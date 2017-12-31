United Company RUSAL Plc: Continuing Connected Transactions Repair Services, Sale of Raw Materials and Transportation Contract

Regulatory News:
United Company Rusal Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of
Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this
announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness
and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever
arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents
of this announcement.
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(Incorporated under the laws of
Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)
CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS
REPAIR SERVICES,
SALE
OF RAW MATERIALS
AND
TRANSPORTATION CONTRACT
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 30 October
2017, 11 December 2017, 11 January 2018, 29 January 2018 and 15 February
2018 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts;
to the announcements of the Company dated 29 December 2017, 29 January
2018 and 15 February 2018 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Raw
Materials Supply Contracts; and to the announcements of the Company
dated 14 November 2017, 29 December 2017, 19 January 2018 and 2 February
2018 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts.
The Company announces that members of the Group entered into a contract
and an addendum with the associates of En+, pursuant to which the
associates of En+ agreed to provide repair services to the members of
the Group.
The Company further announces that a member of the Group, as the seller,
entered into a raw materials supply contracts with the associates of Mr.
Deripaska/En+, as the buyers.
The Company further announces that a member of the Group entered into an
addendum with an associate of En+, pursuant to which an associate of En+
agreed to provide transportation services to a member of the Group.
REPAIR SERVICES
THE NEW REPAIR SERVICES CONTRACTs
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 30 October
2017, 11 December 2017, 11 January 2018, 29 January 2018 and 15 February
2018 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts.
The Company announces that a member of the Group entered into a
contract/addendum with the associates of En+, pursuant to which the
associates of En+ agreed to provide repair services to the members of
the Group (the "New Repair Services Contracts), details of which
are set out below.
|
|
|
Date of the
contract/
addendum
|
|
Customer
(member of
the Group)
|
|
Contractor
(associate of
En+)
|
|
Term of
contract
|
|
Repair
services
|
|
Estimated
consideration
payable for
the
year
ending
31 December 2018
excluding
VAT
(USD)
|
|
Payment
terms
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
26 February 2018
|
|
Joint Stock
Company
"RUSAL
Sayanogorsk
Smelter
|
|
Khakass Utility Systems LLC
|
|
Up to 31 December 2018
|
|
Providing
monthly
service and
repair to the
fuel
pump
station of
the power shop
|
|
9,909
(Note 1)
|
|
Within 60
calendar days
after receipt
of the
documented
original invoices
corresponding to
the
certificates of
acceptance signed
by both parties
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
26 February 2018
(addendum
to the contract
dated 27
October
2017)
|
|
JSC "RUSAL Achinsk
|
|
SC "Bratskenergoremont
|
|
Up to 31 December 2018
|
|
Performance
of work
upon
overhaul
of the
boiler
unit
in
2017-2018
|
|
1,829,818
(Note 2)
|
|
A prepayment
of 50% of the
consideration
shall be
paid
according to
the monthly
financial
schedule
set
out in the
contract until
the 5th day of
the
current
month, the
remaining 50%
to be paid
within
10
calendar days
after receipt
of the invoice
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
estimated
consideration
(USD)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,839,727
|
|
Notes:
1. The estimated consideration payable is calculated on the basis of
labour cost of USD4.11 per hour (excluding VAT).
2. This is the additional consideration payable under the addendum in
addition to the estimated consideration payable under the original
contract dated 27 October 2017 as mentioned in the announcement dated 30
October 2017. The consideration is based on the estimated costs
(including labour costs and the necessary materials costs) for the
relevant repair works and is to be paid in cash via bank transfer.
The consideration under the New Repair Services Contracts is to be paid
in cash via bank transfer or by the offsetting of reciprocal obligetions.
THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT
The contract prices payable under the New Repair Services Contracts have
been determined with reference to the market price and on terms no less
favourable than those prevailing in the Russian market for repair
services of the same type and quality and those offered by the
associates of En+ to independent third parties. The basis of calculation
of payments under the New Repair Services Contracts is the price of
contract offered by the associate of En+ which is based on the estimated
costs (including labour costs and the necessary materials) for the
relevant repair works. In accordance with the Companys procurement
policies and by using tools such as the Companys procurement portal,
the Company invited several organizations to take part in the tender in
relation to the required repair services. The Companys procurement
managers, in line with the best-in-class experience and know-how of the
Companys procurement policies, and with approval from the Companys
bidding committee, chose the contractor offering the best terms and
conditions (taking into account the contract price) and then entered
into a contract with the chosen contractor.
