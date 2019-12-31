finanzen.net
23.05.2020 02:32

Unit Corporation Voluntarily Files Chapter 11 Cases to Restructure Balance Sheet

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Unit Corporation (NYSE- UNT) ("the Company) today announced that it has filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division (the "Court) to effectuate a pre-negotiated Chapter 11 plan of reorganization (the "Plan) that will reduce the Companys funded debt obligations by more than $650 million and right-size the Companys balance sheet for go-forward operations. The Company expects to continue to operate in the ordinary course throughout the Chapter 11 process without material disruption to its vendors, customers, or partners. Importantly, the Companys 50%-owned midstream affiliate, Superior Pipeline Company, L.L.C. and its subsidiaries ("Superior), is not a debtor in the Chapter 11 cases and is unaffected by the Companys Chapter 11 filing. Additionally, the Company does not anticipate that payments to vendors and suppliers of its subsidiary Unit Drilling Company will be impacted.

The Chapter 11 petitions were filed in accordance with a Restructuring Support Agreement (the "RSA) between the Company, the holders of more than 70% of the Companys 6.625% senior subordinated notes due 2021 (the "Subordinated Notes) and all of the lenders under the Companys Senior Credit Agreement (the "RBL Lenders). The RSA sets forth the principal terms of the restructuring transaction that will be effectuated by the Plan, including an equitization of all of the outstanding Subordinated Notes and the replacement of the existing RBL facility and the DIP financing with a $180 million exit financing facility. Consummation of the Plan will be subject to confirmation by the Court and other conditions in the Plan, the RSA and related transaction documents.

"Like many companies in the oil and gas industry, we have felt the impact of the severe downturn in commodity prices, which has only worsened with the COVID-19 pandemic, said David T. Merrill, President and Chief Executive Officer. "While facing this challenging environment, we have worked diligently to explore a variety of strategic alternatives to cut costs, improve our liquidity and address near-term debt maturities. We are pleased to receive the support of our lenders and noteholders and are confident that, on emergence from Chapter 11, we will be better positioned to meet our challenges and realize the potential of our Company.

With the filing, and subject to court approval, the Company has received a commitment from the RBL Lenders that are parties to the RSA to provide up to $36 million in debtor-in-possession ("DIP) financing. The Company anticipates up to $18 million will be available on an interim basis. This financing, combined with the Companys usual operating cash flows, is expected to provide sufficient liquidity for the Company to continue to operate in the ordinary course through the restructuring process.

The Company has filed several customary motions with the court seeking authorization to support its operations while this process is ongoing, including authority to continue payment of employee wages, salaries and benefits without interruption, and to continue paying all vendors and suppliers of Unit Drilling Company in the ordinary course of business. The Company expects to receive court approval for these requests.

Additional information about these Chapter 11 cases can be accessed via PACER at https://www.pacer.gov and, subject to the Courts approval, at https://cases.primeclerk.com/UnitCorporation or by calling (877) 720-6581 (Toll-Free) or (646) 979-4412 (Local).

Vinson & Elkins L.L.P. is serving as legal advisor, Evercore Group L.L.C. is serving as investment banker, and Opportune LLP is serving as restructuring advisor to the Company.

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is serving as legal advisor and Greenhill & Co., LLC is serving as financial advisor to an ad hoc group of holders of Subordinated Notes.

