect to receive either $735 principal amount of Senior Secured Notes or $1,000 principal amount of the Junior Secured Notes (together, the "Early Exchange Consideration); and
  • after the Early Tender Date and before the Expiration Date, holders of Old Notes may elect to receive either $685 principal amount of Senior Secured Notes or $950 principal amount of the Junior Secured Notes (together, the "Late Exchange Consideration), in each case subject to proration as described below.

In addition to the Early Exchange Consideration or Late Exchange Consideration, as applicable, accrued and unpaid interest on all validly tendered Old Notes accepted for exchange will be paid in cash on closing of the Exchange Offer.

The aggregate maximum amount of Senior Secured Notes and Junior Secured Notes to be issued in the Exchange Offer is limited to $300 million and $650 million, respectively. If the aggregate principal amount of Senior Secured Notes required to exchange all Old Notes validly tendered and not withdrawn pursuant to elections would exceed $300 million (the "Senior Secured Notes Cap), each tendering holder who made an election to receive Senior Secured Notes will have the amount of Old Notes it tendered for Senior Secured Notes accepted on a pro rata basis such that the aggregate principal amount of Senior Secured Notes issued in the Exchange Offer equals the Senior Secured Notes Cap, and the balance of Old Notes each such holder tendered that was not accepted for exchange into Senior Secured Notes will be exchanged into $1,000 principal amount of Junior Secured Notes per $1,000 principal amount of such balance of Old Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) at or before the Early Tender Date or $950 principal amount of Junior Secured Notes per $1,000 principal amount of such balance of Old Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) after the Early Tender Date and prior to the Expiration Date. Holders who tender Old Notes and elect to receive Junior Secured Notes will not be subject to proration.

The New Notes will be guaranteed, jointly and severally, by each of the Companys subsidiaries that guarantees the Old Notes and will be senior in right of payment to the Old Notes. The Senior Secured Notes will be secured by a second-priority lien, and the Junior Secured Notes will be secured by a third-priority lien, in each case on the current and future assets of the Company and the subsidiary guarantors that secure the Company's first lien credit facility, subject to certain exceptions described in the Registration Statement. The Senior Secured Notes will mature on December 15, 2024. The Junior Secured Notes will mature on December 15, 2025.

In conjunction with the Exchange Offer, the Company is soliciting consents (the "Consents) from the holders of the Old Notes (the "Consent Solicitation) to eliminate substantially all of the restrictive covenants from the indenture governing the Old Notes (the "Existing Indenture), modify or eliminate certain other provisions in the Existing Indenture and waive any existing defaults and events of default under the Existing Indenture as provided in the Registration Statement. The Exchange Offer is conditioned upon either (i) the consummation of an amendment to the Companys first lien credit facility or (ii) a refinancing or replacement of the Companys first lien credit facility, as further described in the Registration Statement. The Exchange Offer is not subject to the consummation of the Consent Solicitation or any other minimum participation conditions.

The Exchange Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on December 13, 2019 (the "Expiration Date), unless extended by the Company. Tenders may be validly withdrawn at any time on or before the Expiration Date.

Consents to the proposed amendments may be revoked at any time prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 25, 2019 (the "Consent Revocation Deadline), unless extended by the Company, but may not be revoked at any time thereafter. Consents may be revoked only by validly withdrawing the associated tendered Old Notes. A valid withdrawal of tendered Old Notes prior to the Consent Revocation Deadline will be deemed to be a concurrent revocation of the related Consent to the proposed amendments to the Existing Indenture, and a revocation of a Consent to the proposed amendments prior to the Consent Revocation Deadline will be deemed to be a concurrent withdrawal of the related tendered Old Notes. However, a valid withdrawal of Old Notes after the Consent Revocation Deadline will not be deemed a revocation of the related Consents and Holders Consents will continue to be deemed delivered.

The Company will pay a soliciting dealer fee equal to $2.50 for each $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes validly tendered for exchange and not validly withdrawn under the Exchange Offer to retail brokers that are appropriately designated by their clients to receive this fee; provided that such fee will only be paid with respect to the first $200,000 aggregate principal amount of Old Notes exchanged by an individual beneficial holder.

BofA Securities is acting as dealer manager in connection with the proposed Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation. Holders of the Old Notes may contact BofA Securities toll-free at (888) 292-0070 or collect at (980) 388-4813 with questions they may have regarding the Exchange Offer. Global Bondholder Services Corporation is serving as information and exchange agent for the proposed Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation. You should direct questions, requests for assistance and requests for copies of the prospectus to the agent at (212) 430-3774 (for banks and brokers) or (866)-470-4200 (toll free) (all others) or contact@gbsc-usa.com.