Based on the terms of the New Repair Services Contracts and the
Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts, the annual aggregate
transaction amount that is payable by the Group to the associates of En+
for the financial years ending 31 December 2018 is estimated to be
approximately USD12.772 million.
The annual aggregate transaction amount is estimated by the Directors
based on the amount of repair services to be received and the contract
price.
THE AGGREGATION APPROACH
Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected
transactions contemplated under the New Repair Services Contracts and
the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts should be aggregated,
as they were entered into by the Group with the associates of the same
group of connected persons who are parties connected or otherwise
associated with one another, and the subject matter of each of the
contracts relates to the receipt of repair and maintenance services by
members of the Group.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS
The Directors consider that the New Repair Services Contracts are for
the benefit of the Company, as each of Khakass Utility Systems LLC and
JSC "Bratskenergoremont offered a competitive price.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors)
consider that the New Repair Services Contracts have been negotiated on
an arms length basis and on normal commercial terms which are fair and
reasonable and the transactions contemplated under the New Repair
Services Contracts are in the ordinary and usual course of business of
the Group and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a
whole.
None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions
contemplated under the New Repair Services Contracts, save for Mr.
Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga
Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova who are directors of En+,
being the holding company of each of Khakass Utility Systems LLC and JSC
"Bratskenergoremont . Mr. Deripaska is also indirectly interested in
more than 50% of the issued share capital of En+. Accordingly, Mr.
Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga
Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova did not vote on the Board
resolution approving the entering into of the New Repair Services
Contracts.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
Each of Khakass Utility Systems LLC and JSC "Bratskenergoremont is held
by En+ as to more than 30% of its issued share capital and is therefore
an associate of En+ which in turn is a substantial shareholder of the
Company and thus a connected person of the Company under the Listing
Rules.
The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing
connected transactions under the New Repair Services Contracts and the
Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts for the financial year
ending 31 December 2018 is more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the
applicable percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of
the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under these contracts
are only subject to the announcement requirements set out in Rules
14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules
14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out
in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These
transactions are exempt from the circular and the independent
shareholders approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing
Rules.
Details of the New Repair Services Contracts and the Previously
Disclosed Repair Services Contracts will be included in the next annual
report and accounts of the Company in accordance with Rule 14A.71 of the
Listing Rules where appropriate.
SALE OF RAW MATERIALS
NEW RAW MATERIALS SUPPLY CONTRACTS
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 29 December
2017, 29 January 2018 and 15 February 2018 in relation to the Previously
Disclosed Raw Materials Supply Contracts.
The Company announces that a member of the Group, as the seller, entered
into a raw materials supply contract with each of the associates of Mr.
Deripaska/En+, as the buyers, with major terms set out below (the "New
Raw Materials Supply Contracts):
|
|
|
Date of contract
|
|
Seller (member
of the Group)
|
|
Buyer (associate
of Mr.
Deripaska/En+)
|
|
Raw materials
to be supplied
|
|
Estimated
delivery volume
for the year
ending
31
December
2018
|
|
Estimated
consideration
payable for the
year
ending
31 December 2018
excluding VAT (USD)
|
|
Scheduled termination date
|
|
Payment terms
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
26 February 2018
|
|
JSC "UC RUSAL TH
|
|
LLC "Sorskiy
Ferromolibdenoviy
Zavod
|
|
Aluminum powder
|
|
243 tons
|
|
675,420
(Note 1)
|
|
31 December 2018
|
|
100% payment
within 30 days
from the date
of
shipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
26 February 2018
|
|
JSC "UC RUSAL TH
|
|
«KraMZ» Ltd.
|
|
Silicon
|
|
300 tons
|
|
657,000
(Note 2)
|
|
31 December
2018, may be
extended
automatically for
next
calendar year
if neither party
declare its
intention
to
terminate it not
less than 20
calendar days
before
expiry
|
|
100% advance payment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
estimated
consideration
payable
for the
year (USD)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,332,420
|
|
|
|
Notes:
1. The approximate contract price is agreed between the parties and
based on per unit price: USD2,779.5 /ton. The contract price per ton is
linked to the price of aluminium on the London Metal Exchange ("LME)
plus a premium calculated on a monthly basis and in accordance with the
average price of aluminium on the LME one month prior to the month of
shipment.
