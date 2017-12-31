United Bankshares, Inc. Announces Record Earnings

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) ("United), today announced record earnings for the first quarter of 2018. Earnings for the first quarter of 2018 were a record $61.7 million as compared to earnings of $38.8 million for the first quarter of 2017. Diluted earnings per share were $0.59 for the first quarter of 2018 as compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.48 for the first quarter of 2017.

Uniteds first quarter of 2018 results produced an annualized return on average assets of 1.35% and an annualized return on average equity of 7.65%. Uniteds annualized returns on average assets and average equity were 1.09% and 6.98%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2017.

"Uniteds earnings continue to be strong as we achieved record net income of $61.7 million for the first quarter of 2018, stated Richard M. Adams, Uniteds Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "For the first quarter of 2018, we increased before tax earnings to $79.6 million from $59.0 million for last years first quarter and our return on average assets of 1.35% for the quarter was up significantly from 1.09% for the first quarter of 2017.

On April 21, 2017, United completed its acquisition of Cardinal Financial Corporation ("Cardinal) of Tysons, Virginia. The results of operations of Cardinal are included in the consolidated results of operations from the date of acquisition. As a result of the Cardinal acquisition, the first quarter of 2018 was impacted by increased levels of average balances, income, and expense as compared to the first quarter of 2017. In addition, the first quarter of 2017 included merger-related expenses of $1.2 million related to the Cardinal acquisition.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2018 was $144.0 million, which was an increase of $36.4 million or 34% from the first quarter of 2017. The $36.4 million increase in net interest income occurred because total interest income increased $46.4 million while total interest expense only increased $10.0 million from the first quarter of 2017. Tax-equivalent net interest income, which adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments, for the first quarter of 2018 was $145.5 million, an increase of $36.4 million or 33% from the first quarter of 2017 due mainly to an increase in average earning assets from the Cardinal acquisition. Average earning assets for the first quarter of 2018 increased $3.4 billion or 26% from the first quarter of 2017 due mainly to a $2.9 billion or 28% increase in average net loans. Average investment securities increased $810.5 million or 59% while average short-term investments decreased $267.9 million or 21%. The first quarter of 2018 average yield on earning assets increased 34 basis points from the first quarter of 2017 due to additional loan accretion of $6.5 million on acquired loans and higher market interest rates.

Partially offsetting the increases to tax-equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2018 was an increase of 26 basis points in the average cost of funds as compared to the first quarter of 2017 due to the higher market interest rates. The net interest margin of 3.61% for the first quarter of 2018 was an increase of 18 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.43% for the first quarter of 2017.

On a linked-quarter basis, net interest income for the first quarter of 2018 decreased $10.8 million or 7% from the fourth quarter of 2017. The $10.8 million decrease in net interest income occurred because total interest income decreased $9.3 million while total interest expense increased $1.5 million from the fourth quarter of 2017. Uniteds tax-equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2018 decreased $11.6 million or 7% from the fourth quarter of 2017 due mainly to a decrease in the average yield on earning assets. The yield on average earning assets for the first quarter of 2018 decreased 10 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2017 due mainly to a lower yield on loans as a result of the loan accretion on acquired loans declining $6.0 million. In addition, the average cost of funds increased 8 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2017 due to higher market interest rates. Average earning assets for the first quarter of 2018 decreased $307.2 million or 2% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 as average short-term investments declined $391.2 million or 29% and average net loans decreased $132.6 million or 1% for the linked-quarter. Average investment securities increased $216.5 million or 11%. The net interest margin of 3.61% for the first quarter of 2018 decreased 16 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.77% for the fourth quarter of 2017.

For the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, the provision for loan losses was $5.2 million and $5.9 million, respectively. Net charge-offs were $5.2 million for the first quarter of 2018 as compared to net charge-offs of $5.8 million for the first quarter of 2017. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 0.16% for the first quarter of 2018 as compared to 0.24% for Uniteds Federal Reserve peer group (bank holding companies with total assets over $10 billion) for the year of 2017. On a linked-quarter basis, the provision for loans losses decreased $1.8 million while net charge-offs decreased $124 thousand from the fourth quarter of 2017.

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2018 was $31.2 million, which was an increase of $11.0 million or 55% from the first quarter of 2017. The increase was due mainly to an increase of $13.9 million in income from mortgage banking activities due to increased production and sales of mortgage loans in the secondary market. As part of the Cardinal acquisition, United acquired Cardinals mortgage banking subsidiary, George Mason Mortgage, LLC (George Mason). Partially offsetting this increase was a net gain of $3.8 million on the redemption of an investment security included in the results for the first quarter of 2017. Otherwise, fees from deposit services increased $524 thousand mainly due to higher income from overdraft, debit card and automated teller machine (ATM) fees.