About the Company

Unit Corporation is a Tulsa-based, publicly held energy company engaged through its subsidiaries in oil and gas exploration, production, contract drilling and natural gas gathering and processing. The Companys Common Stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol UNT. For more information about Unit Corporation, visit its website at http://www.unitcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts and often contain words such as "may, "will, "expect, "believe, "anticipate, "plan, "estimate, "seek, "could, "should, "intend, "potential, or words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on managements expectations, beliefs, assumptions and estimates regarding the Company, industry, economic conditions, government regulations and energy policies and other factors. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements regarding the Chapter 11 cases, the DIP facility, the Companys ability to complete the restructuring and its ability to continue operating in the ordinary course while the Chapter 11 cases are pending. These statements are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties regarding the Companys ability to complete a reorganization process under Chapter 11, including consummation of the restructuring; potential adverse effects of the Chapter 11 cases on the Companys liquidity and results of operations; the Companys ability to obtain timely approval by the bankruptcy court regarding the motions filed in the Chapter 11 cases; objections to the Companys restructuring process, the DIP facility, or other pleadings filed that could protract the Chapter 11 cases; employee attrition and the Companys ability to retain senior management and other key personnel due to the distractions and uncertainties, including the Companys ability to provide adequate compensation and benefits during the Chapter 11 cases; the Companys ability to comply with the restrictions imposed by the DIP facility and other financing arrangements; the Companys ability to maintain relationships with suppliers, customers, employees and other third parties and regulatory authorities because of the Chapter 11 filing; the effects of the Chapter 11 cases on the Company and on the interests of various constituents, including holders of the Companys common stock; the effects of the Chapter 11 cases on the market price of the Companys common stock and on the Companys ability to access the capital markets; the bankruptcy courts rulings in the Chapter 11 cases, including the approvals of the terms of the restructuring and the DIP facility, and the outcome of the Chapter 11 cases generally; the time that the Company will operate under Chapter 11 protection and the continued availability of operating capital during the pendency of the Chapter 11 cases; risks associated with third party motions in the Chapter 11 cases, which may interfere with the Companys ability to consummate the restructuring or an alternative restructuring; increased administrative and legal costs related to the Chapter 11 process; potential delays in the Chapter 11 process due to the effects of the COVID-19 virus; and other litigation and inherent risks involved in a bankruptcy process. Forward-looking statements are also subject to the risk factors and cautionary language described occasionally in the reports and registration statements the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those in the Companys most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any updates thereto in the Companys Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Additional factors, events, or uncertainties that may emerge occasionally, or those that the Company deems immaterial, could cause the Companys actual results to differ, and it is impossible for the Company to predict them all. The Company makes forward-looking statements based on currently available information, and the Company assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements made in this news release, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Nachrichten zu Unit Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Unit News
RSS Feed
Unit zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Unit Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
24.06.2016Unit BuySeaport Global Securities
02.02.2015Unit Sector PerformScotia Howard Weil
21.01.2015Unit Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
25.11.2014Unit BuyBrean Capital
23.09.2014Unit Sector OutperformHoward Weil
24.06.2016Unit BuySeaport Global Securities
25.11.2014Unit BuyBrean Capital
23.09.2014Unit Sector OutperformHoward Weil
28.06.2005Update Unit Corp.: OutperformHarris Nesbitt
02.02.2015Unit Sector PerformScotia Howard Weil
21.01.2015Unit Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
11.01.2005Update Unit Corp.: NeutralBanc of America Sec.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Unit Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Unit News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Unit News
Werbung

Inside

Wie funktioniert der ETF-Handel?
DZ BANK - RWE: starker Wind bläst Corona-Sorgen davon
Vontobel: Food Delivery: Zu Hause wie im Restaurant essen
Kann Fresenius SE der EURO STOXX 50 Entnahme noch entkommen?
Sparplan: Kontinuität, die sich bezahlt macht
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Neutrale Zone
Telecom Italia wagt keinen Jahresausblick
EUR/USD  Ausbruch nach oben aus dem Trendkanal?
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Weg mit der Regulierung
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Unit-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Unit Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Dieser E-Roller ist nur mit vollem Akku schnell
Börse funktioniert jetzt anders  das sind die neuen Regeln für Ihr Vermögen
So wird Ihre Lebensversicherung nicht zur Steuerfalle
Fast jedes zweite Kreditinstitut nimmt Gebühren  pro Kartenzahlung
Das Chaos der Grundsteuer

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt vor Wochenende freundlich -- US-Börsen beenden Sitzung uneinheitlich -- LEG und TAG Immobilien in Fusionsverhandlungen -- Delivery Hero, Lufthansa, Alibaba, NVIDIA, IBM im Fokus

Euro bleibt im US-Handel schwach. Ströer-Aktie im Juni für pbb-Aktie im MDAX erwartet. Hongkongs Regierung weist Kritik an geplantem Sicherheitsgesetz zurück. Banken um Credit Suisse greifen nach Vermögen von Luckin-Coffee-Chef. Frankreichs Wirtschaftsminister: Renault kämpft ums Überleben. easyJet-Gründer mit Revolte gegen Management offenbar gescheitert. Roche übernimmt Stratos.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 21 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 21 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 21 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q1 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind sie aufgrund der Corona-Krise ins Homeoffice gewechselt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22.05.20
DAX schließt vor Wochenende freundlich -- US-Börsen beenden Sitzung uneinheitlich -- LEG und TAG Immobilien in Fusionsverhandlungen -- Delivery Hero, Lufthansa, Alibaba, NVIDIA, IBM im Fokus
Sonstiges
00:07 Uhr
Inline-Optionsscheine - so profitieren Anleger von Seitwärtsbewegungen
Private Finanzen
01:00 Uhr
Wirtschaftsthemen in der Schule: Warum es nicht im Lehrplan steht
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Wirecard AG747206
Lufthansa AG823212
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
Aurora Cannabis Inc Registered ShsA2P4EC
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Allianz840400
TUITUAG00
TeslaA1CX3T
ITM Power plcA0B57L
Amazon906866
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M