2. The approximate contract price is agreed between the parties and
based on per unit price: USD2,190 ton. Prices are set based on global
prices. The calculation is based on the prices existing during the
contracting period for the standard silicon grade on free on board main
China ports basis, plus the average price of transportation to the
Russian customer, import duty, plus the adjustment based on latest
market updates and discount/premium for impurity content. The price
increase is limited by the regulations of the Federal Antimonopoly
Service (a Russian governmental authority) which oblige the Group not to
increase silicon prices by more than 20% per year, and by possibility of
replacement with imported products. In addition, the requirement of the
Federal Antimonopoly Service obliges the Group to meet the needs of
Russian buyers and maintain prices for all customers at the same level.
The consideration under the New Raw Materials Supply Contracts is to be
paid in cash via bank transfer or by the offsetting of reciprocal
obligations.
THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT
Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected
transactions contemplated under the New Raw Materials Supply Contracts
and the Previously Disclosed Raw Materials Supply Contracts should be
aggregated, as they were entered into by members of the Group with the
associates of Mr. Deripaska/En+ , and the subject matter of each
contract relates to the supply of raw materials by the Group to the
associates of Mr. Deripaska/En+ .
The annual aggregate transaction amount that is payable by the
associates of Mr. Deripaska/En+ to the Group under the New Raw Materials
Supply Contracts and the Previously Disclosed Raw Materials Supply
Contracts for the financial year ending 31 December 2018 is estimated to
be approximately USD17.733 million.
The consideration payable under the New Raw Materials Supply Contracts
is calculated by multiplying the unit price by the volume. The unit
price is set out in Note 1 and 2 to the table above.
The consideration payable under the New Raw Materials Supply Contracts
has been arrived at after arms length negotiation with reference to the
market price and on terms no less favourable than those prevailing in
the Russian market for raw materials of the same type and quality and
those offered by members of the Group to independent third parties
customers. The price list for the New Raw Materials Supply Contracts is
applicable to all buyers of similar products. The selling price is based
upon the purchase price + ordering costs + 0.1% general expenses + 2%
efficiency. The annual aggregate amount is the maximum amount of
consideration payable under the terms of the New Raw Materials Supply
Contracts based on the delivery volume estimated by Directors and the
demand from the buyer.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS
The Directors consider that the entering into of the New Raw Materials
Supply Contracts is for the benefit of the Company as the sale is
profitable and the Group is assured of payment on a timely basis and
there are fewer financial risks.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors)
consider that the New Raw Materials Supply Contracts are on normal
commercial terms which are fair and reasonable and the transactions
contemplated under the New Raw Materials Supply Contract are in the
ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and in the interests
of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.
Regarding contract number 1 in the table of New Raw Materials Supply
Contracts above, none of the Directors has a material interest in the
transactions, save for (a) Mr. Deripaska, who is a director of Basic
Element and is interested in more than 50% of the issued share capital
of Basic Element; (b) Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, who is a director of
Basic Element; and (c) Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, who is a deputy chief
executive officer for finance of Basic Element. Basic Element is the
holding company of LLC "Sorskiy Ferromolibdenoviy Zavod. Accordingly,
Mr. Deripaska, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova and Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya did
not vote on the Board resolution approving the entering into of relevant
New Raw Materials Supply Contract.
Regarding contract number 2 in the table of New Raw Materials Supply
Contracts above, none of the Directors has a material interest in the
transactions contemplated under contemplated under the Raw Materials
Supply Contracts, save for Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga
Mashkovskaya, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova and Mr. Vladislav Soloviev (since
1 January 2018 when his appointment as director of En+ was effective),
who are directors of En+, being the holding company of «KraMZ» Ltd. Mr.
Deripaska is also indirectly interested in more than 50% of the issued
share capital of En+. Accordingly, Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms.
Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova did not vote on the Board
resolutions approving the relevant Raw Materials Supply Contract (except
Mr. Vladislav Soloviev as Mr. Vladislav Solovievs appointment as
director of En+ had not been effective at the time of the Board
resolution).
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
LLC "Sorskiy Ferromolibdenoviy Zavod is held by Basic Element as to
more than 30% of its issued share capital. Basic Element is in turn held
by Mr. Deripaska (an executive Director) as to more than 50% of its
issued share capital. LLC "Sorskiy Ferromolibdenoviy Zavod is therefore
an associate of Mr. Deripaska and is thus a connected person of the
Company.