On a linked-quarter basis, noninterest income for the first quarter of 2018 decreased $1.6 million or 5% from the fourth quarter of 2017 due mainly to a net loss of $485 thousand on investment securities transactions as compared to a net gain of $430 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2017. In addition, income from mortgage banking activities declined $740 thousand due to decreased production and sales of mortgage loans in the secondary market and fees from deposit services declined $414 thousand because of a decrease in overdraft fees, due to seasonality. Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase of $467 thousand in income from trust and brokerage services due to increased volume.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2018 was $90.5 million, an increase of $27.6 million or 44% from the first quarter of 2017 due mainly to the additional employees and branch offices from the Cardinal acquisition as most major categories of noninterest expense showed increases. In particular, employee compensation increased $16.8 million, employee benefits increased $2.7 million, net occupancy expenses increased $2.6 million, and data processing expense increased $1.8 million. In addition, within other expense, amortization of core deposit intangibles increased $962 thousand and business franchise taxes increased $649 thousand while merger-related expenses decreased $1.2 million.

On a linked-quarter basis, noninterest expense decreased $5.3 million or 6% from the fourth quarter of 2017 due mainly to decreases of $1.5 million each in merger-related expenses and business franchise taxes within other expense. In addition, employee compensation decreased $612 thousand due mainly to a decrease in commissions expense related to the decrease in production and sales of mortgage loans in the secondary market. Other real estate owned (OREO) expense decreased $406 thousand due to a decline in net losses on the sales of OREO properties. Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase in net occupancy expense of $421 thousand due mainly to increased building maintenance costs.

For the first quarter of 2018, income tax expense was $17.9 million, a decrease of $2.3 million from the first quarter of 2017 mainly due to a decline in the effective tax rate as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the Tax Act). On a linked-quarter basis, income tax expense decreased $49.0 million mainly due to a decline in the effective tax rate and additional income tax expense of $37.7 million related to the estimated impact of the Tax Act recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017 due to a revaluation of Uniteds deferred tax assets and liabilities using a lower enacted corporate tax rate. Uniteds effective tax rate was approximately 22.5% for the first quarter of 2018 and 34.3% and 78.8% for the first and fourth quarters of 2017, respectively. The higher effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2017 was due to the impact of the Tax Act.

Uniteds asset quality continues to be sound. At March 31, 2018, nonperforming loans were $157.6 million, or 1.21% of loans, net of unearned income, down from nonperforming loans of $168.7 million, or 1.30% of loans, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2017. As of March 31, 2018, the allowance for loan losses was $76.7 million or 0.59% of loans, net of unearned income, as compared to $76.6 million or 0.59% of loans, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2017. Total nonperforming assets of $180.4 million, including OREO of $22.8 million at March 31, 2018, represented 0.97% of total assets as compared to nonperforming assets of $193.1 million or 1.01% at December 31, 2017.

United continues to be well-capitalized based upon regulatory guidelines. Uniteds estimated risk-based capital ratio is 14.6% at March 31, 2018 while its estimated Common Equity Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 capital and leverage ratios are 12.4%, 12.4% and 10.5%, respectively. The regulatory requirements for a well-capitalized financial institution are a risk-based capital ratio of 10.0%, a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 6.5%, a Tier 1 capital ratio of 8.0% and a leverage ratio of 5.0%.

As of March 31, 2018, United had consolidated assets of approximately $18.6 billion with full service offices in West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. United Bankshares stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol "UBSI".

Cautionary Statements

The Company is required under generally accepted accounting principles to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its March 31, 2018 consolidated financial statements on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of March 31, 2018 and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Generally, United has presented these "non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide meaningful additional information to assist in the evaluation of Uniteds results of operations or financial position. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how Uniteds management evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the banking industry.

Specifically, this press release contains certain references to financial measures identified as tax-equivalent (FTE) net interest income, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-acquired loans, tangible equity and tangible book value per share. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures to be helpful in understanding Uniteds results of operations or financial position.

Net interest income is presented in this press release on a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent basis adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments. Although this is a non-GAAP measure, Uniteds management believes this measure is more widely used within the financial services industry and provides better comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. United uses this measure to monitor net interest income performance and to manage its balance sheet composition. The tax-equivalent adjustment combines amounts of interest income on federally nontaxable loans and investment securities using the statutory federal income tax rate of 35%.

