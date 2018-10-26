United Bankshares, Inc. Appoints Albert H. Small, Jr. to its Board of Directors

United Bankshares, Inc. ("United) (NASDAQ: UBSI),
a $19.2 billion regional financial services company, has appointed
Albert "Sonny Small, Jr. to its board of directors, effective November
16, 2018. Small is founder and president of Renaissance Centro, a
nationally recognized real estate development firm based in Bethesda,
Md., specializing in residential, commercial and hotel development.
"As an exceedingly successful and nationally recognized third-generation
Washington, D.C. developer, Sonny is a highly respected and well-known
business and community member of the Greater Washington area, states
United Bankshares, Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Richard M.
Adams. "United prides itself in its local leadership and local decision
making, which makes Small an exceptional addition to our board as we
continue our mission of excellence in service to our shareholders, our
employees, our customers and our communities.
Small is also the founder of the former Renaissance Housing Corp., one
of Washington, D.C.s most highly recognized luxury home builder and
high-rise tower developer. He is a board member of Tulane University,
director of Griffin Land & Nurseries, active in Young Presidents
Organization (YPO) and Urban Land Institute, as well as a recognized
philanthropist. Small and his wife, Tina, were recently awarded the
Benjamin Ourisman Memorial Award for Civic Achievement. He obtained a
masters degree in real estate and urban development from American
University and a bachelors degree in economics from Tulane University.
About United Bankshares, Inc.
United Bankshares, Inc. is the parent company of United Bank, the
largest community bank headquartered in the D.C. Metro region. United
Bank, which comprises 140 full-service banking offices and 28 George
Mason Mortgage, LLC locations, is located throughout Virginia, West
Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania
and Washington, D.C.
In 2017, United increased dividends to $1.33 per share, which
represented the 44th consecutive year of dividend increases to its
shareholders. This is a record only one other major banking company in
the United States has been able to achieve. It also completed its 31st
and largest acquisition with the addition of Cardinal Financial
Corporation and its subsidiary, George Mason Mortgage, LLC, the largest
locally headquartered mortgage lender in the D.C. Metro region. For more
information, visit www.ubsi-inc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181026005487/en/