«KraMZ» Ltd. is held by En+ as to more than 30% of the issued share
capital and is therefore an associate of En+ which is a substantial
shareholder of the Company. Accordingly, «KraMZ» Ltd. is a connected
person of the Company under the Listing Rules.
Accordingly, the transactions contemplated under the New Raw Materials
Supply Contracts constitute continuing connected transactions of the
Company.
The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing
connected transactions under the New Raw Materials Supply Contracts and
the Previously Disclosed Raw Materials Supply Contracts for the
financial year ending 31 December 2018 is more than 0.1% but less than
5% under the applicable percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule
14A.76 of the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under these
contracts are only subject to the announcement requirements set out in
Rules 14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules
14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out
in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These
transactions are exempt from the circular and shareholders approval
requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
Details of the New Raw Materials Supply Contracts will be included in
the relevant annual report and accounts of the Company in accordance
with Rule 14A.71 of the Listing Rules where appropriate.
TRANSPORTATION CONTRACT
THE NEW TRANSPORTATION CONTRACT
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 14 November
2017, 29 December 2017, 19 January 2018 and 2 February 2018 in relation
to the Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts for 2018.
The Company announces that a member of the Group entered into an
addendum with an associate of En+, pursuant to which the associate of
En+ agreed to provide transportation services to the member of the Group
(the "New Transportation Contract) with major terms set out
below:
|
Date of addendum
|
|
Customer
(member of
the Group)
|
|
Service provider
(associate of
En+)
|
|
Transportation
services
|
|
Estimated
consideration
payable
excluding
VAT
(USD)
|
|
Scheduled
termination date
|
|
Payment terms
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26 February 2018
(addendum to the
contract dated 18
January
2018)
|
|
Limited Liability
Company
"Russian
Engineering
Company
|
|
Limited Liability
Company
"KraMZ-Auto
|
|
Motor
transportation
services
|
|
2018: 27,898
(Note 1)
|
|
31 December
2018
|
|
Payment to be
made in two
equal
installations
of
50% of the
consideration,
one before the
15th of the
month
following
the report
month, and the
other before
the
30th of the
month following
the report
month after
receipt
of the
invoice on the
basis of
performed works
acceptance
certificates
signed
by the parties
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total estimated
consideration
payable
for the
year (USD)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018: 27,898
|
|
|
|
Note:
1. The basis of calculation is determined by the demand schedules for
transportation services indicating vehicle types engaged, quantity of
vehicle-hours and vehicle-hour cost (ranging from USD4.6 to USD21.1
depending on vehicle type).
The consideration under the New Transportation Contract is to be paid in
cash via bank transfer or bilateral clearing or by the offsetting of
reciprocal obligations.
THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT
Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected
transactions contemplated under the New Transportation Contract and the
Previously Disclosed Transportation Contract should be aggregated for
each of the financial year ending 31 December 2018, as they were entered
into by members of the Group with the associates of En+, and the subject
matter of each contract relates to the provision of transportation
services by the associates of En+ to the Group.
The annual aggregate transaction amounts that are payable by the Group
to the associates of En+ under the New Transportation Contract and the
Previously Disclosed Transportation Contract for the financial year
ending 31 December 2018 are estimated to be approximately USD20.076
million.
In accordance with the Companys procurement policies and by using tools
such as the Companys procurement portal, the Company invited several
organizations to take part in the tender in relation to the required
transportation services. The Companys procurement managers, in line
with the best-in-class experience and know-how of the Companys
procurement policies, and with approval from the Companys bidding
committee, chose the contractor offering the best terms and conditions
(the service provider offered the lowest price, was able to provide all
necessary inventory, is conveniently located and was able to meet the
needs of the plant in full) and then entered into the contract with the
chosen service provider.
The contract price under the New Transportation Contract has been
arrived at after arms length negotiation with reference to the market
price and on terms no less favourable than those prevailing in the
Russian market for transportation services of the same type and quality
and those offered by the associate of En+ to independent third parties.
The estimated annual aggregate transaction amounts were derived from the
estimated total contract price under the New Transportation Contract,
which was based on the need of transportation services by the Group for
the relevant years.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS
The New Transportation Contract was entered into for the purpose of
transporting goods, cargoes and/or passenger forwarding of the Group.