Important Information about the Exchange Offer

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any security.

Security holders are strongly urged to carefully review the Registration Statement, the Prospectus and the other related documents and materials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC), and any amendments and supplements thereto because they will contain important information about Company and the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation and are the sole means by which any offer to exchange or any solicitation of any such offer will be made.

Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of the Registration Statement, the Prospectus and related materials, and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC, at the SECs website, www.sec.gov. Free copies of the Companys filings with the SEC have been made available on the Companys website, http://www.unitcorp.com.

A Registration Statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted before the Registration Statement becomes effective.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking statements. Several risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements, including factors described occasionally in the Companys publicly available SEC reports. The Company assumes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Unit Corporation is a Tulsa-based, publicly held energy company engaged through its subsidiaries in oil and gas exploration, production, contract drilling and natural gas gathering and processing. Units Common Stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol UNT. For more information about Unit Corporation, visit its website at http://www.unitcorp.com.

Nachrichten zu Unit Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Unit News
RSS Feed
Unit zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Unit Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
24.06.2016Unit BuySeaport Global Securities
02.02.2015Unit Sector PerformScotia Howard Weil
21.01.2015Unit Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
25.11.2014Unit BuyBrean Capital
23.09.2014Unit Sector OutperformHoward Weil
24.06.2016Unit BuySeaport Global Securities
25.11.2014Unit BuyBrean Capital
23.09.2014Unit Sector OutperformHoward Weil
28.06.2005Update Unit Corp.: OutperformHarris Nesbitt
02.02.2015Unit Sector PerformScotia Howard Weil
21.01.2015Unit Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
11.01.2005Update Unit Corp.: NeutralBanc of America Sec.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Unit Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Unit News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Unit News
Werbung

Inside

Die 72er-Regel: Rechnen Sie aus, wann sich Ihre Investition verdoppelt.
Fundamentaler Aufwertungsdruck beim japanischen Yen steigt
Wirecard greift an
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Gap blieb offen
Vontobel: Singles Day, Black Friday und Cyber Monday verhelfen zu Umsatzrekorden
Ist der exzessive Erwerb eigener Aktien Marktmanipulation?
DZ BANK - BMW: Ausblick bestätigt
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Im FTSE 100 bleibt es zäh
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Unit-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Unit Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Produkte israelischer Siedler müssen gekennzeichnet sein
So finden Sie das richtige Konto für Ihr Kind
Als Faustregel gilt ein Raum, fünf Lichtquellen
In zwei Jahren freuen sich die Briten über den Brexit
Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd

News von

Viel mehr Schulden als während der Finanzkrise: Warum den Aktien ein heftiger Crash droht
DAX: Hier kommt die nächste Atempause
Wirecard-Aktie: Warum der Titel kritisch zu bewerten bleibt
Top oder Flop?: 5 LBBW-Empfehlungen zu deutschen Aktien wie Wirecard und Hannover Rück
Dax im Minus: Politische Risiken machen Europa-Anleger vorsichtiger - Teamviewer-Aktien im Aufschwung

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt grün -- Dow Jones unverändert -- Musk verspricht Tesla-Fabrik in Berlin -- Post verdreifacht Gewinn -- Infineon-Zahlen überzeugen -- Linde, Vodafone, Continental, Uniper, EVOTEC im Fokus

AB InBev übernimmt Craft Brew Alliance komplett. RWE beliefert E.ON mit britischem Ökostrom. JENOPTIK-Vorstand: Verkauf von Militärgeschäft 2020. Grammer-Aktie nach Umsatzwarnung leichter: Grammer senkt Prognose. Mediaset erhöht Beteiligung an ProSiebenSat.1. Dialog Semiconductor erhöht langfristige Margenziele.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Hohe Ausgaben
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2019
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 45 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 45 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in im Oktober 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 44 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Spitzen der Großen Koalition haben sich auf einen Grundrenten-Kompromiss verständigt. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12.11.19
DAX schließt grün -- Dow Jones unverändert -- Musk verspricht Tesla-Fabrik in Berlin -- Post verdreifacht Gewinn -- Infineon-Zahlen überzeugen -- Linde, Vodafone, Continental, Uniper, EVOTEC im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
12.11.19
Tilray-Aktie nachbörslich schwächer: Tilray mit kräftigem Umsatzplus aber mehr Verlust
Ausland
12.11.19
Elon Musk verspricht: Tesla baut Fabrik in Berlin
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Infineon AG623100
Daimler AG710000
EVOTEC SE566480
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Deutsche Post AG555200
NEL ASAA0B733
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
BASFBASF11
Allianz840400
Amazon906866
Siemens AG723610
TeslaA1CX3T