United Bankshares, Inc. Appoints Albert H. Small, Jr. to its Board of Directors

United Bankshares, Inc. ("United) (NASDAQ: UBSI), a $19.2 billion regional financial services company, has appointed Albert "Sonny Small, Jr. to its board of directors, effective November 16, 2018. Small is founder and president of Renaissance Centro, a nationally recognized real estate development firm based in Bethesda, Md., specializing in residential, commercial and hotel development.

"As an exceedingly successful and nationally recognized third-generation Washington, D.C. developer, Sonny is a highly respected and well-known business and community member of the Greater Washington area, states United Bankshares, Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Richard M. Adams. "United prides itself in its local leadership and local decision making, which makes Small an exceptional addition to our board as we continue our mission of excellence in service to our shareholders, our employees, our customers and our communities.

Small is also the founder of the former Renaissance Housing Corp., one of Washington, D.C.s most highly recognized luxury home builder and high-rise tower developer. He is a board member of Tulane University, director of Griffin Land & Nurseries, active in Young Presidents Organization (YPO) and Urban Land Institute, as well as a recognized philanthropist. Small and his wife, Tina, were recently awarded the Benjamin Ourisman Memorial Award for Civic Achievement. He obtained a masters degree in real estate and urban development from American University and a bachelors degree in economics from Tulane University.

About United Bankshares, Inc.

United Bankshares, Inc. is the parent company of United Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in the D.C. Metro region. United Bank, which comprises 140 full-service banking offices and 28 George Mason Mortgage, LLC locations, is located throughout Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.

In 2017, United increased dividends to $1.33 per share, which represented the 44th consecutive year of dividend increases to its shareholders. This is a record only one other major banking company in the United States has been able to achieve. It also completed its 31st and largest acquisition with the addition of Cardinal Financial Corporation and its subsidiary, George Mason Mortgage, LLC, the largest locally headquartered mortgage lender in the D.C. Metro region. For more information, visit www.ubsi-inc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181026005487/en/