In accordance with accounting rules, United is unable to carry-over an acquired banking companys previously established allowance for loan losses because acquired loans are recorded at fair value. Therefore, due to this acquisition accounting impact on the allowance for loans losses as well as loans, net of unearned income, management believes that excluding acquired loans in the calculation of the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans, net of unearned income reflects the difference in the accounting rules for acquired loans and originated loans as well as provides for improved comparability to prior periods and to other financial institutions without acquired loans.

Tangible common equity is calculated as GAAP total shareholders equity minus total intangible assets. Tangible common equity can thus be considered the most conservative valuation of the company. Tangible common equity is also presented on a per common share basis. Management provides these amounts to facilitate the understanding of as well as to assess the quality and composition of Uniteds capital structure. By removing the effect of intangible assets that result from merger and acquisition activity, the "permanent items of common equity are presented. These two measures, along with others, are used by management to analyze capital adequacy.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as reconciliation to that comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the attached financial information tables to this press release. Investors should recognize that Uniteds presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures at other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and United strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including certain plans, expectations, goals and projections, which are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of factors including: changes in economic conditions; movements in interest rates; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success and timing of business strategies; the nature and extent of governmental actions and reforms; and rapidly changing technology and evolving banking industry standards.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL SUMMARY (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended March 31

2018 March 31

2017 December 31

2017 EARNINGS SUMMARY: Interest income $ 167,185 $ 120,758 $ 176,518 Interest expense 23,142 13,138 21,662 Net interest income 144,043 107,620 154,856 Provision for loan losses 5,178 5,899 6,977 Noninterest income 31,192 20,146 32,764 Noninterest expense 90,452 62,842 95,778 Income before income taxes 79,605 59,025 84,865 Income taxes 17,899 20,216 66,890 Net income $ 61,706 $ 38,809 $ 17,975 PER COMMON SHARE: Net income: Basic $ 0.59 $ 0.48 $ 0.17 Diluted 0.59 0.48 0.17 Cash dividends 0.34 0.33 0.34 Book value 30.92 27.76 30.85 Closing market price $ 35.25 $ 42.25 $ 34.75 Common shares outstanding: Actual at period end, net of treasury shares 105,141,170 81,151,257 105,040,648 Weighted average- basic 104,859,427 80,902,368 104,808,260 Weighted average- diluted 105,162,858 81,306,540 105,125,326 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on average assets 1.35% 1.09% 0.38% Return on average shareholders equity 7.65% 6.98% 2.17% Average equity to average assets 17.65% 15.66% 17.40% Net interest margin 3.61% 3.43% 3.77% March 31

2018 March 31

2017 December 31

2017 PERIOD END BALANCES: Assets $ 18,619,702 $ 14,762,315 $ 19,058,959 Earning assets 16,331,741 13,195,916 16,741,819 Loans, net of unearned income 12,984,417 10,409,041 13,011,421 Loans held for sale 193,915 3,581 265,955 Investment securities 2,268,963 1,373,411 2,071,645 Total deposits 13,646,168 11,062,329 13,830,591 Shareholders equity 3,251,313 2,252,859 3,240,530

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended March March December 2018 2017 2017 Interest & Loan Fees Income (GAAP) $ 167,185 $ 120,758 $ 176,518 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,503 1,564 2,261 Interest & Fees Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 168,688 122,322 178,779 Interest Expense 23,142 13,138 21,662 Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 145,546 109,184 157,117 Provision for Loan Losses 5,178 5,899 6,977 Non-Interest Income: Fees from trust & brokerage services 5,315 4,886 4,848 Fees from deposit services 8,230 7,706 8,644 Bankcard fees and merchant discounts 1,356 884 1,363 Other charges, commissions, and fees 509 477 524 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,254 1,217 1,232 Mortgage banking income 14,570 675 15,310 Net (losses) gains on investment securities (485) 3,940 430 Other non-interest revenue 443 361 413 Total Non-Interest Income 31,192 20,146 32,764 Non-Interest Expense: Employee compensation 40,836 24,033 41,448 Employee benefits 9,571 6,903 9,330 Net occupancy 9,427 6,784 9,006 Data processing 5,850 4,043 6,048 Amortization of intangibles 2,010 1,048 2,391 OREO expense 946 1,414 1,352 FDIC expense 1,848 1,751 1,989 Other expenses 19,964 16,866 24,214 Total Non-Interest Expense 90,452 62,842 95,778 Income Before Income Taxes (FTE) (non-GAAP) 81,108 60,589 87,126 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,503 1,564 2,261 Income Before Income Taxes (GAAP) 79,605 59,025 84,865 Taxes 17,899 20,216 66,890 Net Income $ 61,706 $ 38,809 $ 17,975 MEMO: Effective Tax Rate 22.48% 34.25% 78.82%

