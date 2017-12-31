United Company RUSAL Plc: Clarification Announcement in Relation to Certain Media Reports

Regulatory News:

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO CERTAIN MEDIA REPORTS

This announcement is made by United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company) pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company has noted recent media reports which suggest changes of the chief executive officer ("CEO) and the President of the Company.

The Company wishes to clarify that, as at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company has not considered or discussed any such issue and no changes of the CEO of the Company or the President of the Company have been made.

The next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22 February 2018 for the purposes of, among other matters, considering the executive changes. The Company will make further announcements where applicable.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