The Company considers that the transactions contemplated under the New
Transportation Contract are for the benefit of the Company, as the
services provided are required in the production process of the Group
and the service provider offered a competitive price and is capable of
meeting the Groups transportation needs.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors)
consider that the New Transportation Contract is on normal commercial
terms which are fair and reasonable and the transactions contemplated
under the New Transportation Contract are in the ordinary and usual
course of business of the Group and in the interests of the Company and
its shareholders as a whole.
None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions
contemplated under the New Transportation Contract, save for Mr.
Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga
Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, who are directors of En+,
being the holding company of each of Limited Liability Company
"KraMZ-Auto. Mr. Deripaska is also indirectly interested in more than
50% of the issued share capital of En+. Accordingly, Mr. Deripaska, Mr.
Vladislav Soloviev, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms.
Gulzhan Moldazhanova did not vote on the Board resolution approving the
entering into of the New Transportation Contract.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
Limited Liability Company "KraMZ-Auto is an indirect subsidiary of En+,
and is therefore an associate of En+ which is a substantial shareholder
of the Company. Accordingly, Limited Liability Company "KraMZ-Auto is a
connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules.
Accordingly, the transactions contemplated under the New Transportation
Contract constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company.
The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing
connected transactions under the New Transportation Contract and the
Previously Disclosed Transportation Contract for the financial years
ending 31 December 2018 is more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the
applicable percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of
the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under these contracts
are only subject to the announcement requirements set out in Rules
14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules
14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out
in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These
transactions are exempt from the circular and shareholders approval
requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
Details of the New Transportation Contract will be included in the
relevant annual report and accounts of the Company in accordance with
Rule 14A.71 of the Listing Rules where appropriate.
PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES
The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of
aluminium, including alloys and value-added products, and alumina.
Khakass Utility Systems LLC is principally engaged in generating heat
and electricity, the production, transmission and distribution of steam
and hot water (thermal energy), and activities for ensuring operability
of boiler rooms of thermal power plants.
JSC "Bratskenergoremont is principally engaged in activities for
supporting of operability of the equipment, production of electric
installation, all-construction works and others.
LLC "Sorskiy Ferromolibdenoviy Zavod is principally engaged in
ferromolybdenum production.
«KraMZ» Ltd. is principally engaged in aluminium processing.
Limited Liability Company "KraMZ-Auto is principally engaged in the
provision of transportation services.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions have the following
meanings, unless the context otherwise requires:
|
"associate(s)
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
"Basic Element
|
|
Basic Element Limited, a company incorporated in Jersey.
|
"Board
|
|
the board of Directors.
|
"Company
|
|
United Company RUSAL Plc, a limited liability company incorporated
in Jersey, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the
Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
|
"connected person(s)
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
"continuing connected transactions
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
"Director(s)
|
|
the director(s) of the Company.
|
"En+
|
|
En+ Group Plc, formerly En+ Group Limited, a company incorporated in
Jersey, a substantial shareholder of the Company.
|
"Group
|
|
the Company and its subsidiaries.
|
"Listing Rules
|
|
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange
of Hong Kong Limited.
|
"Mr. Deripaska
|
|
Mr. Oleg Deripaska, an executive Director.
|
"percentage ratios
|
|
the percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules.
|
"Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts
|
|
the repair services contracts between members of the Group and
associates of En+, pursuant to which the associates of En+ agreed to
provide repair services to the members of the Group during the year
2018, as disclosed in the announcements of the Company dated 30
October 2017, 11 December 2017, 11 January 2018, 29 January 2018 and
15 February 2018.
|
"Previously Disclosed Raw Materials Supply Contracts
|
|
the raw materials supply contracts between members of the Group, as
sellers, and associates of En+/Mr. Deripaska, as buyers, as
disclosed in the announcements of the Company dated 29 December
2017, 29 January 2018 and 15 February 2018.
|
"Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts
|
|
the transportation contracts between members of the Group and
associates of En+, pursuant to which the associates of En+ agreed to
provide transportation services to the members of the Group, as
disclosed in the announcements of the Company dated 14 November
2017, 29 December 2017, 19 January 2018 and 2 February 2018.
|
"substantial shareholder
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
"USD
|
|
United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States of
America.
|
"VAT
|
|
value added tax.
By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL Plc
Aby
Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary
27 February 2018
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr.
Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the
non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr.
Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr.
Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and
Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr.
Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie,
Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.
All announcements and press releases published by the Company are
available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx,
http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/
and http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-releases.aspx,
respectively.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180226006069/en/