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31 March 31 2018 2017 March 31 December 31 Q-T-D Average Q-T-D Average 2018 2017 Cash & Cash Equivalents $ 1,163,657 $ 1,409,452 $ 1,139,170 $ 1,666,167 Securities Available for Sale 1,995,919 1,226,460 2,085,111 1,888,756 Securities Held to Maturity 20,421 30,739 20,405 20,428 Equity Securities 8,862 0 11,160 0 Other Investment Securities 154,137 111,657 152,287 162,461 Total Securities 2,179,339 1,368,856 2,268,963 2,071,645 Total Cash and Securities 3,342,996 2,778,308 3,408,133 3,737,812 Loans Held for Sale 177,351 4,255 193,915 265,955 Commercial Loans 9,757,064 7,739,095 9,669,873 9,822,027 Mortgage Loans 2,471,903 1,929,533 2,533,072 2,443,780 Consumer Loans 782,828 664,504 795,490 761,530 Gross Loans 13,011,795 10,333,132 12,998,435 13,027,337 Unearned Income (15,490) (15,772) (14,018) (15,916) Loans, Net of Unearned Income 12,996,305 10,317,360 12,984,417 13,011,421 Allowance for Loan Losses (76,575) (72,843) (76,653) (76,627) Goodwill 1,478,385 863,763 1,478,580 1,478,380 Other Intangibles 44,022 22,468 42,976 44,986 Total Intangibles 1,522,407 886,231 1,521,556 1,523,366 Real Estate Owned 24,581 31,407 22,778 24,348 Other Assets 556,732 461,015 565,556 572,684 Total Assets $ 18,543,797 $ 14,405,733 $ 18,619,702 $ 19,058,959 MEMO: Earning Assets $ 16,256,086 $ 12,865,148 $ 16,331,741 $ 16,741,819 Interest-bearing Deposits $ 9,353,479 $ 7,596,533 $ 9,301,965 $ 9,535,904 Noninterest-bearing Deposits 4,174,169 3,090,248 4,344,203 4,294,687 Total Deposits 13,527,648 10,686,781 13,646,168 13,830,591 Short-term Borrowings 286,350 226,718 218,386 477,587 Long-term Borrowings 1,352,280 1,164,119 1,344,909 1,363,977 Total Borrowings 1,638,630 1,390,837 1,563,295 1,841,564 Other Liabilities 104,486 71,632 158,926 146,274 Total Liabilities 15,270,764 12,149,250 15,368,389 15,818,429 Preferred Equity --- --- --- --- Common Equity 3,273,033 2,256,483 3,251,313 3,240,530 Total Shareholders' Equity 3,273,033 2,256,483 3,251,313 3,240,530 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 18,543,797 $ 14,405,733 $ 18,619,702 $ 19,058,959 MEMO: Interest-bearing Liabilities $ 10,992,109 $ 8,987,370 $ 10,865,260 $ 11,377,468

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended March March December Quarterly Share Data: 2018 2017 2017 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 0.59 $ 0.48 $ 0.17 Diluted $ 0.59 $ 0.48 $ 0.17 Common Dividend Declared Per Share $ 0.34 $ 0.33 $ 0.34 High Common Stock Price $ 38.55 $ 47.30 $ 38.45 Low Common Stock Price $ 33.60 $ 39.45 $ 33.60 Average Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock): Basic 104,859,427 80,902,368 104,808,260 Diluted 105,162,858 81,306,540 105,125,326 Memorandum Items: Common Dividends $ 35,748 $ 26,777 $ 35,715 Dividend Payout Ratio 57.93% 69.00% 198.69% March March December EOP Share Data: 2018 2017 2017 Book Value Per Share $ 30.92 $ 27.76 $ 30.85 Tangible Book Value Per Share (1) $ 16.45 $ 16.85 $ 16.35 52-week High Common Stock Price $ 42.60 $ 49.35 $ 47.30 Date 04/03/17 12/12/16 01/03/17 52-week Low Common Stock Price $ 31.70 $ 34.50 $ 31.70 Date 09/07/17 06/27/16 09/07/17 EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock): 105,141,170 81,151,257 105,040,648 Memorandum Items: EOP Employees (full-time equivalent) 2,341 1,718 2,381 Note: (1) Tangible Book Value Per Share: Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 3,251,313 $ 2,252,859 $ 3,240,530 Less: Total Intangibles (1,521,556) (885,674) (1,523,366) Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,729,757 $ 1,367,185 $ 1,717,164 ÷ EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock) 105,141,170 81,151,257 105,040,648 Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP) $ 16.45 $ 16.85 $ 16.35

