  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
03.12.2021 23:15

United Bankshares, Inc. Completes Its Acquisition of Community Bankers Trust Corporation

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

United Bankshares, Inc. ("United) (NASDAQ: UBSI), the parent company of United Bank, announced the completion of its acquisition of Community Bankers Trust Corporation ("Community Bankers Trust) (NASDAQ: ESXB), the parent company of Essex Bank with $1.7 billion in assets, headquartered in the greater Richmond region. United now has approximately $29 billion in assets, with nearly 250 offices in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.

"We are extremely pleased to have Community Bankers Trust joining United, said Richard M. Adams, Chairman and CEO of United. "We have been looking forward to the opportunity to broaden our footprint throughout Virginia and Maryland, and this transaction will allow us to enhance our presence in some of the most desirable banking markets in the nation.

The merger brings together two high-performing banking companies and strengthens Uniteds position as one of the largest and best performing regional banking companies in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. The Community Bankers Trust transaction represents the 33rd acquisition of the current administration of United and will result in a combined organization that ranks as the 41st largest banking company in the U.S. based on market capitalization.

Former Community Bankers Trust President and CEO, Rex L. Smith III, stated, "We are excited to become a part of the United Bank family. Our organizations similar cultures and values will be a great benefit to our customers, employees, and shareholders. United will provide the products and technology to meet the needs of individuals and businesses in our community, while preserving relationship-based banking and local decision-making. Mr. Smith was retained as Regional President responsible for the former Essex Bank locations in Virginia.

About United Bankshares, Inc.

United Bankshares, Inc. ("United) is a financial holding company with approximately $29 billion in consolidated assets. United is the parent company of United Bank, which comprises nearly 250 offices in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. Uniteds stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol "UBSI". United has increased its dividend to shareholders for 48 consecutive years  a record only one other major banking company in the United States has been able to achieve.

Nachrichten zu United Bankshares Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
22.11.21
United Bankshares erhöht die Dividende (MyDividends)
28.10.21
United Bankshares mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
31.08.21
United Bankshares gibt Dividende für das dritte Quartal bekannt (MyDividends)
United Bankshares-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
24.07.21
United Bankshares hat Bilanz für das abgelaufene Quartal gezogen (finanzen.net)
14.05.21
United Bankshares meldet Dividende für das zweite Quartal (MyDividends)
23.04.21
United Bankshares: Bilanzzahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
29.01.21
United Bankshares hat Bilanz für das abgelaufene Quartal gezogen (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr United Bankshares News
RSS Feed
United Bankshares zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu United Bankshares Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.07.2015United Bankshares Under PerformBoenning & Scattergood
12.05.2006Update United Bankshares Inc.: BuyJanney Montgomery Scott
27.07.2005Update United Bankshares Inc.: NeutralJanney Montgomery Scott
13.07.2005Update United Bankshares Inc.: HoldAG Edwards
11.07.2005Update United Bankshares Inc.: SellJanney Montgomery Scott
12.05.2006Update United Bankshares Inc.: BuyJanney Montgomery Scott
27.07.2005Update United Bankshares Inc.: NeutralJanney Montgomery Scott
13.07.2005Update United Bankshares Inc.: HoldAG Edwards
02.07.2015United Bankshares Under PerformBoenning & Scattergood
11.07.2005Update United Bankshares Inc.: SellJanney Montgomery Scott

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für United Bankshares Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene United Bankshares News

22.11.21United Bankshares erhöht die Dividende
19.11.2148th Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases for United Bankshares. Inc.
23.11.21United Bankshares (USBI) Stock Up on 2.9% Dividend Hike
03.12.21United Bankshares. Inc. Completes Its Acquisition of Community Bankers Trust Corporation
Weitere United Bankshares News
Werbung

Trading-News

DAX Auf- und Entnahmekandidaten für 2022: So könnte sich die DAX-Zusammensetzung ändern
Gea Group: Klare Strategie und New Food sind Wachstumskatalysatoren
Fraport sichert sich Touristen-Drehkreuz
Vontobel: Erneut auf dem Podest - Vontobel belegt den 2. Platz bei den ZertifikateAwards 2021/2022
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Solidvest Weekend Briefing
ETHENEA: Wieso noch in deutsche Staatsanleihen investieren?
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Und täglich grüßt Corona
BIT Capital startet zwei Krypto-Fonds
Maastricht scheitert
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur United Bankshares-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

United Bankshares Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Cyber Monday verpasst? Diese Angebote gelten noch
Günstige Fernseher kaufen? Darauf sollten Sie achten
Günstige Laptops kaufen? Was es zu beachten gilt
Bis zu 42 Prozent Rabatt auf Galaxy-Handys & Co.
Lego und Playmobil stark reduziert

News von

Lufthansa, Teamviewer und TUI: Drei Aktien mit erschreckend schwachen Charts im Anlagecheck
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Didi fallen wegen Nyse-Delisting auf Rekordtief
DAX-Chartanalyse: Käufer bleiben verlässlich
DAX deutlich im Minus - Omikron-Sorgen haben Börsen wieder im Griff
Best of Prime: Wachstumsstark, innovativ, flexibel - Acht Aktien, die Sie jetzt haben sollten

Heute im Fokus

US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- AstraZeneca erwägt wohl IPO der Impfstoffsparte -- Allianz verspricht Dividendenwachstum -- Tesla, DiDi, Aurubis, Daimler im Fokus

Porsche SE verlängert Pötsch-Vorstandsmandat. Walgreens Boots Alliance prüft wohl Verkauf von britischer Tochter Boots. BioNTech-Chef erwartet Notwendigkeit von neuem Impfstoff. Nordex sichert sich Großauftrag. US-Jobwachstum gerät im November überraschend ins Stocken. VW senkt Absatzziel für ID-Elektromodelle in China.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2021
Diese Geschenke landen 2021 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
3. Quartal 2021: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie bewerten Sie die Verhandlungsergebnisse und künftigen Pläne der Ampelkoalition?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen