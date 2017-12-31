United Company RUSAL Plc: Clarification Announcement in Relation to Certain Media Reports

Regulatory News:
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(Incorporated under the laws of
Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)
CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT
IN RELATION TO CERTAIN MEDIA
REPORTS
This announcement is made by United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company)
pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities
on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information
Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance
(Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
The Company has noted recent media reports which suggest changes of the
chief executive officer ("CEO) and the President of the Company.
The Company wishes to clarify that, as at the date of this announcement,
the board of directors of the Company has not considered or discussed
any such issue and no changes of the CEO of the Company or the President
of the Company have been made.
The next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled
on 22 February 2018 for the purposes of, among other matters,
considering the executive changes. The Company will make further
announcements where applicable.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise
caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL
Plc
Aby Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary
20 February 2018
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr.
Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the
non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr.
Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr.
Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and
Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr.
Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie,
Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.