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended March March December 2018 2017 2017 Selected Yields and Net Interest Margin: Net Loans 4.63% 4.34% 4.84% Investment Securities 2.59% 2.84% 2.60% Money Market Investments/FFS 2.04% 0.87% 1.36% Average Earning Assets Yield 4.19% 3.85% 4.29% Interest-bearing Deposits 0.68% 0.45% 0.60% Short-term Borrowings 0.60% 0.54% 0.50% Long-term Borrowings 2.12% 1.52% 1.97% Average Liability Costs 0.85% 0.59% 0.77% Net Interest Spread 3.34% 3.26% 3.52% Net Interest Margin 3.61% 3.43% 3.77% Selected Financial Ratios: Return on Average Common Equity 7.65% 6.98% 2.17% Return on Average Assets 1.35% 1.09% 0.38% Loan / Deposit Ratio 95.15% 94.09% 94.08% Allowance for Loan Losses/ Loans, net of unearned income 0.59% 0.70% 0.59% Allowance for Credit Losses (1)/ Loans, net of unearned income 0.60% 0.71% 0.59% Nonaccrual Loans / Loans, net of unearned income 0.77% 0.87% 0.84% 90-Day Past Due Loans/ Loans, net of unearned income 0.07% 0.06% 0.08% Non-performing Loans/ Loans, net of unearned income 1.21% 1.17% 1.30% Non-performing Assets/ Total Assets 0.97% 1.02% 1.01% Primary Capital Ratio 17.80% 15.68% 17.34% Shareholders' Equity Ratio 17.46% 15.26% 17.00% Price / Book Ratio 1.14 x 1.52 x 1.13 x Price / Earnings Ratio 15.02 x 22.13 x 22.59 x Efficiency Ratio 51.62% 49.19% 51.05% Notes: (1) Includes allowances for loan losses and lending-related commitments.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended March December Mortgage Banking Data  George Mason: 2018 2017 Applications $ 1,149,000 $ 906,000 Loans originated 573,732 688,952 Loans sold $ 616,951 $ 753,005 Purchase money % of loans closed 75% 77% Realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans sold 2.62% 2.72% Net interest income $ 376 $ (123) Other income 14,883 16,203 Other expense 18,384 19,328 Income taxes (703) (862) Net income $ (2,422) $ (2,386) March December Period End Mortgage Banking Data  George Mason: 2018 2017 Locked pipeline $ 206,883 $ 157,130 March March December Asset Quality Data: 2018 2017 2017 EOP Non-Accrual Loans $ 100,172 $ 90,596 $ 108,803 EOP 90-Day Past Due Loans 9,165 6,714 9,803 EOP Restructured Loans (1) 48,271 24,028 50,129 Total EOP Non-performing Loans $ 157,608 $ 121,338 $ 168,735 EOP Other Real Estate & Assets Owned 22,778 29,902 24,348 Total EOP Non-performing Assets $ 180,386 $ 151,240 $ 193,083 Three Months Ended March March December Allowance for Loan Losses: 2018 2017 2017 Beginning Balance $ 76,627 $ 72,771 $ 74,926 Provision for Loan Losses 5,178 5,899 6,977 81,805 78,670 81,903 Gross Charge-offs (5,858) (7,285) (9,299) Recoveries 706 1,490 4,023 Net Charge-offs (5,152) (5,795) (5,276) Ending Balance $ 76,653 $ 72,875 $ 76,627 Reserve for lending-related commitments 755 902 679 Allowance for Credit Losses (2) $ 77,408 $ 73,777 $ 77,306

Notes: (1) Restructured loans with an aggregate balance of $33,592, $11,522 and $30,868 at March 31, 2018, March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2017, respectively, were on nonaccrual status, but are not included in the "EOP Non-Accrual Loans. (2) Includes allowances for loan losses and lending-related commitments.

